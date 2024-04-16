Call of Duty League Billionaire Owners Get Break from Microsoft

Cecilia D'Anastasio
1 min read
0
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp.’s Activision unit is offering teams competing in its professional Call of Duty League financial relief as the esports industry faces broad challenges generating profit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The teams, including ones owned by sports-business billionaires Robert Kraft and Stan Kroenke, will no longer be required to pay the league’s entry fees, according to a blog post on Tuesday. Previously collected fees will be returned. A lawsuit this year from a former owner identified the fees as $27.5 million per franchise.

Owners will also receive a higher share of sales from in-game items, like team-branded digital costumes, and get subsidies for organizing live events. Activision is also offering the teams two-year minimum revenue guarantees.

Activision launched a city-based league for competitions based on its popular Call of Duty video game in 2020. But esports organizations have struggled as turnout for live events proved less than anticipated and sponsors pulled away.

Bloomberg previously reported that Activision was in talks to boost the teams’ revenue split.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Betaworks bets on AI agents in latest 'Camp' cohort

    Betaworks is embracing the AI trend not with yet another LLM, but instead a clutch of agent-type models automating everyday tasks that nevertheless aren't so simple to define. The investor's latest "Camp" incubator trained up and funded 9 AI agent startups they hope will take on today's more tedious tasks. The use cases for many of these companies sound promising, but AI tends to have trouble keeping its promises. Would you trust a shiny new AI to sort your email for you? What about extracting a

  • Housing Numbers Shrink as Q1 Earnings Heat Up: BAC, JNJ, UNH

    Both Housing Starts and Building Permits missed expectations, while BofA, J&J and UnitedHealth all beat on earnings.

  • Microsoft invests $1.5 billion in AI firm G42, overseen by UAE's national security adviser

    Microsoft is investing $1.5 billion in a technology firm based in the United Arab Emirates and overseen by the country’s powerful national security adviser. Microsoft and the technology holding company G42 announced the deal Tuesday. As part of the agreement, Microsoft's president, Brad Smith, will join G42's board of directors.

  • Building Permits Come in Lower Than Expected

    Building Permits Come in Lower Than Expected.

  • SEC’s Market Surveillance Tool Called Unconstitutional in Texas Lawsuit

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission was sued by a conservative think tank and a pair of individual investors who claim the regulator’s new market surveillance tool violates their constitutional privacy rights.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending

  • NYC Migrants Are Being Welcomed by Kansas City’s Mayor to Fill Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, has a message for migrants eager to leave New York City’s shelters: Come find a job here.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warning to US Over Spending and Ballooning DebtIran’s Conflict With Israel Puts US Ally Jordan on EdgeConstruction an

  • Fannie Mae’s New Mortgage-Scoring System Aims to Lift MBS Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Fannie Mae is selling agency mortgage backed securities designed to appeal to socially minded investors, as the mortgage giant looks to draw more buyers into the market to help fill a void left by the Federal Reserve stopping purchases.Most Read from BloombergChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Hits 5% After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIIMF Steps Up Its Warnin

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac

  • Biden administration partners with states to protect airline customers

    U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Tuesday announced a partnership with state attorneys general to fast-track investigations into complaints against airlines and ticket agents as part of the Biden administration's efforts to enhance consumer protections. Currently, the authority to enforce passenger protections lies solely with the federal government. Under the partnership, Buttigieg said the states will investigate complaints against airlines and refer them to the U.S. Department of Transportation for priority review and enforcement action.

  • Super Micro Stock Rallies as Analyst Sets $1,500 Target

    Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah raised his call from $600, citing confidence in Super Micro’s position in the AI server market.