Is California Water Service Group's (NYSE:CWT) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has had a rough month with its share price down 6.0%. We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, and therefore we decided to pay more attention to the company's financial performance. Particularly, we will be paying attention to California Water Service Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for California Water Service Group is:

2.9% = US$41m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.03 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of California Water Service Group's Earnings Growth And 2.9% ROE

It is quite clear that California Water Service Group's ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 8.1%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Thus, the low net income growth of 4.8% seen by California Water Service Group over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that California Water Service Group's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 8.9% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is California Water Service Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is California Water Service Group Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 47% (implying that the company retains the remaining 53% of its income), California Water Service Group's earnings growth was quite low. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, California Water Service Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 51%. However, California Water Service Group's ROE is predicted to rise to 8.6% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by California Water Service Group can be open to many interpretations. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

