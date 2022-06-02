Activision will reveal its 'Modern Warfare II' remake on June 8th

Just a couple of weeks after divulging the release date for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II , Activision Blizzard is set to show off much more about the next game in the long-running series. A "worldwide reveal" will take place on June 8th at 1PM ET.

The embattled publisher teased the reveal when it announced the October 28th release date last month. Activision previously confirmed some of the characters who will appear in Modern Warfare II, including John “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley. The reveal will surely offer a lot more info, probably including a first look at gameplay.

Infinity Ward is on deck for this year's Call of Duty game, which is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare . That itself was a reboot of the Modern Warfare sub-series, which started in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Confused yet? Don't blame you.