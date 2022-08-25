Call Center Outsourcing Market Size to Record a CAGR of 3.96%, Rise of Emerging Countries as Call Center Destinations to Boost Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Center Outsourcing Market by End User (IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the call center outsourcing market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.72 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver: The rise of emerging countries as call center destinations is driving the growth of the market. Call center organizations have established operations in countries such as India and the Philippines due to low operating costs. However, they are facing challenges such as poor quality, high attrition rate, inflation in wage rate, and remote management complexity. Therefore, they are focusing on expanding their businesses in other countries to increase the diversity of skills, gain a competitive advantage, and expand their presence. Such factors are driving the market growth.
Market Challenge: The increasing cost of call center outsourcing services is challenging the growth of the call center outsourcing market. Call center outsourcing services help in lowering operating costs and increasing efficiencies. However, call center jobs can be monotonous and stressful, as the agents often handle high volumes of customer calls. In addition, third-party service providers are expected to use advanced technologies such as voice bots to finish jobs on time. However, investments in technology, process improvement, and infrastructure can increase the cost of BPO. Such rising costs will hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
The call center outsourcing market report is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the call center outsourcing market in North America.
Vendor Landscape
The call center outsourcing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors will be moderate, with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and AI. Established industry participants are adopting the M&A strategy and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. The growing focus of vendors on increasing their presence, the emergence of new call centers, and the presence of established players in the market will lead to moderate competition among vendors during the forecast period.
Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.96%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 21.72 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, The Philippines, India, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
247.ai Inc., Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Continuum Global Solutions LLC, Datacom Group Ltd., Epicenter, Five9 Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Serco Group Plc, Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TD SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Information Technology Market Reports
