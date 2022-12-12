U.S. markets closed

Call2Recycle and EVSX Announce New Agreement Securing Greater Battery Processing Capacity in Ontario

·3 min read

Memorandum of Understanding provides increased battery sorting and processing opportunities, with tangible environmental benefits and local economic upside.

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Call2Recycle Canada Inc. and St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE: SX) (OTCQB: SXOOF) (FSE: 85G1) are pleased to announce they have jointly entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to sort and process battery volume with St-Georges' wholly owned battery recycling subsidiary, EVSX.

Processing will take place at the Bioveld Complex under the umbrella of the Thorold Multimodal Hub and the Hopa Port Authority in Niagara, Ontario. The collaboration between Call2Recycle and EVSX speaks to the innovation and environmental leadership of both organizations. The Niagara, Ontario location ties into both companies' strategies to reduce costs, transportation time and overall carbon footprint while supporting the local economy.

In working together, EVSX will bring its leading technology to maximize metal recovery and full circle battery recycling in their processing capabilities while Call2Recycle brings the scale of its vast recycling network in Ontario along with 25 years of experience across Canada in support of creating a safer, cleaner Ontario for the future. The MOU provides the opportunity to realize significant environmental and economic benefits in Ontario through greater synergies in the battery recycling ecosystem.

"(…) We're thrilled to be able to announce this agreement with a great local partner in EVSX, and we're excited about the many benefits it will bring (…) to the battery recycling ecosystem and to the province of Ontario. Our commitment to being a valued partner in Ontario to safely collect and recycle as many batteries as possible in the province has never been stronger. To have access to a state-of-the-art processing facility locally in the Thorold Multimodal Hub positions us superbly to deliver on that mission, for the benefit of everyone who calls Ontario home (…)" said Joe Zenobio, President of Call2Recycle Canada Inc.

"(…) The selection of the Thorold Multimodal Hub in Niagara for our Ontario operations follows our strategy for synergistic technology islands and complementary local industries for an optimized circular green economy approach (…) We are excited to have a partnership with Call2Recycle Canada and we look forward to deploying our initiatives elsewhere in Canada to improve and advance battery recycling in a responsible, sustainable way (…)" said Enrico Di Cesare, CEO of EVSX.

This joint arrangement supports Call2Recycle's plan for the continued growth of battery collection volume in Ontario across multiple chemistries (including single-use alkaline), creating a more sustainable supply chain and further reducing its carbon footprint. This opportunity for diversification, heightened sorting and processing capabilities provided by EVSX, and excellent

transport infrastructure represents real momentum in Call2Recycle's mission to increase battery collection volume in Ontario.

St-Georges, with its circular green economy approach, focuses on a collaborative approach with local communities and businesses, and contributing to improving the environmental impact. The company is proud to have adopted a development strategy that considers salable by-products and the objective of a carbon-neutral approach with a focus on zero waste streams.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Enrico Di Cesare"

ENRICO DI CESARE
CEO of EVSX Corp. & Director & VP R&D of St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

About Call2Recycle Canada, Inc.

Call2Recycle® is the provincially-approved consumer battery collection and recycling program for British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, and Prince Edward Island, and operates as a registered Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO) in Ontario according to the Ontario Batteries Regulation. Call2Recycle accepts household batteries (weighing up to 5 kg) for recycling and eTransport batteries used to power eBikes, eScooters, eSkateboards, Hoverboards and Electric Vehicles (EVs).

Since its inception in Canada in 1997, Call2Recycle has diverted almost 40 million kilograms of batteries from Canadian landfills and meets or exceeds the most rigorous recycling standards for safe battery recycling and management. Working on behalf of its stakeholders and with a network of more than 9,500 participating collection locations across Canada, Call2Recycle Canada continues its pursuit of ensuring responsible battery recycling is accessible for all. Learn more at www.call2recycle.ca or call 1.888.224.9764.

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Manicouagan and Julie Projects on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project.

Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies under the symbol SXOOF. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release.

SOURCE St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/12/c0283.html

