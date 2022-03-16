U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Callan Launches New Diversity, Equity, and Belonging Initiative

·3 min read

Focus is to build a diverse workforce, pursue equitable outcomes, and create a sense of belonging for all employees

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today the rollout of its new diversity, equity, and belonging (DEB) initiative. The initiative is the culmination of 18 months of work by a dedicated internal team and an outside consultant to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment, provide training and education, and create a long-term strategy for the firm.

Callan Logo (PRNewsfoto/Callan LLC)
Callan Logo (PRNewsfoto/Callan LLC)

"Our focus is to build on all of the diversity work we've done over the years to bring change to our firm and our industry," said Lauren Mathias, a senior vice president and DEB champion at Callan. "Like many firms, we know we have a ways to go, and we're confident that the strategy we've developed will help us make meaningful, lasting change now and in the future."

Actionable Roadmap: Five-Part DEB Strategy
Callan's goal is to engage, innovate, and grow by building a diverse workforce, pursuing equitable outcomes, and creating a sense of belonging for all employees. To do this, the firm's DEB efforts are centered on five key areas, which are outlined in its formal strategy:

  • Education

  • Recruitment

  • Mentoring and training

  • Retention

  • Community engagement

"Not only is our DEB initiative critical to Callan's success, but we hope it will ultimately influence our entire industry," said Callan CEO & Chief Research Officer Greg Allen, who is the DEB executive sponsor. "Supporting this initiative from the position of CEO is the best way for me to ensure its success. As the executive sponsor, I can make sure our team has the support and the resources to effect real change."

The initiative's leadership includes Mr. Allen, Ms. Mathias, and an all-volunteer DEB Council. The strategy and its progress will be formally reviewed and measured annually.

Callan's approach to diversity, equity, and belonging has long been a cornerstone of its business. Founder Ed Callan, along with Marx Cazenave, cofounded in 1990 the first multi-manager asset management organization committed to promoting diversity within the institutional investment community. In 2010, Callan Connects became the first-of-its-kind program developed by an investment consulting firm to engage emerging managers and diverse-, women-, and disabled-owned firms.

Learn about Callan's Diversity, Equity, and Belonging initiative here.

About Callan
Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $3 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Anathan
mediarelations@callan.com
415-274-3020

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callan-launches-new-diversity-equity-and-belonging-initiative-301503609.html

SOURCE Callan LLC

