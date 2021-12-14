U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,619.01
    -49.96 (-1.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,550.67
    -100.28 (-0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,143.47
    -269.81 (-1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,170.78
    -9.71 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.37
    -0.92 (-1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -12.50 (-0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    21.97
    -0.36 (-1.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1280
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4410
    +0.0170 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3233
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6910
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,986.91
    -366.41 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,190.60
    +6.48 (+0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,226.74
    -4.70 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,432.64
    -207.85 (-0.73%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Investment Strategy: The Year Ahead'

Argus will discuss their 2022 forecasts on Tuesday, 12/14 at 2PM ET as the pandemic continues to challenge the markets.

California suspends Pony.ai driverless test permit after crash

Rita Liao
·2 min read

Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving startup with an office in the U.S., has paused its driverless pilot fleet in California six months after it was approved by local regulators to test autonomous vehicles without a human safety driver.

On November 19, the California Department of Motor Vehicles notified Pony.ai that it was suspending its driverless testing permit following a reported collision in Fremont on October 28, the DMV told TechCrunch in a statement.

Pony.ai has 10 Hyundai Kona electric cars registered under its driverless testing permit. This suspension does not impact Pony.ai’s permit for testing with a safety driver, said the DMV.

According to Pony.ai's collision report, the incident took place on a clear morning when its driverless vehicle was changing lanes using the autonomous mode.

"Recently, one of our vehicles experienced an incident in Fremont, California, involving a collision with a lane divider and street sign. No other vehicles were involved and no injuries occurred," a Pony.ai spokesperson told TechCrunch.

"We immediately launched an investigation, and are in contact with the California DMV about the incident," the spokesperson said.

While other autonomous vehicles had reported crashes, most have occurred while the safety driver has been operating the vehicle manually or when another vehicle has struck an AV from behind. This incident stands out because the vehicle was in autonomous mode and didn't involve any other vehicle.

The incident puts a question mark on Pony.ai's autonomous driving capabilities. The startup's AVs have "successfully driven over 750,000 real-world miles in California since 2017," said its spokesperson.

Founded in 2016 by Baidu veterans, Pony.ai is among a group of AV startups that have R&D teams and testing fleets in both China and California. It has attracted heavyweight investors like Toyota and Sequoia Capital, with over $1 billion in total raise and a valuation of $5.3 billion as of February. Just recently, alongside Baidu, it was approved to operate commercial drivered autonomous cars within a demo zone in Beijing.

The company has also faced obstacles in recent months. It had halted plans to list through a SPAC in New York after failing to reassure Beijing it would not be targeted by the U.S. government, Reuters reported in August. Last month, TechCrunch reported that the company's autonomous trucking business had lost a few key executives, leaving the newly minted unit in limbo. As competition heats up, the startup has a lot to prove to its investors that it has competitive technologies and a viable commercial future.

Key executives resign after Pony.ai combines trucking and passenger car R&D units

Recommended Stories

  • USS Connecticut, damaged in underwater collision, arrives in San Diego

    The Bremerton-based submarine is expected to return home but made the stop in San Diego first.

  • California suspends Toyota-backed Pony.ai's driverless testing permit

    A Pony.ai vehicle crashed into a road center divider in Fremont, prompting the California DMV to suspend its permit.

  • LION ELECTRIC RECEIVES CONDITIONAL PURCHASE ORDER FROM LANGS BUS LINES FOR 200 ELECTRIC SCHOOL BUSES

    The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) ("Lion" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has received a conditional purchase order for 200 all-electric LionC school buses from Langs Bus Lines, with deliveries to begin gradually in 2022, through 2026.

  • Elon Musk’s 5 Best Investments

    Read about some of the most important and impressive investments by Elon Musk, the engineer and technology superstar who has founded multiple businesses.

  • Toyota Is Pushing Ahead With EVs. It’s a Risk for Tesla.

    After a slow start, the Japanese auto manufacturer signaled that it is going after a bigger slice of the electrical-vehicle market.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy After Plans To Boost Mach-E Production?

    Ford Motor began the new decade with optimism as it emerged from a fundamental corporate redesign to compete in the era of smart vehicles and clean energy. The Ford Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric crossover, made its commercial debut in the U.S. in late 2020. Ford is beginning production of the Mach-E, a competitor to the Tesla Model Y, in China as well. After a prolonged downtrend, Ford stock started kicking things into high gear in 2020.

  • Harley Surges on SPAC Deal to List Electric-Bike Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Harley-Davidson Inc. jumped the most in 13 months after the company said it would list its electric-motorcycle unit publicly through a merger with a blank-check company, capping off a busy year for reverse mergers in the electric-vehicle industry.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseCan Indoor Farms Reach Skyscraper Height?China Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Mi

  • Better Buy: Nio or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Tesla

    Chinese automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) took the electric vehicle (EV) industry by storm in 2020. Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has blasted past a $1 trillion valuation, and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) has a market cap of over $60 billion despite being years away from profitability. Howard Smith (Nio): Tesla has proven to be a great company and a global leader in EV sales.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Electric Today

    Shares of would-be Tesla killer Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped out of the gate Monday, rising more than 6% in early trading before giving back about half those gains. As of 10:30 a.m. ET, though, Rivian stock was still up 2.7%. You can thank car industry publication MotorTrend for the boost. Echoing the famous Consumer Reports issue that scored Tesla's then-new Model S as the "best car" it had ever tested, MotorTrend had already declared the 2022 Rivian R1T electric truck "the most remarkable pickup truck we've ever driven."

  • Rivian Stock: R1T Pickup Named 2022 MotorTrend Truck Of The Year

    The Rivian R1T all-electric pickup won the prestigious Golden Calipers award as MotorTrend's Truck of the Year for 2022. Rivian stock rose.

  • Daimler Reveals Chinese Partner Doubled Stake Years Ago

    (Bloomberg) -- When a Chinese billionaire became Daimler AG’s biggest shareholder in 2018, it caused quite a stir. Another Chinese investor took an even bigger stake the following year, the Mercedes-Benz maker just disclosed for the first time.Most Read from BloombergZero Taxes, Golf and Beach Houses Create a Crypto Island ParadiseChina Is Building the World’s Largest National Park SystemBoris Johnson’s Furious MPs Worry That His Next Misstep Could Be FatalDaimler announced Monday that BAIC Auto

  • Boeing delivers 34 aircraft in November, picks up Southwest order

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday that it handed over 34 airplanes to carriers in November, while adding 109 jets to its 737 MAX order tally. The delivery tally - closely scrutinized by investors as deliveries generate much-needed cash during the coronavirus crisis - compares with 27 planes in October, and seven in the year ago period when Boeing was in the throes of the 737 MAX safety crises. Again in November, Boeing failed to deliver its advanced carbon-composite 787 Dreamliner, which remains mired in inspections and retrofits likely to keep the jets sidelined until April 2022. Boeing also turned over one P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to Norway, Boeing said.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As 737 Max Orders Climb?

    Boeing has faced a turbulent two years and issues continue as it recently reported a larger-than-expected third-quarter loss. Is Boeing stock a good buy now? Investors should look at the aerospace giant's fundamentals and the BA stock chart. Boeing received 109 orders in November, all for its 737 Max aircraft.

  • Koenigsegg Had to Revolutionize EV Technology to Build the Hybrid Gemera

    At the heart of the hybrid Gemera is what's claimed to be the most powerful and compact inverter ever built for an automobile. Fittingly, it's called David—as in, David versus Goliath.

  • Harley-Davidson's EV motorcycle unit LiveWire to go public via SPAC

    Harley-Davidson is taking its electric motorcycle division LiveWire public through a merger with a blank check company sponsored by executives of AEA Investors and Bridges Fund Management. The agreement with special purpose acquisition company AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (ABIC) will preserve much of Harley-Davidson's ownership while giving LiveWire access to the capital that the public markets can provide and fold in Taiwanese motorcycle and sport vehicle manufacturer Kymco as a key partner.

  • Pilots declare mayday after frozen fluids in nose of plane disrupt flight

    The plane tried and failed twice to circle back to its departure point

  • Harley-Davidson Stock Jumps. Its Electric-Bike Brand Is Going Public.

    LiveWire, introduced as a stand-alone model in 2019, will be the first publicly traded electric vehicle motorcycle.

  • Kamala Harris targets 500,000 charging sites as Biden administration sticks to aggressive plan for EVs to replace 50% of auto sales

    The Biden administration thinks it can help "fast track" the uptake of electric vehicles in the U.S. by building 500,000 charging stations across the country.

  • U.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing

    A U.S. Senate report released on Monday said the Federal Aviation Administration must do a better job overseeing Boeing Co and the certification of new airplanes, as well as review allegations raised by seven industry whistleblowers. The 97-page Commerce Committee report from Senator Maria Cantwell includes concerns raised in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes in a five-month period that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding. "FAA’s oversight of the certification process has eroded," the report found, saying the agency "over time, increasingly delegated away its authority" to Boeing and others. The FAA, the report said, "should take immediate action to address undue pressure at the Boeing" safety oversight office, adding that it is "chronically understaffed."

  • Toyota Shows Off 15 Electric Concepts at Once, Including an LFA-Inspired Supercar

    There's also a baby FJ Cruiser, a tiny MR2-like sports car, and what looks to be an electrified Tacoma.