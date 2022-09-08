U.S. markets close in 2 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,992.99
    +13.12 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,682.85
    +101.57 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,806.70
    +14.80 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.77
    +4.77 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.83
    +1.89 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.20
    -10.60 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.11 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9986
    -0.0025 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2940
    +0.0290 (+0.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1504
    -0.0033 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0040
    +0.2660 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,217.73
    +279.21 (+1.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.18
    -0.62 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,065.28
    +634.98 (+2.31%)
     

CALL FOR PAPERS NOW OPEN FOR DISPLAY WEEK 2023

·4 min read

Display and imaging experts from industry and academia are invited to submit abstracts for papers featuring original research and insights by Dec. 1

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that the Call for Papers is now open for Display Week 2023, which will be held May 21-26 in Los Angeles, CA. Display Week is the premier event for the global electronic display and imaging industry and showcases the latest discoveries, innovations and developments from technology creators, academia and the research community.

Society for Information Display (PRNewsfoto/SID)
Society for Information Display (PRNewsfoto/SID)

SID welcomes original papers on all aspects of the research, engineering, application, evaluation, and utilization of displays and visual information technology in 13 core technical areas, including active-matrix devices; applied vision/human factors; automotive/vehicular displays and HMI technologies; emissive, microLED, and quantum-dot displays; flexible displays and e-paper; liquid-crystal technology; and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED). See the full list.

In addition to the broad range of technical areas, the Display Week 2023 International Technical Symposium will place emphasis on four special topics to address rapid growth in the following areas: AR/VR/MR; Machine Learning for Displays; Outdoor Displays; and Sensors Integration and Multifunctional Displays. Submissions relating to these special topics in the field of information display are highly encouraged.

"Display Week is a prestigious platform unveiling new discoveries in electronic display and visual information technology," said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, president of SID. "In addition to being shared before a worldwide audience of scientists, engineers, researchers and members of the academic community, papers presented during the event have a lasting impact as a part of display industry history for years to come."

"Every year we have new and expanded topics that embrace where our industry is heading," he continued. "This year's new topics include sensors integration and multifunctional displays and expanded topics in the outdoor display arena, which aim to bring together contributions from authors from academia, display, and non-display companies that are developing technologies, display and component designs optimized for co-existence, new assembly or integration solutions, and software solutions for minimizing display impact on the respective components and functionalities."

The deadline for receipt of technical summaries/abstracts is Dec. 1. The deadline for late-news abstracts/summaries is Jan. 31, 2023. Notification of acceptance will be emailed by Jan. 31, 2023 (Feb. 14, 2023 for late-news abstracts/summaries). Authors of accepted papers will be directed to an online "Author's Kit" with instructions for the preparation of the paper to be published in the Symposium Digest.

Authors interested in submitting a paper should submit an abstract and technical summary at: www.scomminc.com/pcm/sid/sid.cfm and follow full submission guidelines.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

CONTACT: press@sid.org

Display Week 2023
Display Week 2023
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/call-for-papers-now-open-for-display-week-2023-301620660.html

SOURCE SID

Recommended Stories

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter aims a not-too-subtle dig at Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Eve Jobs shared the views of many online commentators who don’t think the latest iPhone upgrade is worth it.

  • Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Series 8 hands-on: Smarter watches

    Apple has debuted its latest Apple Watches: the Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 8, and all-new Apple Watch Ultra.

  • Ethereum Merge May Not Be Immediately Deflationary, Crypto Trading Firm QCP Says

    The Merge is likely to cause a drastic reduction in ether's supply, making it a deflationary asset. However, the low network usage may delay the expected bullish effect.

  • Apple's New iPhone Gets The Worst Reception Since iPhone 6S

    Apple is the most important stock in the S&P 500 — and the iPhone is its key product. So investors should pay attention to a new release.

  • Is the iPhone 14 worth it? Apple CEO Tim Cook made one ‘brilliant move,’ but our verdict might surprise you.

    The basic iPhone starts at $799, the Plus starts at $899, the Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max starts at $1,099.

  • Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve mocks Apple’s new iPhone 14

    Apple unveiled its newest version of the iPhone on Wednesday.

  • Samsung Warns Chip Industry Is Headed for Tough Close to 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. is warning that the semiconductor industry could be in for a rocky close to 2022.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderA senior executive at the world’s largest make

  • Apple’s satellite plans just sent this stock on a wild ride

    Shares of satellite company Globalstar Inc. spiked higher Wednesday after Apple Inc. announced a partnership with the satellite company to provide emergency services. Rumors of Globalstar Inc.’s (GSAT) support for an Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone satellite service have swirled for more than a year, and some investors expected the announcement at last year’s iPhone unveiling. Apple confirmed the launch of the text-based service on Wednesday during an event at the tech giant’s headquarters, with Apple executive Ashley Williams explaining that antennas on the new iPhone 14 Pro can connect to satellites’ unique frequencies.

  • Apple unveils the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle breaks down Apple's new product lineup announced at its annual event.

  • Apple picks Globalstar for emergency satellite service on iPhone 14

    GlobalStar will receive the majority of the funding, but the iPhone maker did not specify which other players will receive the rest and in what form. While Apple will pay for 95% of the approved capital expenditure for the new Globalstar satellites needed to support the service, Globalstar said it would still need to raise additional debt to construct and deploy the satellites. Globalstar, which makes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, said it had tapped investment bank Goldman Sachs & Co and expects to complete a financing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

  • How does the new iPhone 14 satellite feature work and when is it available?

    Apple says SOS connectivity can also be used for ‘more casual, less dire circumstances’

  • Apple's $799 Watch Ultra is bigger, more durable and lasts longer

    With the arrival of Apple Watch Series 8 devices, the company has added a more rugged variant that's larger and has longer battery life.

  • Why You Should Never Buy the Latest iPhone

    If you follow tech news, you may know that Apple announced the upcoming iPhone 14. If you're an Apple fan, you may wonder if you should invest in the newest model. While the new iPhone is packed with features -- it's a costly purchase.

  • [video]VIDEO: What Powell's Latest Remarks Mean for the Markets

    Bob Lang discusses the latest comments from the Fed Chair and what to watch from three trending stocks in the AAP portfolio.

  • Why Investors Should Love Apple's New Products

    While there were a number of surprises regarding the details and features of Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new products revealed during the company's big event yesterday, the main products Apple refreshed were largely expected: new iPhones, an upgraded Apple Watch lineup, and next-generation AirPods Pro. It was no surprise to see new iPhones at Apple's Wednesday event. The 14 and 14 Plus both sport an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core graphics processing unit (GPU), while the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max boast Apple's A16 Bionic, which Apple said in its press release about the device is "the fastest chip ever in a smartphone."

  • Apple’s China iCloud Operator Warns of ‘Dire’ Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest Covid lockdown has virtually paralyzed a city of 6 million that houses much of the country’s electronic information, forcing Apple Inc.’s datacenter operator to take emergency measures to shut out the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomMost-Accurate US Artillery Shell Is Added to Ukraine’s ArmsIndi

  • New Apple iPhone 14 Is Out, With New Emergency SOS Via Satellite. And No More Sim Trays

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) introduced the much-awaited iPhone 14 and the iPhone Plus. The 14 will have a 6.1-inch display, and the plus model will have a 6.7-inch display. It sports the new A15 Bionic chip and all-day battery life. Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) will be the satellite operator for Apple a new emergency SOS feature. The service will launch in November and will be free for two years with iPhone 14 models. Globalstar shares were halted from trading pending news during the Apple event W

  • Apple didn’t raise prices on iPhones

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Thursday’s Apple iPhone 14 unveiling and why the company won’t be raising the price on its latest products despite inflation.

  • Three Buy-rated software stocks that don't deserve to crash anymore: Analyst

    Software stocks have been clobbered in recent weeks. But is now a good time to go shopping?

  • Apple showcases new device features at its launch event

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out the new features Apple showcased for the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and the AirPods.