Call Center AI Market size worth $ 8.11 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 26.62% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

·5 min read

Customer interaction through social media platforms and increased data, automation of repetitive and manual processes using AI powered tools, development of AI-enabled chatbots will lead the Call Center AI Market growth over the forecasted period.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Call Center AI Market" By Product (Cloud-Based, On-Premise), By Application (BFSI, Retail And E-commerce, Telecommunications), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Call Center AI Market size was valued at USD 1.35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.62% from 2022 to 2030.

Verified_Market_Research_Logo
Verified_Market_Research_Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=248795

Browse in-depth TOC on "Call Center AI Market"

202 - Pages
126 – Tables
37 – Figures

Global Call Center AI Market Overview

Organizations are now embracing AI in their customer service function, shifting their focus from offering customer support services via email or SMS to AI-powered chatbots that help enhance customer experience and engagement, thanks to recent advancements in AI technology. Chatbots and Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVAs), for example, can engage prospects with coupons or savings opportunities, allowing human sales professionals to add that all-important personal touch to complete the deal.

Similarly, AI may provide call center operators with extensive historical data and insights about a consumer, allowing them to provide valuable cross-selling and up-selling opportunities. Order placement, balance inquiries, general queries, technical assistance, and other customer services can all be automated with AI-enabled chatbots and virtual agents. However, because self-training of autonomous virtual agents through complicated data and unsupervised learning algorithms is a highly challenging operation, unsupervised self-learning of chatbots is a key stumbling block to the adoption of call center AI solutions.

Furthermore, a call center AI provider enables businesses to leverage AI to augment and improve their contact centers without requiring extensive AI knowledge. Firms and organizations are investing heavily in AI and machine learning technologies to improve user experience and remain competitive in an ever-changing market environment. Bots, predictive and prescriptive models, speech recognition, search engine optimization, image identification, and text recognition are just a few of the sectors where AI-enabled solutions have seen widespread adoption.

Key Developments

  • In March 2022, Avaya and Alcatel-Lucent formed a strategic agreement to expand the availability of Avaya's OneCloud CCaaS composable solutions to Alcatel-worldwide Lucent's client base while also making Avaya's digital networking solutions available globally.

Key Players

The major players in the market are IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), AWS (US), Nuance Communications (US), Avaya (US), Haptik (India), Artificial Solutions (Spain), Zendesk (US), Conversica (US), Rulai (US), Inbenta Technologies (US), Kore.ai (US), EdgeVerve Systems (Infosys) (India), Pypestream (US), Avaamo (US), Talkdesk (US), NICE inContact (US), and Creative Virtual (UK).

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Call Center AI Market On the basis of Product, Application, and Geography.

  • Call Center AI Market, By Product

  • Call Center AI Market, By Application

  • Call Center AI Market, by Geography

Browse Related Reports:

Contact And Call Centre Outsourcing Market By Type (On-Premise Type, Cloud-based Type), By Application (BFSI, Government And Public Sector), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Cloud-Based Call Center Software Market By Size (Small and Medium Enterprise, Large Enterprise, and Others), By End User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods & Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Travel & Hospitality, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Telecom Outsourcing Market By Type (Billing Operations Outsourcing, Call Center Outsourcing, Infrastructure Maintenance Outsourcing), By Application (Small & Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Call Center Workforce Management Software Market By Product (Cloud Based, Web Based), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Geography, Forecast, 2021-2028

Top 7 Endpoint Security Companies fighting against cybersecurity threats with moxie

Visualize Call Center AI Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us
Mr. Edwyne Fernandes
Verified Market Research®
US: +1 (650)-781-4080
UK: +44 (753)-715-0008
APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400
US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768
Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ 
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-center-ai-market-size-worth--8-11-billion-globally-by-2030-at-26-62-cagr-verified-market-research-301590109.html

SOURCE Verified Market Research

