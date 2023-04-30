California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.26 on 19th of May. This takes the annual payment to 1.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

See our latest analysis for California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, California Water Service Group was paying out a fairly large proportion of earnings, and it wasn't generating positive free cash flows either. Generally, we think that this would be a risky long term practice.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 75.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 47%, which would make us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend, despite the levels currently being quite high.

California Water Service Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.63 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.04. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.1% over that duration. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that California Water Service Group's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 2.6% per year over the past five years. If the company is making less over time, it naturally follows that it will also have to pay out less in dividends. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

Story continues

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for California Water Service Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here