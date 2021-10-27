'Call of Duty: Vanguard' install size maxes out at 93GB on consoles, thankfully

Call of Duty: Vanguard won't eat up as much console disk space as previous games in the series, but you still might need to delete some downloads to make room for all this WWII frenzy. Here's how much space you'll need on each console to install Vanguard at launch, including the pre-load:

Xbox One: 56.6GB

Xbox Series X/S: 61GB

PS4: 93.12GB (54.65GB download)

PS5: 89.84GB (64.13GB download)

This marks a significant decrease from last year's Call of Duty installment, Black Ops Cold War, which hit 200GB of required space on PS5 and 250GB on PC, with similar numbers on other platforms. Meanwhile, 2019's Modern Warfare launched at 175GB and grew with updates, while Warzone added an additional 15GB - 22GB, or 80GB - 100GB on its own. Activision rolled out a big update in March to reduce the footprint of Modern Warfare and Warzone, and Call of Duty developers have long been aware that file sizes are an issue for many players.

"Good news for hard drives everywhere," the Call of Duty blog reads. "Due to new on-demand texture streaming tech, Vanguard’s install size at launch will be significantly below that of previous Call of Duty releases — up to 30% - 50%+ of a file size difference on next-gen console and PC."

Activision has yet to release details on the size of the PC install for Vanguard, but pre-loading on PC begins November 2nd.

Pre-loading for PS4 and PS5 versions of the game begins on October 28th at 9PM PT in North and South America, and midnight local time on October 29th in other countries. Xbox One and Series X/S pre-loading starts at the same time across the board: October 28th at 9PM PT. Anyone who pre-ordered the game digitally can pre-load it so it's ready to rock at launch on November 5th.