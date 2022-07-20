Call Center AI Market size worth $ 8.11 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 26.62% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Customer interaction through social media platforms and increased data, automation of repetitive and manual processes using AI powered tools, development of AI-enabled chatbots will lead the Call Center AI Market growth over the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Call Center AI Market" By Product (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (BFSI, Retail And E-commerce, Telecommunications), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Call Center AI Market size was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.62% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Call Center AI Market Overview

Organizations are now embracing AI in their customer service function, shifting their focus from offering customer support services via email or SMS to AI-powered chatbots that help enhance customer experience and engagement, thanks to recent advancements in AI technology. Chatbots and Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs), for example, can engage prospects with coupons or savings opportunities, allowing human sales professionals to add that all-important personal touch to complete the deal.

Similarly, AI may provide call center operators with extensive historical data and insights about a consumer, allowing them to provide valuable cross-selling and up-selling opportunities. Order placement, balance inquiries, general queries, technical assistance, and other customer services can all be automated with AI-enabled chatbots and virtual agents. However, because self-training of autonomous virtual agents through complicated data and unsupervised learning algorithms is a highly challenging operation, unsupervised self-learning of chatbots is a key stumbling block to the adoption of call center AI solutions.

Furthermore, a call center AI provider enables businesses to leverage AI to augment and improve their contact centers without requiring extensive AI knowledge. Firms and organizations are investing heavily in AI and machine learning technologies to improve user experience and remain competitive in an ever-changing market environment. Bots, predictive and prescriptive models, speech recognition, search engine optimization, image identification, and text recognition are just a few of the sectors where AI-enabled solutions have seen widespread adoption.

Key Developments

In March 2022, Avaya and Alcatel-Lucent formed a strategic agreement to expand the availability of Avaya's OneCloud CCaaS composable solutions to Alcatel-worldwide Lucent's client base while also making Avaya's digital networking solutions available globally.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), Nuance Communications (US), Avaya (US), Haptik (India), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Zendesk (US), Conversica (US), Rulai (US), Inbenta Technologies (US), Kore.ai (US), EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys) (India), Pypestream (US), Avaamo (US), Talkdesk (US), NICE inContact (US), and Creative Virtual (UK).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Call Center AI Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

Call Center AI Market, By Product

Call Center AI Market, By Application

Call Center AI Market, by Geography

