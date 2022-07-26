U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,940.01
    -26.83 (-0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,903.07
    -86.97 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.63
    -150.04 (-1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.31
    -12.46 (-0.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.38
    +0.68 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.52
    +0.19 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0129
    -0.0096 (-0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7410
    -0.0790 (-2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2012
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5220
    -0.1440 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,948.73
    -882.75 (-4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.63
    -7.48 (-1.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,319.84
    +13.54 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,655.21
    -44.04 (-0.16%)
     

California Tortilla® Introduces Brand's First Saucemelier Andrew Enriquez

·3 min read

Learn his favorite Sauce Hacks and How to Beat The Heat

POTOMAC, Md., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Tortilla®, a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food and is known to fans as Cal Tort, put out a call for their first-ever saucemelier (think of a sommelier, but saucier) and found that Andrew Enriquez of California could take the heat. During his consulting period, he sampled the various sauces available at California Tortilla, developed a series of sauce tips, and made suggested sauce and food pairings based on the restaurant's menu.

"With Andrew, we found someone who matched our passion for hot sauce," said Robert Phillips, President and Chairman of California Tortilla. "His role as our first saucemelier was an ambitious endeavor, but he stepped up to the plate and demonstrated his great taste and ability to take (and enjoy) the heat. We were delighted to collaborate with him and get his feedback on our sauces, so that we can offer our guests suggestions on how to enhance their experiences at our restaurants."

Enriquez ate tortillas from toddlerhood and learned to eat hot peppers with bravado at a young age during carne asada breaks on weekends with his dad. A veteran of the U.S. Army and many hot food eating challenges, Enriquez has slathered hot sauce over tacos, rice bowls, and everything from buffalo wings to ice creams, even crafting a few bottles himself. He is honored to share his passion for fresh flavors and fire with the CalTort faithful.

As part of his role as saucemelier, Andrew Enriquez recorded a series of sauce tips including "How To Beat the Heat," when sauces prove hotter than expected, as well as "Flavor Rules," and "Sauce Hacks" at California Tortilla. To check out the videos, be sure to follow @CalTort on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

During his consulting gig, Enriquez sampled a number of the sauces offered at California Tortilla including their signature Screamin' Green, as well as the Cheech Chipotle, Green Bandit, Mango Meltdown, Ring of Fire, Southwest Habanero, Tears of Sun, and more. California Tortilla features 75 distinctive hot sauces on their Wall of Flame. Enriquez identified flavor notes in each of the sauces he sampled and developed menu pairings for them. Featured menu items included the Bangkok Shrimp, California Screamin' Burrito, Carnitas Tacos, Nachos, and the Sunset Bowl.

For more information and locations, visit www.californiatortilla.com.

About California Tortilla®

California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual Mexican restaurant franchise that serves "California style" Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With 38 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.

California Tortilla is seeking experienced multi-unit operators who are interested in diversifying and growing their restaurant portfolios. California Tortilla is also open to partnering with highly qualified single-unit operators.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Brianne Barbakoff
brianne@inklinkmarketing.com  
786.605.9228

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-tortilla-introduces-brands-first-saucemelier-andrew-enriquez-301592075.html

SOURCE California Tortilla

Recommended Stories

  • New brunch option, café opens second location, Lou Malnati's sets Oak Creek opening: Quick Bites

    The champagne bar at the Saint Kate arts-themed hotel in downtown Milwaukee now serves brunch. Saint Kate opened in 2019, replacing the former InterContinental Milwaukee at 139 E. Kilbourn Ave. The property is part of Marcus Hotels & Resorts, the lodging division of The Marcus Corp. (NYSE: MCS). Chef Paul Funk leads the hotel’s food and beverage program.

  • Even Domino’s thinks Zomato and Swiggy’s commissions are too high

    "In case of an increase in commission rates, Jubilant will consider shifting more of its businesses from online restaurant platforms to the in-house ordering system," the company stated in a July 19 letter to CCI.

  • Choco Taco's Demise Sparks Frenzied Response

    Taco Bell drew big praise last February when the chain announced that it was bringing back the Choco Taco. The nutty treat was first produced by Unilever 's Klondike in the 1980s. As Taco Bell all but stopped selling it by the time it would sell best, the summer.

  • Revenge of the customer: Yelp reports more inflation-related gripes due to smaller portions and higher prices

    Consumer reviews mentioned 'shrinkflation' for the first time ever in the second quarter, according to a Yelp report.

  • China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

    China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY. Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank's Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions. The People's Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

  • Apple, Snap, Monkeypox Vaccine Makers, and More Monday Morning Stock Movers

    Shares of Newmont fell after the gold miner's earning missed expectations, while Philips, the maker of Sonicare toothbrushes, lowered its sales forecast for the year.

  • Crypto market pain will continue but still bullish on Bitcoin lending: Silvergate

    The bear market in digital assets hasn’t ended with more exchanges and crypto funds likely to suffer for several quarters, Alan Lane, the Chief Executive of crypto-focused bank Silvergate said. See related article: Wall Street seems to sense opportunity in distressed crypto markets Fast facts Investors should not compare the current crypto price decline to […]

  • McDonald's earnings top estimates, global sales jump 10%

    McDonald's reported second-quarter earnings results before market open that topped expectations on the bottom line.

  • First Mover Americas: BTC and ETH Outperform Traditional Markets in July Despite the Dollar's Strength

    The latest price moves in bitcoin (BTC) and crypto markets in context for July 25, 2022.

  • Robots are making french fries, chicken wings and more as restaurant kitchens gear up for an automated future

    Where robots were once seen as a possible replacement for human workers, they're now "co-workers" operating side-by-side with staff.

  • Meet Me at Carbone’s. Or Is It Carbone? Red-Sauce Restaurants Duel Over Name

    For chef it was decidedly not amore when New York’s Major Food Group came to Dallas in March. Mr. Barsotti’s Italian restaurant is called Carbone’s. About 2 miles away, Major Food Group opened an Italian spot named Carbone. It was a recipe, says Mr. Barsotti, for “absolute, complete and total customer confusion.”

  • EXCLUSIVE: Wag! To Launch Community Shares Program With Help Of Robinhood And DonateStock

    Wag Labs, Inc., a pet services marketplace company powering a mobile-first technology platform that enables on-demand and scheduled dog walking, training, and other pet care services, announced today the launch of its Wag! Community Shares Program. With the Program, Wag! is pioneering a new method of charitable giving for the community of pet caregivers and for domestic pet nonprofit organizations. At the close of its previously announced SPAC deal with CHW Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: CHWA)

  • Should you buy GE stock ahead of earnings? This analyst says no

    Expectations for General Electric Co.’s second-quarter profit and sales have been reduced significantly in recent months, but there are still those on Wall Street who believe they haven’t come down enough for the industrial conglomerate to break its streak of revenue misses.

  • German business sentiment deteriorates in July to two-year low: Ifo

    Business confidence in Germany worsened sharply in July as firms turned more pessimistic due to rising energy costs and the threat of gas shortages.

  • Average U.S. gasoline price plunges 32 cents to $4.54 a gallon

    The average price at the pump is down 55 cents over the past six weeks, but it’s $1.32 higher than it was one year ago.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • HarbourView Buys Music Catalog of Country Music Group Lady A

    (Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, an asset management firm that began nine months ago with the mission to snap up music catalogs, is on a hot streak with the purchase of another song library after obtaining the master recordings of Brad Paisley. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing

  • Gold Slips as Investors Prepare for Fed’s Jumbo Rate Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold headed back down after posting the biggest weekly gain since May as investors weighed prospects for tighter US monetary policy and concerns over an economic slowdown.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomySergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair:

  • Porsches Postponed by Buggy Software Cost VW’s CEO His Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeIt says a lot about the state of the auto industry and where it's going that software problems have cost the CEO of a carmaker his job.Volkswagen ousted Herbert Diess as

  • Avery Dennison Price Target Cut By ~3% Accounting For Inflation headwinds

    Raymond James analyst Joshua Wilson lowered the price target on Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE: AVY) to $195 (an upside of 12.5%) from $200 while maintaining the Outperform rating on the shares. Ahead of calendar 2Q results, Wilson trimmed his estimates modestly for each covered name to account for FX mark-to-market. The analyst increased inflation headwinds where appropriate. The notable exception to this dynamic was polypropylene prices, which have fallen 10-15% since May. Wilson expects the contin