Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) most popular amongst retail investors who own 49% of the shares, institutions hold 31%

Key Insights

Significant control over Calix by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 20 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Recent purchases by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Calix Limited (ASX:CXL) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 31% of the company's stockholders. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Calix.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Calix?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Calix does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Calix's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Calix. Australian Super Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 10% of shares outstanding. Nicholas Merriman is the second largest shareholder owning 6.0% of common stock, and Regal Partners Limited holds about 4.4% of the company stock. In addition, we found that Philip Hodgson, the CEO has 2.3% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 20 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Calix

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Calix Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$568m, and insiders have AU$112m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 49% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

