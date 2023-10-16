California taxpayers get extended federal, state tax deadlines due to 2023 winter storms

The IRS extended the tax-filing and payment deadline to Nov. 16 for most California taxpayers due to the winter storms earlier this year.

The agency announced the extension on Monday, which was the previous deadline.

Residents living in the 55 qualifying counties including San Francisco, San Bernardino, Los Angeles and San Diego can qualify for IRS relief, the agency said. The Federal Emergency Management Agency offers reliefs based on three different disaster declarations including severe winter storms, flooding, mudslides and mudslides over a period of several months.

The IRS first extended the federal deadline in January and in March announced California would have their own extension.

Which California counties are part of the tax deadline extension?

Nearly all 58 California counties are eligible for the tax deadline extension with the exception of Lassen, Modoc and Shasta counties, according to the IRS.

How to qualify for California tax deadline extension?

Residents automatically have their tax deadline pushed to Nov. 16 as long as their address of record shows they live in one of the 55 qualifying California counties, the IRS said.

These residents do not need to provide documentation showing they were impacted by the storms.

What other types of tax relief are offered with Nov. 16 deadline?

According to the IRS, the following returns and payments are eligible:

2022 individual income tax returns and payments (normally due on April 18)

2022 contributions to IRAs and health savings accounts (for qualifying taxpayers)

Quarterly estimated tax payments (initially due on April 18, June 15 and Sept. 15)

Calendar-year 2022 partnership and S-corporation returns (normally due on March 15)

Calendar-year 2022 corporate and fiduciary income tax returns and payments (normally due on April 18)

Quarterly payroll and excise tax returns (normally due on May 1, July 31 and Oct. 31)

Calendar-year 2022 returns filed by tax-exempt organizations (normally due on May 15)

The agency said taxpayers can visit the IRS disaster relief page for information on other qualifying returns, payments and time-sensitive tax-related actions.

Why was the tax deadline extended in 2023?

The IRS previously postponed the deadline in much of California due to extreme weather, as well as parts of Alabama and Georgia.

A man walks past a damaged tire shop in Crestline, Calif., Friday, March 3, 2023, following a huge snowfall that buried homes and businesses.

Where were the 2023 winter storms in California?

California endured severe winter weather in early March leading to Gov. Gavin Newsom declaring a state of emergency in 13 counties including Amador, Kern, LA, Madera, Mariposa, Mono, Nevada, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Sierra, Sonoma and Tulare.

Unusual snowfall and strong winds across the state left some cars are completely buried, snow piled up on roofs and even momentarily trapped residents in their homes in the mountains east of L.A.

