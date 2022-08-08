U.S. markets open in 7 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,148.00
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,768.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,251.75
    +23.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,922.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.74
    +0.73 (+0.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.50
    -1.70 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    19.89
    +0.05 (+0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0184
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2077
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.3820
    +0.4120 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,563.20
    +568.46 (+2.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    548.63
    +13.41 (+2.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,439.74
    -8.32 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.81
    +76.94 (+0.27%)
     

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' multiplayer reveal set for September 15th

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Infinity Ward

Activision and Infinity Ward are set to reveal Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's multiplayer mode along with other details at the Next showcase event on September 15th. They also announced that the early access beta will start rolling out on September 16 and 17 on PlayStation consoles and arrive in an open crossplay beta to all consoles and PCs starting September 24th.

As shown below, you'll need to pre-order to get the open and early access beta releases, with PlayStation owners getting first dibs. After the early access, PlayStation 4 and 5 users will get the open beta from September 18-20, and then Xbox and PC will get early access (crossplay beta) from September 22-23, with PlayStation getting the open crossplay beta on the same dates. Finally, the open beta (crossplay) will be available on all platforms from September 24-26.

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' multiplayer reveal set for September 15th
'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II' multiplayer reveal set for September 15th

Along with the multiplayer mode, Infinity Ward said it would show "the imminent future of [what] Call of Duty will look like, including many more details regarding Modern Warfare II, information on the next Call of Duty: Warzone, and more on the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone (also known as Project Aurora)." It also promised you'd see YouTubers streamers playing the games in real time, along with surprise information.

If you haven't pre-ordered, you may still be able to get a beta code for early access from various streamers and YouTubers. Modern Warfare II is the successor to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, based on the original Modern Warfare subseries launched in 2007. The new title is set to arrive on October 28th and cost $70 across all platforms.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • Costco May Have a Huge Workers Problem

    Costco has famously been a good place to work. Costco has more than 13,000 ratings on the website, with 80% of employees recommending working at Costco. Over 2254 reviews even stated that they "love Costco because they provide you with a living wage and great benefits even working part time."

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With 104% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Advanced Micro Devices continues to deliver strong financial results, which could lead to blockbuster gains in its stock price.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • Senate Passes Climate Bill. The Rush to Renewable Energy Is On.

    The bill could greatly accelerate the global transition to wind, solar and other clean energy. For investors, it will pay to be picky.

  • SIGA Will Seek FDA Approval of Monkeypox Treatment When Data Is Available, CEO Says

    The monkeypox outbreak has sent the drugmaker's stock up more than 200% this year, though the company’s monkeypox antiviral remains hard to access in the U.S.

  • A Shocking Percentage of Adults Failed This Financial Quiz. Can You Do Better?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How to Avoid Real Estate Capital Gains Tax

    If your real estate investment appreciates in value you'll generally pay capital gains upon selling, but there are ways to minimize your tax burden.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy These 2 Stock Split Stocks?

    Stock splits have been hot lately as some top companies have decided that dividing up their stocks into smaller portions will benefit the companies and their shareholders. Whether stock splits are advantageous to anyone is debatable, but historically, splitting the stock into smaller portions at cheaper prices does tend to achieve at least an initial jump in the price. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) both split their stocks in June, and both stocks are up around 10% since their respective stock splits as of this writing.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Here's What Capital Gains on Inherited Properties Will Cost You

    When you inherit property, the IRS applies what is known as a stepped-up basis to that asset. Here's how capital gains are taxed on inherited property.

  • The billionaire famous for his early investment in Facebook wants America to build again—just not housing in his backyard

    Marc Andreessen, who once wrote a blog post called “Time to Build,” lives in Atherton, California, America’s richest town. His YIMBY stance in the macro sense looks more NIMBY in the micro.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44 billion loss as portfolio value falls

    Warren Buffett's company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted and he bought significantly fewer stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway's many operating companies generally performed well.

  • How to Avoid Roth IRA Taxes

    Tax planning for your retirement accounts is an important part of setting your beneficiaries up to maximize the benefit of what you leave behind after you die. If you have a Roth IRA, you can effectively avoid estate tax issues … Continue reading → The post Guide to Roth IRAs and Estate Taxes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Disney, Coinbase, BioNTech, Rivian, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    July inflation data will be released this week. Plus, consumer and business sentiment surveys and earnings from BioNTech, Coinbase, Walt Disney, and Rivian.