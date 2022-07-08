Call for Seamless Operations and Uninterrupted Communication to drive the Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR

United States, Rockville MD, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global military defense vehicle intercom system market is slated to reach US$ 230 Million in 2022 and go steady with 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, due to the enhanced spending across end use industries.



Vehicle intercom system, in military tactical vehicles, does connect the vehicle radio systems with staff members. It is inclusive of a wire/cable, switch, tactical networking intercom system, crew control unit, IUU (intercom user unit), radio interface unit, and wireless intercom unit.

It is a known fact that a military task does foster the necessity of effective, real-time communication. An intercom does deliver this in frigid environments, that too, with mitigation of noise. A military defense vehicle intercom system comprises modules connecting car radios to the base station equipment such as PA systems, loudspeakers, headsets, and field phones. Military modernization projects are bound to take the market to US$ 444 Million by the year 2032.

Which Intercom Type is Most Popular among End Users?

“Military Vehicle Wireless Intercom Systems Mostly Preferred for Effective Communication”

Based on intercom type, the market is segmented into military vehicle wired intercom systems and military vehicle wireless intercom systems.

Military vehicle intercom systems (VIS) are devices through which soldiers communicate with each other. Military vehicle intercom systems (VIS) are a collection of systems that address a wide range of user communication needs on all military platforms.

Demand for military vehicle wireless intercom systems is expected to rise due to the rising demand for power systems as a result of the integration of new technologies and increased power requirements in vehicles.

The Leonardo DRS Vehicle Intercom System (VIS) is a ready-to-use device that provides a versatile and future-proof platform-based audio solution.

Military intercom system manufacturers are adopting enhanced technologies to produce novel army vehicle intercom systems.

Key Segments Covered in the Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Industry Survey

Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Intercom Type :



Wired Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems

Wireless Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems



Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Technology :



Digital Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems

Analog Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems



Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Transmission Power :



Less than 50 W

50-100 W 100-200 W Above 200 W



Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Application :



Armoured Vehicles

Logistics Shelters Fast Patrol Boats



Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Developments

The key participants in military defense vehicle intercom system market are into devising encrypted intercom system, so as to safeguard the security across the geographies.

Cobham, since August 2019, has been supplying full ESNACS (Emergency Services Network Aircraft Communications System), i.e. an aircraft radio to home office based out of the UK. This service is meant to make provisions for high speed data services along with push-to-talk services over LTE to the UK police and air ambulance.

Chelton has its intercom system for the armoured vehicles catering to 100% military specifications and resilience to high-level battles.

Key players in the Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market

Cobham

Harris Corporation

Pilot Communications

David Clark Company

Communications Applied Technology

EID (a Cohort Plc Company)

Wolf Electric, AT Communication

3M, B&G Electronics

Northrop Grumman



Key Takeaways from Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market Study

North America holds 24% of the market share.

Europe accounts for 29% of the overall market share.

Wireless technology is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.





