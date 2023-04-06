California Water Service Group To Announce Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) announced on April 6, 2023 that its first quarter 2023 financial results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call. To attend, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and keying in ID# 4696636, or you may access the live audio webcast at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/r327ck3n. Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023 through Monday, June 26, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909, ID# 4696636, or by accessing the webcast above. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, and Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, Thomas A. Scanlon. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website at 9:00 a.m. ET.

