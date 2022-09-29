California Water Service Group Announces Addition of Retired L.A. County Fire Chief Daryl Osby as Vice President, Emergency Preparedness, Safety, and Security

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that retired Los Angeles County Fire Chief Daryl L. Osby joined the company as Vice President, Emergency Preparedness, Safety, and Security, effective September 28.



“Daryl had an impressive career in the fire service, during which time he demonstrated his ability to improve strategic planning and daily operations, effectively command in emergencies, and manage emergency response services. His dedication to public safety aligns perfectly with our commitment to safety for both our customers and our employees,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Osby assumed the role of Fire Chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department in 2011, overseeing fire suppression and life safety services for over four million residents and commercial businesses in 60 cities and 137 unincorporated communities. In his capacity as Fire Chief, he led a team of 4,800 employees and managed a $1.4 billion annual budget. His tenure was characterized by advancements in strategic planning, improvements in risk mitigation, enhancements in training and policies, and support for employee well-being.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Organizational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University. He also serves on the Boards of OneLegacy, a non-profit dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye, and tissue donation, and Special Needs Network, which supports underserved families dealing with developmental disabilities.

“We are pleased to have Daryl join the team, and look forward to working together to ensure that we remain ready to support our communities in emergencies and continue to foster a safe and healthy work environment,” Kropelnicki said.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

