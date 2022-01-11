U.S. markets open in 5 hours 44 minutes

Call Center AI Market to Reach $9.94 Billion By 2030: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·4 min read

Improved customer experience and customer response time along with increased data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the global call center AI market. The adoption of advanced call center software solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in need for enterprises to upgrade legacy infrastructure and develop a more agile approach for customer engagement.

Portland, OR , Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global call center AI market generated $959.80 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.94 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Improved customer experience and customer response time along with increased data analytical capabilities drive the growth of the global call center AI market. However, high installation and training costs along with privacy and security concerns restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in interest of call center companies in advanced technologies and surge in penetration of social media platforms present new opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (319 Pages PDF with Insights) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7308

Covid-19 Scenario:

  • The adoption of advanced call center software solutions increased during the Covid-19 pandemic due to rise in need for enterprises to upgrade legacy infrastructure and develop a more agile approach for customer engagement.

  • The success of customer engagement has always been dependent on the accuracy and speed of request addressing. With implementation of call center AI, organizations were able to strengthen their customer relations during such challenging times.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the call center AI market:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7308

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global call center AI market based on component, deployment, industry vertical, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the service segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on industry vertical, the telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share of the global call center AI market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to witness the largest CAGR of 32.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain its lead position in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 29.2% during the forecast period.

List of companies profiled of the global call center AI industry analyzed in the research include Artificial Solutions International AB, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Google, SAP, NICE inContact, Avaya, and Nuance Communications, Inc.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7308

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


