California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Earnings Results Announcement and Conference Call

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 earnings results will be released on March 1, 2023 with its conference call to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to attend the conference call. To attend, please dial 1-800-715-9871 or 1-646-307-1963 and key in ID# 3437186, or you may access the live audio webcast at www.calwatergroup.com/2022q4-call. Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A replay of the call will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 through May 1, 2023, at 1-800-770-2030 or 1-609-800-9909 and key in ID# 3437186, or by accessing the webcast above. The call will be hosted by President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Thomas F. Smegal, Vice President, Rates and Regulatory Affairs, Greg A. Milleman, and Corporate Controller and Principal Accounting Officer, Thomas A. Scanlon. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website.

About California Water Service Group



California Water Service Group is the parent company of regulated utilities California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Washington Water Service, and now Texas Water Service, a utility holding company. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water and wastewater service to more than 2 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com.

