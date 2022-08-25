U.S. markets closed

Call Center Outsourcing Market Size to Record a CAGR of 3.96%, Rise of Emerging Countries as Call Center Destinations to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Call Center Outsourcing Market by End User (IT and telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the call center outsourcing market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 21.72 bn. To get the exact CAGR and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Call Center Outsourcing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Key Market Dynamics

  • Market Driver: The rise of emerging countries as call center destinations is driving the growth of the market. Call center organizations have established operations in countries such as India and the Philippines due to low operating costs. However, they are facing challenges such as poor quality, high attrition rate, inflation in wage rate, and remote management complexity. Therefore, they are focusing on expanding their businesses in other countries to increase the diversity of skills, gain a competitive advantage, and expand their presence. Such factors are driving the market growth.

  • Market Challenge: The increasing cost of call center outsourcing services is challenging the growth of the call center outsourcing market. Call center outsourcing services help in lowering operating costs and increasing efficiencies.  However, call center jobs can be monotonous and stressful, as the agents often handle high volumes of customer calls. In addition, third-party service providers are expected to use advanced technologies such as voice bots to finish jobs on time. However, investments in technology, process improvement, and infrastructure can increase the cost of BPO. Such rising costs will hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Technavio offers key drivers, trends, and challenges to help businesses to make confident decisions. View our FREE PDF Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

The call center outsourcing market report is segmented by end-user (IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, retail, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). North America will be the leading region with 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the call center outsourcing market in North America.

View our FREE PDF Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Vendor Landscape

The call center outsourcing market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. The competition among vendors will be moderate, with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as cloud and AI. Established industry participants are adopting the M&A strategy and entering into partnerships with other players to expand their product portfolio, enter emerging markets, and boost their market share. The growing focus of vendors on increasing their presence, the emergence of new call centers, and the presence of established players in the market will lead to moderate competition among vendors during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • 247.ai Inc.

  • Alorica Inc.

  • Atento SA

  • Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

  • Continuum Global Solutions LLC

  • Datacom Group Ltd.

  • Epicenter

  • Five9 Inc.

  • Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

  • Infosys Ltd

  • Serco Group Plc

  • Sitel Group

  • StarTek Inc.

  • Sutherland Global Services Inc.

  • Sykes Enterprises Inc.

  • Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • TD SYNNEX Corp.

  • Teleperformance SE

  • Transcom Holding AB

Want your report customized? Speak to an analyst and personalize your report according to your needs.

Related Reports

Cloud Infrastructure Services Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Call Center Outsourcing Market in Europe by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Call Center Outsourcing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.96%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 21.72 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, The Philippines, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

247.ai Inc., Alorica Inc., Atento SA, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., Continuum Global Solutions LLC, Datacom Group Ltd., Epicenter, Five9 Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd, Serco Group Plc, Sitel Group, StarTek Inc., Sutherland Global Services Inc., Sykes Enterprises Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., TD SYNNEX Corp., Teleperformance SE, and Transcom Holding AB

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Australia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Atento SA

  • 10.4 Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA

  • 10.5 Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd.

  • 10.6 Sitel Group

  • 10.7 StarTek Inc.

  • 10.8 Sykes Enterprises Inc.

  • 10.9 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

  • 10.10 TD SYNNEX Corp.

  • 10.11 Teleperformance SE

  • 10.12 Transcom Holding AB

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/call-center-outsourcingmarket

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-center-outsourcing-market-size-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-96-rise-of-emerging-countries-as-call-center-destinations-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301610807.html

SOURCE Technavio

