California trucking company ceases operations after 19 years

A California trucking company has shuttered operations after 19 years of hauling general freight throughout the state.

At the time of its closure Monday, Frank Jauregui Trucking of Fontana, had 32 trucks and the same number of drivers, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SAFER website.

This is the second Fontana-based carrier to cease operations this week after the formerly family-owned Tony’s Express, a 70-year-old less-than-truckload carrier, closed its doors a year after selling the company to John Ohle in March 2023.

Frank Jauregui, who is listed as the CFO of the intrastate-only company, declined FreightWaves’ request to comment about why the company shut its doors.





A source familiar with the situation told FreightWaves that the trucking company is looking to sell its tractors, trailers and equipment.

According to FMCSA data, the agency granted Jauregui Trucking’s contract authority in April 2005, but its Bodily Injury Property Damage coverage was canceled Monday. The company’s cargo and general liability insurance are slated to be canceled Friday.

Prior to its closure, the company’s trucks had been inspected 57 times, and 20 had been placed out of service for a 35% out-of-service rate over the preceding 24 months. That is higher than the industry’s national average of around 22%, according to FMCSA data.





The company’s drivers had been inspected 56 times, and eight were placed out of service over a two-year period, resulting in a 14.3% out-of-service rate. The national average for drivers is about 6.7%.

This is a developing story.

