California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. However, after investigating California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on California Water Service Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.022 = US$82m ÷ (US$4.0b - US$381m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, California Water Service Group has an ROCE of 2.2%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Water Utilities industry average of 4.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for California Water Service Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering California Water Service Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From California Water Service Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at California Water Service Group doesn't inspire confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 5.1% over the last five years. However it looks like California Water Service Group might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On California Water Service Group's ROCE

In summary, California Water Service Group is reinvesting funds back into the business for growth but unfortunately it looks like sales haven't increased much just yet. And with the stock having returned a mere 1.4% in the last five years to shareholders, you could argue that they're aware of these lackluster trends. Therefore, if you're looking for a multi-bagger, we'd propose looking at other options.

If you want to know some of the risks facing California Water Service Group we've found 5 warning signs (2 are a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While California Water Service Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

