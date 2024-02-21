California suspends Waymo's application to expand to parts of LA and SF's peninsula

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A California regulator has suspended until June 19 an application by Alphabet's Waymo to expand its robotaxi services to parts of the Los Angeles area and San Francisco's peninsula, amid rising safety concerns over autonomous vehicles.

The application has been "suspended for further staff review", a notification on the California Public Utilities Commission website showed on Wednesday. It was unclear when the notification had been posted.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in San Francisco; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)