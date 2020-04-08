Call for common EU approach to apps and data to fight COVID-19 and protect citizens' rights

The European Commission has responded to the regional scramble for apps and data to help tackle the coronavirus crisis by calling for a common EU approach to boost the effectiveness of digital interventions and ensure key rights and freedoms are respected.

The European Union's executive body wants to ensure Member States' individual efforts to use data and tech tools to combat COVID-19 are aligned and can interoperate across borders -- and therefore be more effective, given the virus does not respect national borders.

Current efforts by governments across the EU to combat the virus are being hampered by the fragmentation of approaches, it warns.

At the same time its recommendation puts a strong focus on the need to ensure that fundamental EU rights do not get overridden in the rush to mitigate the spread of the virus -- with the Commission urging public health authorities and research institutions to observe a key EU legal principle of data minimization when processing personal data for a coronavirus purpose.

Specifically it writes that these bodies should apply what it calls "appropriate safeguards" -- listing pseudonymization, aggregation, encryption and decentralization as examples of best practice.

The Commission's thinking is that getting EU citizens to trust digital efforts -- such as the myriad of COVID-19 contacts tracing apps now in development -- will be key to their success by helping to drive uptake and usage, which means core rights like privacy take on additional significance at a moment of public health crisis.

Commenting in a statement, commissioner for the EU's internal market, Thierry Breton said: “Digital technologies, mobile applications and mobility data have enormous potential to help understand how the virus spreads and to respond effectively. With this Recommendation, we put in motion a European coordinated approach for the use of such apps and data, without compromising on our EU privacy and data protection rules, and avoiding the fragmentation of the internal market. Europe is stronger when it acts united.”

"Europe's data protection rules are the strongest in the world and they are fit also for this crisis, providing for exceptions and flexibility. We work closely with data protection authorities and will come forward with guidance on the privacy implications soon," added Didier Reynders, the commissioner for justice, in another supporting statement. “We all must work together now to get through this unprecedented crisis. The Commission is supporting the Member States in their efforts to fight the virus and we will continue to do so when it comes to an exit strategy and to recovery. In all this, we will continue to ensure full respect of Europeans' fundamental rights."

Since Europe has fast-followed China to become a secondary epicenter for the SARS-CoV-2 virus there has been a rush by governments, institutions and the private sector to grab data and technologies to try to map the spread of the virus and inform policy responses. The Commission itself has leant on telcos to provide anonymized and aggregated user location data for COVID-19 tracking purposes.

Some individual Member States have gone further -- calling in tech companies to ask directly for resources and/or data, with little public clarity on what exactly is being provided. Some governments have even rushed out apps that apply individual-level location tracking to enforce quarantine measures.

Multiple EU countries also have contacts tracing apps in the works -- taking inspiration from Singapore's TraceTogether app which users Bluetooth proximity as a proxy for infection risk.

With so much digital activity going on -- and huge economic and social pressure for a 'coronavirus fix' -- there are clear risks to privacy and civil liberties. Governments, research institutions and the private sector are all mobilizing to capture health-related data and track people's location like never before, all set against the pressing backdrop of a public health emergency.

The Commission warned today that some of the measures being taken by certain (unnamed) countries -- such as location-tracking of individuals; the use of technology to rate an individual's level of health risk; and the centralization of sensitive data -- risk putting pressure on fundamental EU rights and freedoms.

