Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe to Record a CAGR of 3.53%, Increase in Call Center Outsourcing by IT and Telecom Service Providers to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe by End-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and Geography (UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the call center outsourcing market size in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is USD 3.73 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver: The increase in call center outsourcing by IT and telecom service providers is driving the growth of the market. Telecom vendors focus on objectives such as introducing new offerings, handling security issues, and catering to the growing demand for connectivity. These vendors benefit from outsourcing their customer services to BPO companies, as it allows them to manage cost pressures, optimize investments, and gain access to specialized resources. Advanced technologies have improved the productivity of business processes. AI enables the analysis and prioritization of customer queries, leading to quick resolutions. RPA technology improves customer services for telecom companies.

Market Challenge: The shifting focus on developing countries as call center destinations will challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period. The cost of call center outsourcing services is high in Western Europe. Hence, international companies have shifted to Asia and South America. Many call center organizations have operations in countries such as India and the Philippines due to low operating costs. This shift will negatively impact the growth of the call center outsourcing market in Europe during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The call center outsourcing market in Europe is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe). The UK will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The call center outsourcing market in Europe is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A to compete in the market. The market is competitive and highly fragmented due to the presence of regional and international players. As global players are increasing their footprints in the market, the competition is expected to intensify. Established industry participants are adopting M&A strategies and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and increase their market share.

Some Companies Mentioned

Alorica Inc.

Atento SA

Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

CIENCE Technologies

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

Concentrix Corp.

Conduent Inc.

CustomerServ Ltd.

DATAMARK Inc.

Helpware Inc.

LimiTless Technology Consultants LLC

Sitel Group

StarTek Inc.

Sutherland Global Services Inc.

TD SYNNEX Corp.

Teleperformance SE

TELUS Corp.

Transcom Holding AB

TTEC Holdings Inc.

Webhelp

Call Center Outsourcing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.91 Regional analysis UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution UK at 36% Key consumer countries UK, Germany, France, The Netherlands, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, CIENCE Technologies, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Concentrix Corp., Conduent Inc., CustomerServ Ltd., DATAMARK Inc., Helpware Inc., LimiTless Technology Consultants LLC, Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., TD SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, TELUS Corp., Transcom Holding AB, TTEC Holdings Inc., and Webhelp Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alorica Inc.

10.4 Atento SA

10.5 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

10.6 Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

10.7 Concentrix Corp.

10.8 Conduent Inc.

10.9 DATAMARK Inc.

10.10 Sitel Group

10.11 StarTek Inc.

10.12 Sutherland Global Services Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

