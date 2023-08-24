U.S. markets closed

Calix Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Calix (ASX:CXL) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$18.6m (flat on FY 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$23.2m (loss widened by 42% from FY 2022).

  • AU$0.14 loss per share (further deteriorated from AU$0.10 loss in FY 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Calix Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 15%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 55%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 35% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 10% growth forecast for the Chemicals industry in Australia.

Performance of the Australian Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are down 4.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Calix you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.