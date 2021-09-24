U.S. markets close in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.75
    +3.77 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,776.50
    +11.68 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,035.38
    -16.87 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,259.63
    +0.58 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.00
    +0.70 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    +3.40 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.12
    -0.52 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    +0.0360 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3686
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7410
    +0.4400 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,217.83
    -1,630.60 (-3.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.65
    -54.41 (-4.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

California makes zero-emission autonomous vehicles mandatory by 2030

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Starting in 2030, California will require all light-duty autonomous vehicles that operate in the state to emit zero emissions. Signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday, SB 500 represents the latest effort by the state to limit the sale of new internal combustion vehicles with an eye towards reducing greenhouse emissions. In 2020, Newsom signed an executive order that effectively banned the sale of new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles by 2035. That same year, the state’s Air Resources Board mandated that all new trucks sold in California emit zero emissions by 2045.

“We’re grateful for California’s leadership in ensuring this will be the industry standard,” said Prashanthi Raman, head of global government affairs at Cruise, in a statement to Engadget. “The AV industry is primed to lead the way in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in cities, and it’s why we’ve operated an all-electric, zero-emissions fleet from the start.” Cruise backed SB 500 through its involvement with the Emission Zero Coalition, a group that also includes autonomous delivery startup Nuro.

Per the Environmental Protection Agency, the transportation sector has been the single largest source of greenhouse emissions in the US since 2019, with light-duty vehicles accounting for more than half of that output. However, autonomous cars currently represent only a tiny fraction of the nearly 15 million vehicles on California roads. Moreover, both Cruise and Waymo, two of the most prominent companies testing fully autonomous taxi services in the state, utilize fleets made almost exclusively of electric and hybrid vehicles. This latest move from California then is about preventing autonomous vehicles from becoming major polluters in the future, particularly if driverless taxi services become popular among commuters.

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix is making a documentary about the QuadrigaCX Bitcoin saga

    When founder Gerald Cotten died in 2018, hundreds of millions in crypto assets allegedly became inaccessible.

  • Dell XPS 15 OLED review: A practically perfect 15-inch laptop

    OLED makes Dell's already excellent XPS 15 even better. That's it, that's all you need to know.

  • British ad giant WPP will pay $19 mn to settle US bribery charges

    British advertising giant WPP will pay $19 million to settle charges brought by the United States over allegations of bribery in India and other emerging markets, the American securities regulator announced Friday.

  • California governor signs bill aimed at unsafe warehouse quotas

    California Governor Gavin Newsom this week signed a bill aimed at protecting warehouse workers from unsafe quotas. The bill, which cites issues around bathroom breaks, rest periods and other safety laws, has been seen as a repudiation of longstanding complaints against workplace conditions at Amazon fulfillment centers. Introduced by Assembly Member Lorena Gonzalez in February, the bill is designed to increase the transparency of quotas imposed on employees at warehouse distribution centers.

  • House passes abortion rights bill but little chance of becoming law

    The House on Friday passed a bill to uphold abortion rights for women, taking swift action in response to a new Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in the state. The final tally was 218-211 with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the vote. The House bill has little chance of becoming law and is largely symbolic given Republican opposition in the Senate.

  • Google's Android Automotive OS is coming to Honda cars in 2022

    On Thursday, Google announced that it will be rolling out even more features and capabilities to drivers, whether they run Android Auto on their phones or directly through their cars.

  • CNN's Chris Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by former boss, says he apologized

    A former ABC News executive accused CNN anchor Chris Cuomo of sexually harassing her, describing in an essay published on Friday in the New York Times how he grabbed her buttocks at a colleague's farewell party in 2005. Shelley Ross had been Cuomo's boss when he worked at ABC, a role she had just left when Cuomo embraced her at the party in New York City, according to the essay https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/24/opinion/chris-cuomo-cnn.html. "I can do this now that you're no longer my boss," Ross quotes Cuomo as telling her after he gripped her in a bear hug and moved one hand down to "firmly grab and squeeze the cheek of my buttock."

  • Apple's MacBook Air M1 is $150 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $150 off the MacBook Air M1, $100 off the iPad Air and $100 off the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds.

  • Dow Jones Trims Early Loss Fueled By China, Nike, But This Blue Chip In Buy Range

    Key market indexes moved off session lows midday Friday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average erased most of an early 117-point loss.

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Xbox gains new features with updated Edge browser

    With its September Xbox update, Microsoft has finally brought the Edge browser to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

  • iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max review: Apple saved the real upgrade for the Pros

    The iPhone 13 Pro, not the regular iPhone 13, is the phone iPhone 12 owners should upgrade to this year.

  • China's central bank says cryptocurrency transactions are illegal

    The country says it will crack down on illegal crypto mining.

  • World’s Top Shale Oil Field Is Still Spewing Methane by the Ton

    (Bloomberg) -- When researchers flew over an Energy Transfer LP facility in the Permian Basin of West Texas two months ago, a NASA-designed sensor on their airplane detected a colossal plume of methane pouring into the air. Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing Packag

  • Why There Is An 'Alarming Decline' In US Solar Panel Imports

    Despite significant optimism about green energy following the November 2020 U.S. election, the Invesco Solar ETF (NYSE: TAN) is down 19% year-to-date in 2021. On Thursday, Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith said he has observed an “alarming decline” in U.S. solar panel imports, and the worst could be yet to come. The Numbers: Monthly U.S. solar panel imports hit their low point for the year in July, down 22% from a year ago and 18% sequentially. Year-to-date imports from South Korea a

  • 3 Top EV Buys Not Named Tesla

    Everywhere we go these days, we are introduced to revolutionary new electric vehicle (EV) products and features: electric passenger and commercial vehicles, charging stations, and driverless pizza delivery cars to name a few. One stock name that has become synonymous with EVs is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Why Lordstown Motors and Quantumscape Stocks Exploded Today

    The social media tailwinds pushed Canoo's shares up by 13.4%  for the day, and apparently took several other EV stocks along for the ride, including the embattled truck maker Lordstown Motors and battery start-up Quantumscape. Lordstown Motors shares have been buzzing since late August when the company announced the hiring of new CEO Daniel Ninivaggi, who brings with him rich experience in the automotive industry. Investors hope that Ninivaggi can help turn the company's fortunes around and address some pressing concerns, such as the ongoing investigations into Lordstown for allegedly inflating production and demand numbers for its Endurance pickup.

  • ReconAfrica Granted a One Year Extension on the First Renewal Period for Petroleum Exploration Licence (PEL) 73 Due to COVID-19 Relief

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and its joint venture partner NAMCOR (the state oil company of Namibia) announce the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") has granted approval of a one year extension on the First Renewal Period from 29 January 2022 to 29 January 2023, relating to the approximate 6.3 million acre (PEL) 73 exploration licence, due to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company's operations.

  • A Big Oil Company Is Jumping Into EV Batteries

    Two auto makers are joining with global oil giant TotalEnergies to produce electric-vehicle batteries.

  • Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in Energy

    These dividend-paying energy stocks are headed in the right direction and "cleaner" than they appear.