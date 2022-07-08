U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Call for Seamless Operations and Uninterrupted Communication to drive the Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market, States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

Technological Breakthroughs And Continuing Military Modernization Projects In Numerous Countries Are Creating Opportunities. This Tendency Is Projected To Enhance Demand in the Global Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market In The Near Future

United States, Rockville MD, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global military defense vehicle intercom system market is slated to reach US$ 230 Million in 2022 and go steady with 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR anticipates significant potential in the market, due to the enhanced spending across end use industries.

Vehicle intercom system, in military tactical vehicles, does connect the vehicle radio systems with staff members. It is inclusive of a wire/cable, switch, tactical networking intercom system, crew control unit, IUU (intercom user unit), radio interface unit, and wireless intercom unit.

For Critical Insights on Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market, Request a Sample Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=402

It is a known fact that a military task does foster the necessity of effective, real-time communication. An intercom does deliver this in frigid environments, that too, with mitigation of noise. A military defense vehicle intercom system comprises modules connecting car radios to the base station equipment such as PA systems, loudspeakers, headsets, and field phones. Military modernization projects are bound to take the market to US$ 444 Million by the year 2032.

Which Intercom Type is Most Popular among End Users?

“Military Vehicle Wireless Intercom Systems Mostly Preferred for Effective Communication”

Based on intercom type, the market is segmented into military vehicle wired intercom systems and military vehicle wireless intercom systems.

Military vehicle intercom systems (VIS) are devices through which soldiers communicate with each other. Military vehicle intercom systems (VIS) are a collection of systems that address a wide range of user communication needs on all military platforms.

Demand for military vehicle wireless intercom systems is expected to rise due to the rising demand for power systems as a result of the integration of new technologies and increased power requirements in vehicles.

The Leonardo DRS Vehicle Intercom System (VIS) is a ready-to-use device that provides a versatile and future-proof platform-based audio solution.
Military intercom system manufacturers are adopting enhanced technologies to produce novel army vehicle intercom systems.

To learn more about Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=402

Key Segments Covered in the Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Industry Survey

  • Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Intercom Type:

    • Wired Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems

    • Wireless Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems

  • Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Technology :

    • Digital Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems

    • Analog Military Defense Vehicle Intercom Systems

  • Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Transmission Power :

    • Less than 50 W

    • 50-100 W

    • 100-200 W

    • Above 200 W

  • Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Application :

    • Armoured Vehicles

    • Logistics

    • Shelters

    • Fast Patrol Boats

  • Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market by Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • East Asia

    • South Asia & Oceania

    • MEA

Market Developments

The key participants in military defense vehicle intercom system market are into devising encrypted intercom system, so as to safeguard the security across the geographies.

  • Cobham, since August 2019, has been supplying full ESNACS (Emergency Services Network Aircraft Communications System), i.e. an aircraft radio to home office based out of the UK. This service is meant to make provisions for high speed data services along with push-to-talk services over LTE to the UK police and air ambulance.

  • Chelton has its intercom system for the armoured vehicles catering to 100% military specifications and resilience to high-level battles.

Get Customization on Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market Report for Specific Research Solutions
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=402

Key players in the Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market

  • Cobham

  • Harris Corporation

  • Pilot Communications

  • David Clark Company

  • Communications Applied Technology

  • EID (a Cohort Plc Company)

  • Wolf Electric, AT Communication

  • 3M, B&G Electronics

  • Northrop Grumman

Key Takeaways from Military Defense Vehicle Intercom System Market Study

  • North America holds 24% of the market share.

  • Europe accounts for 29% of the overall market share.

  • Wireless technology is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

North America Automated Weather Observing System Market- The North American automated weather observing system market will register substantial growth, with an expected overall valuation of US$ 200 Million in 2022. Between 2022 and 2032, the market's value will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%, reaching a market value of US$ 358.1 Million.

Fire Testing Market- The fire testing market is predicted to grow at a fair CAGR of 5.9% during the projected period of 2022 to 2032. The fire testing market share is estimated to be worth more than US$ 13 Bn by 2032, increasing from US$ 7.1 Bn in 2022.

Fleet Maintenance Software Market- The fleet maintenance software market is predicted to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period covering 2022 to 2032. The fleet maintenance software market share is estimated to reach a value of nearly US$ 30.9 Billion by 2032, expanding from US$ 11.6 Billion in 2021.

Fitness Applications Market- The recently released Fitness Applications Market analysis report by Fact.MR shows that the global fitness app market was held at US$ 1.1 Bn in 2021. The global market is expected to offer an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 6.8 Bn, with a CAGR of 19.7% between 2022 and 2032.
U.S. Electronic Health Records Market- U.S. electronic health records market stands at a current valuation of US$ 8.1 billion and is estimated to surpass US$ 12.4 billion by the end of 2032. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Reticle Pod Cleaning System Market- The global reticle pod cleaning system market currently accounts for US$ 56.7 million valuation and is forecast to reach US$ 107 million by 2032, expanding at a noteworthy CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Europe Electronic Health Records Market- The European electronic health records market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 6.7 billion in 2022 to US$ 10.5 billion by the end of 2032, registering a steady CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Data Acquisition (DAQ) System Market- The global data acquisition (DAQ) system market was valued at US$ 1.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to be valued at US$ 1.8 Billion in 2022. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 5.3% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 3.0 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

In-Building Wireless Market- The global in-building wireless market is expected to secure a market value of US$ 36 Billion from 2022 to 2032, with a healthy CAGR of 10.8%. The rapid digital transformation and growing trend of smart building methods are expected to contribute to the market growth in the forecast period.

Monolithic Microwave IC (MMIC) Market- During the forecast period of 2022 to 2032, the monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR of 9.8%. By 2032, the monolithic microwave IC (MMIC) market is expected to be valued at more than US$ 24 billion, up from US$ 9 billion in 2021.

About Us:
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
Email: sales@factmr.com
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


