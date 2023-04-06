California Water Service Partners with State of California to Help Low-Income Residents Receive up to $15,000 per Household in Water Bill Assistance

California Water Service Group

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of California Water Service’s (Cal Water) ongoing commitment to support those struggling to pay their water bills, the utility is encouraging its customers who meet maximum income limits to apply for financial assistance from the California Department of Community Services & Development’s (CSD) Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). LIHWAP is a federally funded program offering a one-time benefit of up to $15,000 per household for past-due or current bills.



Cal Water residential customers can check their eligibility to receive assistance from LIHWAP based on income, place of residence, and other factors. Applications must be submitted through local, community-based organizations listed by county. Recipients of CalFresh, CalWORKS, and LIHEAP are automatically income-qualified for LIHWAP assistance.

“Our top priority is to provide safe, clean, reliable, and affordable water service to our customers, yet we recognize that customers sometimes have difficulty making ends meet and paying their bills,” said Cal Water CEO and President Martin A. Kropelnicki. “That is why we provide—or work with other agencies to provide—these customers access to financial assistance like LIHWAP, one of many assistance programs available to Cal Water customers.”

“California recognizes that water and wastewater services are essential for public health and well-being, and the department is committed to assisting low-income Californians in need of financial support to keep their water flowing," said CSD Director David Scribner.

In addition to encouraging its customers to access LIHWAP assistance, Cal Water offers:

Customer Assistance Program (CAP): Customers who meet maximum income limits or are enrolled in a qualified public assistance program may qualify for a monthly discount on their water bill.

PromisePay Payment Arrangements: Residential customers with a past-due balance may be eligible to privately enroll in flexible, customizable, interest-free PromisePay payment plans.

Alternative Payment Arrangements: If customers do not qualify for PromisePay and have a past-due balance that’s difficult to manage, then they may still be able to split payments among several months to pay off the full balance.

Payment Extensions: If customers need more time to pay their bill, then they may be able to defer payment to a later date.

For more information on LIHWAP, please visit www.calwater.com/lihwap. For more information on Cal Water’s other customer assistance programs, visit www.calwater.com/assistance. LIHWAP also helps pay down wastewater bills; customers should inquire with their wastewater provider to see if it participates in the program.

About LIHWAP

Established by Congress in December 2020, the federally funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program provides financial assistance to low-income Californians to help manage their residential water utility costs. CSD is the designated administering agency for LIHWAP in California. Through LIHWAP, CSD works with a network of community-based local service providers to help low-income households pay down their residential ​water and wastewater utility bills.​ For more information about how LIHWAP can help households pay down their water or wastewater bills and how to apply, visit Paying My Water Bills​​.​

About California Water Service

California Water Service provides high-quality, reliable water utility services to about 2 million people statewide through 494,500 service connections. What sets Cal Water apart is its commitment to enhancing the quality of life for its customers and communities. Guided daily by their promise to provide quality, service, and value, the utility’s employees lead the way in working to protect the planet, care for people, and operate with the utmost integrity. Integral to Cal Water’s strategy is investing responsibly in infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The utility has been named one of “America’s Most Responsible Companies” and “America’s Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at www.calwater.com.

Contact: Yvonne Kingman, 310-257-1434



