California's 'Dream for All' home loan program drained its $300M budget in just 11 days — 3 ways to gain exposure to West Coast real estate

And just like that, California’s “Dream for All” program turned into “dream on, y’all.”

The historic home loan program drained its $300 million budget just 11 days after applications opened in April. Really, can you blame the 2,500-plus homebuyers who moved at supersonic speed to land this Golden State Opportunity? Trouble is, thousands of other hopefuls were shut out just as fast.

Though the paperwork is tedious, the idea of Dream for All is simple: The state makes the down payment for your home in exchange for a share in its value when it’s sold, refinanced or transferred. But the dream turned into a nightmare in that mostly white homebuyers took advantage of a program, meant to help Black and Latino families.

Meanwhile, the state continues to weather a housing crisis that may never right itself if the projected Dream for All spend of $10 billion over 10 years gets gobbled up in a like fashion.

“Clearly more work needs to be done,” said state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins of San Diego.

Meanwhile, if you’re an investor on the real estate sidelines for any number of reasons — from the current high mortgage rates to stratospheric real estate prices (hello, San Francisco) — you still have options for getting involved in the market. Here’s how.

These REITs are sweet

In California as elsewhere, a real estate investment trust (REIT) offers an avenue for any investor to take advantage of a robust market.

In fact, the Securities and Exchanges Commission (SEC) states that REITs must pay out 90% of all taxable income to shareholders annually. This usually comes in the form of dividends, which provide an excellent source of income. Here are three to consider.

Essex Property Trust

The Essex Property Trust (NYSE: ESS) is an apartment ownership entity located primarily in northern California, Los Angeles and Orange County (as well as Seattle). The California locations are key because they’re among the state’s most populous, though about 60% of the REIT’s revenue comes from the top five markets nationwide.

Essex stock has already excelled in 2023. It continues to beat earnings estimates; in the first quarter of 2023, net income per share hit $2.38 (compared to $1.12 in 2022). Its funds from operations (FFO) have already jumped 8.3%, with dividends up 5% — the company’s 29th consecutive annual increase. That puts it well within Dividend Aristocrat status.

The results led ESS to increase its full-year guidance, with the trust aiming for a net income per diluted share between $6.36 and $6.74. It now offers a dividend yield at 4.27% as of writing, yet also provides a potential value play with shares down 30% year over year.

Prologis

While apartments and residences certainly appeal to investors, logistics real estate also holds promise. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) works markets for business-to-business, retail stores and online fulfillment locations.

Located in San Francisco, Prologis oversees 5,000 buildings comprising 1.2-billion square feet in 19 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. It continues to acquire new businesses as well, along with properties and development projects. So while you get exposure to California, you also benefit from a highly diversified global property portfolio.

Prologis stock continues to show resilience thanks to high occupancy rates. It holds a 2.79% dividend yield as of writing, and year-over-year is down a modest 9.7%. It’s worth taking a look at, since year to date it’s up roughly 13%.

Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) is one of the largest hospital real estate owners in the world, with 444 facilities in 10 countries and several in California. It continues to focus on growth through acquisitions and recapitalizations.

What’s great about hospitals? They hold long lease agreements and high occupancy rates. Medical Properties Trust allows these hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate so the locations can upgrade themselves. This increases value to the trust in the process, allowing for a significantly high dividend yield.

How high? Medical Properties Trust offers a whopping 13.79% dividend yield as of writing — though that may not last as shares are down 53% year-over-year. That being said, it still trades at a reasonable 11 times forward earnings. Meanwhile, it still boasts a comforting payout ratio of 77.3%.

No matter which option you choose, there are certainly smart ways to get in on real estate in California — and by connection worldwide. But instead of buying properties you’ll buy shares — and rather than move into a home, you’ll move in on profits and dividends that could potentially help you buy one.

