U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,232.39
    -63.73 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,697.43
    -352.03 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,690.32
    -314.54 (-2.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.36
    -30.85 (-1.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.06
    +0.52 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +6.60 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0677
    -0.0040 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0770 (-2.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2653
    -0.0092 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.3260
    -0.8130 (-0.63%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,655.43
    +650.17 (+1.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    922.93
    -20.94 (-2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.56
    +41.02 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Call center automation software vendor Replicant raises $78M

Kyle Wiggers
·8 min read

Contact centers were never a walk in the park for employees, but they became much harsher work environments during the pandemic. According to one survey, only 10% of contact center agents reach proficiency in fewer than two months. Meanwhile, the volume of difficult calls to contact centers is increasing, while turnover remains at at a sky-high rate between 30% and 45%.

It's against this backdrop that automation products are gaining interest from call center operators -- and investors. On the more sophisticated end of the spectrum, call center automation promises to resolve customer service issues to free up agents for more complex work. Replicant, one of the more prominent vendors in the call center automation space, today announced that it raised $78 million in Series B funding led by Stripes with participation from Salesforce Ventures, Omega, IronGrey, Norwest and Atomic. Sources tell TechCrunch that the post-money valuation stands at $550 million.

"[With the new capital,] we plan to ramp up investment in our customer success team to onboard new customers," cofounder and CEO Gadi Shamia told TechCrunch via email. "We also plan to double our R&D team this year to make our conversations even more efficient and launch new automated channels. We will increase our sales and marketing investment to capture the significant demand we see. And finally, we will invest in our employees by launching additional professional development programs."

Shamia cofounded Replicant in 2017 alongside Andrew Abraham and Benjamin Gleitzman. Shamia was previously GM of product at SAP's small business solutions group before becoming the acting COO at EchoSign after it was acquired by Adobe. He also helped to launch Magneto, a calendaring system, and was COO at Talkdesk for nearly four years.

Prior to Replicant, Abraham -- who joined eBay in 2011 via the company's acquisition of Milo.com -- did stints as a software engineer at Atomic and smart device company Leeo. Gleitzman was a senior software engineer at Hunch and eBay before cofounding several startups including a "virtual reality therapy platform" called Mona.

"Through [my] work, I realized that the best way to increase agent efficiency and reduce customer and agent frustration is by automating many common tasks and letting agents focus on more complex and nuanced calls," Shamia said. "Gleitzman was one of eBay's AI pioneers and worked with Abraham and the Atomic team to build a machine that could have an entire phone conversation with a human."

Replicant aims to automate call flows by integrating with existing systems including customer relationship management software to recognize customers by drawing on their order histories (if applicable) and past calls. The product can capture, transcribe and make searchable customer conversations, and -- as do some rival service automation systems -- Replicant can engage with customers through SMS and the web in addition to voice.

Replicant provides agents with call summaries and measures trends like overall customer satisfaction, average handle time, competitor mentions, defective products and upsell opportunities. Customers can draw on a library of prebuilt components to design conversation flows using a visual editor. In recent months, Replicant added support for new languages and conversational capabilities that Shamia calls "powers," like holding on the line, repeating information "conversationally" and matching a customer's response against a database.

"A core competitive advantage we have at Replicant is the rich and varied data we’ve amassed from tackling more than 30 million customer service calls across industries and use cases. Our [product has] tackled everything from hardware troubleshooting for small business owners, to relaying food orders to restaurant employees, to handling subscription issues for elderly callers, to high-urgency scenarios where callers need roadside assistance," Shamia said. "[W]e turn scenarios that are commonly frustrating -- think of every time you’ve had to go back and forth spelling out your name or reading off a 15-digit policy number to an agent on the phone -- to a task that can be completed efficiently in seconds with a purpose-built model."

When asked about how Replicant handles, stores, and retains customer data, Shamia said that the company provides enterprise customers with the ability to choose a data retention window that "works for them," usually ranging from six months to two years. For use cases involving payment or electronic protected health information, Replicant offers a service called highly confidential turn, which the company says redacts sensitive data in the turn of conversation from Replicant's database and logs.

Replicant also engages in sentiment analysis, a controversial process that involves the use of algorithms to determine if a chunk of audio or transcribed text is positive, negative, or neutral in tone. Sentiment analysis systems -- both academic and commercial -- have been shown to exhibit bias along race, age, cultural, ethnic, and gender lines. Some algorithms associate Black people with more negative emotions like anger, fear, and sadness. Others discriminate against non-native English speakers, who tend to use cognates -- i.e., English words that look similar to the words of their native language -- more often than native speakers.

Replicant claims that it only measures customer satisfaction by asking specific questions (e.g., "How satisfied are you?") and takes steps to mitigate bias in its systems -- including its sentiment analysis systems -- as well as the data used to develop these algorithms. Unfortunately, without independent audits or studies to go on, it's the company's word against broad-based academic findings. This reporter hopes to see greater transparency from Replicant going forward.

"Our models are thus trained on a variety of accents, emotions, and industry-specific jargon, allowing us to achieve [high] inference accuracy even on the most complex service use cases," Shamia said. "We see an 85% call success rate (as measured by expected business outcome) across customers and use cases."

Automating customer interactions

There's anecdotal evidence to suggest that customer service organizations are embracing automation. A 2020 study from the Harris Poll, commissioned by AI vendor Interactions, estimates that 46% of customer interactions are automated -- a percentage the coauthors predict will rise to 59% over the next two to three years. Early adopters surveyed for the study cite "soft benefits" like reduced wait times, faster customer complaint resolution, and technical support and personalization.

In response to the growing interest from industry, countless call center automation products have come to market in recent years -- both from startups such as Replicant and incumbents including Google, Amazon and Salesforce. Replicant competes with RedRoute, Skit, and Voximplant in addition to Ultimate.ai, a customer service tool designed to automatically field simple service requests.

Expert Market Research predicts that the global call center AI market will grow from $967 million in size in 2020 to $3.54 billion by 2026.

"During the last two years, customer service has been under constant pressure as 'The Great Resignation' has created persistent agent shortages. And changes in consumer behavior due to [the pandemic] and supply chain issues have driven massive spikes in call volume," Shamia said. "Executives now understand that the problem can't be ignored or outsourced, as customers are unwilling to wait hours on hold."

But do customers appreciate -- or even like -- automated call centers? After all, automation lacks a human touch -- it can't necessarily de-escalate a frustrated caller. Worse, automation can deter customers from engaging with a brand in a way that might could trust. A poll by PointSource found that 80% of customers would prefer to talk to a human when resolving problems. Adding fuel to the fire, 59% of consumers in a recent PwC survey felt that companies have lost touch with the human element of customer experience.

And what about call center workers? Metrics could be held against them, and simple customer problems -- while arguable not the best use of their time -- can be satisfying to solve. Then there's the fear that automation will one day take away their jobs.

Shamia acknowledges that some forms of automation, like poorly-designed conversational bots, can act as a roadblock for customers and agents rather a solution. But he asserts that Replicant has learned from the mistakes of the past, allowing companies to automate call flows while enabling agents to focus on more challenging problems.

"The pandemic has accelerated a trend -- automation in contact centers -- that had already started and exacerbated many of the existing challenges in the customer service space," Shamia added. "Automation is now part of the
strategic plans of more and more companies -- something that will not change post-pandemic."

Toward that end, 100-employee Replicant says it has "dozens" of enterprise customers who've used its tools to service over 8 million customers. Customer deal sizes range from the hundreds of thousands to millions in annual recurring revenue.

"In most of our deals, we are competing against the disbelief that technology can actually achieve the resolution rates our customers are seeing. However, we are also part of replacement cycles for older technologies," Shamia added. "We also see DIY solutions ... in some deals or legacy players like IPSoft's Amelia."

To date, Replicant has raised $110 million in venture capital. The San Francisco, California-based company plans to expand its workforce to about 200 people by the end of 2022.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Robinhood, Laser-Communications Firm

    Wood's flagship fund has seen an inflow of investment dollars this year, despite falling in value.

  • Elon Musk’s Twitter Buy Has at Least One Fan—Founder Jack Dorsey

    The acquisition has been criticized by everyone from people who disagree with his political views to Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos.

  • Buy This Nasdaq Stock Before It Steps on the Gas

    Lam Research's (NASDAQ: LRCX) stock has lost 35% of its value in 2022, and the company's third-quarter (which ended on March 27) fiscal 2022 results that were released on April 20 weren't good enough to revive its fortunes. The company's revenue and earnings fell short of Wall Street's expectations, thanks to adverse supply chain conditions that have been impacting Lam's operations since the end of 2021. The booming demand for wafer fabrication equipment (WFE) has led to solid growth in Lam's deferred revenue and backlog, setting the company up for growth in the long run.

  • Ford begins production of the electric F-150 Lightning

    Ford's modern-day Model T moment has arrived.

  • Archer Daniels beats the Street, warns of crop disruptions around the world

    Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares rose nearly 4% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter earnings that beat the Street. The nutrition company, which produces ingredients like sweeteners and flavors, posted net income of $1.054 billion, or $1.86 per share, up from $689 million, or $1.22 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.90 blew past the FactSet consensus of $1.41. Revenue of $23.650 billion was up from $18.893 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $20.779

  • Democrats fear return of Trump after Elon Musk’s $44bn Twitter takeover – live updates

    Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn Social media site locks down changes in effort to stop rogue staff actions What Musk plans to do to Twitter – and whether it will work FTSE 100 rises as stocks bounce back from China sell-off Ben Wright: Get ready for a row over the Bank of England’s mandate Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout

    (Reuters) -The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy. On Monday, Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums. Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • A secular bear market is here, says this money manager. These are the key steps for investors to take now.

    There's trouble under the market hood, says our call of the day from RTM Capital Advisors' chief investment officer, Mark Ritchie II. Investors need cash and their wits about them.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks Billionaires Absolutely Love

    Back in mid-February, when the latest round of 13Fs became due for the fourth quarter of 2021, it was readily apparent that billionaire money managers had a thing for innovative, high-growth stocks that were getting beaten down from their highs. In fact, you could go so far as to say that billionaires absolutely love the following three beaten-down growth stocks. The first fast-paced company wealthy money managers can't seem to get enough of is stay-and-hosting platform Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB).

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Ultra-Cheap, High-Yield Stocks Just Begging to Be Bought

    These stocks offer single-digit forward-year price-to-earnings ratios and yields ranging from 4.2% to 12.4%!

  • Fmr. Disney exec says Bob Chapek fumbled 'Don't Say Gay': 'You cannot ride the fence'

    Disney's showdown in Florida continues to weigh on the company and its embattled CEO, Bob Chapek.

  • Better Semiconductor Stock: Taiwan Semiconductor vs. Nvidia

    The world has a desperate need for more semiconductors and computer chips. People and businesses are using more and more chips to power smartphones, computers, cloud data centers, and artificial intelligence (AI) research, among other things. Two leading semiconductor companies are Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks resume losses ahead of Big Tech earnings

    U.S. stocks fell Tuesday after markets staged a rebound to end higher in the previous trading session. Investors look ahead to a batch of mega cap tech earnings in the coming days, with reports from Microsoft and Alphabet due out after the bell.

  • China Is Running Out of Ways to Stem Self-Made Market Meltdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China looks increasingly left to its own devices in a bid to rescue its economy and markets from the Covid crisis as the rest of the world withdraws stimulus to battle surging inflation.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empero

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go On‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi

  • Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

    Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

  • Plug Power CEO details building ‘the first green hydrogen network’ with Walmart and Amazon

    Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company’s deal with Walmart to provide a network for hydrogen trucks and the state of the green energy shift amid the Russia-Ukraine war.