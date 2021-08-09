U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,420.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,012.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,079.50
    -16.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.00
    -12.90 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.41
    -1.87 (-2.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.30
    -9.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    23.98
    -0.35 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1766
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.19
    -0.09 (-0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3872
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1860
    -0.0470 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,703.98
    -1,273.46 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,066.50
    +76.86 (+7.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,104.91
    -18.04 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest during uncertainty as Delta cases spike'

Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders joins Jared Blikre to break down strategies amid elevated risk on Wed, 8/11 at 12PM ET.

Calliditas Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for setanaxib in PBC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT) (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation (FTD) for its lead NOX inhibitor candidate setanaxib for the treatment of patients with the chronic orphan liver disease primary biliary cholangitis (PBC). Setanaxib has previously been granted orphan drug designation for PBC in the US and Europe.

The FDA Fast Track program facilitates the expedited development and review of new drugs intended to treat serious or life-threatening conditions and that demonstrate the potential to address unmet medical need. The FDA created this process to expedite the delivery of important new drugs to patients, and programs with FTD can potentially take advantage of early and frequent communication with the FDA, as well as rolling submission of the marketing application.

"We are delighted to receive Fast Track designation and look forward to working closely with the FDA towards our aim of establishing setanaxib as the potential first NOX inhibitor for PBC patients," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

In a Phase 2 clinical trial, setanaxib demonstrated evidence of anti-fibrotic activity as measured by Fibroscan, combined with a favorable tolerability profile, as well as a statistically significant impact on fatigue. Following positive results from a Phase 1 study conducted in 2020 which evaluated higher doses of setanaxib in healthy volunteers, Calliditas is planning to initiate a pivotal Phase 2/3 study in PBC, starting in 2H 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas

Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 9, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy, or IgAN, for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas read out top line data from its ongoing global Phase 3 study within IgAN and has filed for accelerated and conditional approval. If approved, Calliditas aims to commercialize Nefecon itself in the United States. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

About setanaxib

Setanaxib (GKT831), a NOX1 and NOX4 inhibitor, has shown evidence of anti-fibrotic activity in a Phase II clinical trial in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC, an orphan liver disease). Based on its Phase II results, a phase 2/3 trial with setanaxib in PBC is being planned. In addition, a proof-of-concept study in head and neck cancer is planned to start in the 2nd half of 2021. Setanaxib is also being evaluated in an investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial in Type 1 Diabetes and Kidney Disease (DKD) as well as being studied in an investigator led Phase II clinical trial in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a chronic lung disease that results in fibrosis of the lungs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, business plans, regulatory submissions and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas' business, operations, the potential for FDA acceptance for and the success and timeline of the development of setanaxib, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-receives-fda-fast-track-designation-for-setanaxib-in-pbc,c3393528

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3393528/1451739.pdf

Setanaxib FTD Eng

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calliditas-receives-fda-fast-track-designation-for-setanaxib-in-pbc-301350899.html

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • Vaccine-resistant lambda variant is in the US

    A new coronavirus mutation known as the lambda variant that is thought to have increased resistance to vaccines has appeared in the United States.

  • Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant

    According to new data from a large-scale trial study, Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine was found to be highly effective […] The post Studies show J&J vaccine protects against delta variant appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Dr. Fauci Says There Will Be "A Flood" of Vaccine Mandates After This

    Anthony Fauci, MD, the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a chief advisor to President Joe Biden, recently said that he believes Americans will see a "flood" of additional vaccine mandates after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) offers its full approval to the COVID-19 vaccines. Speaking to the editorial board of USA Today last week, Fauci predicted that the expected FDA approval would give institutions and governments more leeway to implement suc

  • Austin, Texas, activates emergency alert system as COVID crisis reaches "critical" point

    Austin, Texas, issued an emergency alert this weekend over the "severely worsening COVID-19 situation," which has reached a "critical" point, officials said.Why it matters: The Warn Central Texas alert system was designed to be activated during a disaster. "Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases," Austin-Travis County Health Authority's Desmar Walkes said in a statement.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • GlycoMimetics, inc (GLYC) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. GlycoMimetics, inc (NASDAQ: GLYC)Q2 2021 Earnings CallAug 6, 2021, 2:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood morning, and thank you all for joining GlycoMimetics call.

  • Half of New COVID Cases Are Coming From These 7 States, White House Says

    The White House reported this past week that nearly half of the country's new COVID-19 cases are being recorded in just seven states. According to White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, COVID infections in these states account for around half of the new cases and hospitalizations the U.S. is seeing, as reported by Reuters. The news comes as the country is seeing an increasing divide in state-level responses.In Texas and Florida, for example, state officials are doubling down against mask

  • They Don't Want the Shot. They Don't Want Colleagues to Know.

    Vincent Taranto has felt like less of a pariah at work in the last few days. For more than two months, Taranto, 31, was among the only employees required to wear a mask at his job because he was unvaccinated. Though he was wary of the vaccine and skeptical that he was at risk of getting seriously sick, he was concerned that his decision to avoid the shot had left him exposed to judgment from colleagues. “I don’t want to look like the crazy anti-vaxxer to my co-workers,” he said. Sign up for The

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Worrying Warning

    The COVID-19 going around now is not the one you know from last year. It is more transmissible. It leads to more severe disease. And it can even impact those who are vaccinated. So how is anyone meant to stay safe from this Delta variant—and how can you? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Journal podcast with Ryan Knutson to explain why we should be concerned, and what you ca

  • Unvaccinated Dad In ICU Begs Others To Get Vaccinated…And They Do

    This man’s desperate plea is yet another reminder of how important it is to get vaccinated as soon as you can against COVID-19 Despite continued efforts to educate people about the literal life-saving effects of the COVID-19 vaccine, there are still many eligible people who remain unvaccinated against COVID-19. Some populations are not as fortunate []

  • Taxi company in Missouri refuses to give rides to customers who wear masks or are vaccinated

    Vaccinated customers have been turned away by the Yo Transportation taxi company in St Louis

  • Israeli survey finds 3rd Pfizer vaccine dose has similar side effects to 2nd

    Most people who received a third dose of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine felt similar or fewer side effects than they did after receiving the second shot, according to an initial survey in Israel. Israel began offering the booster shots about 10 days ago to people over age 60 as part of efforts to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Israel's largest healthcare provider, Clalit, said on Sunday it had administered a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to more than 240,000 people.

  • Opponents Of COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates Have A Curious Definition Of 'Freedom'

    Meanwhile, some of the people you'd most expect to hate the mandates think there's a strong case for them.

  • Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Aldeyra Therapeutics second-quarter 2021 financial results conference call. With me is Dr. Todd Brady, president and chief executive officer of Aldeyra. This morning, we issued a press release reporting our financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

  • Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks

    Australia's three most populous states of New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland reported a total of 282 COVID-19 new locally acquired infections on Sunday, with authorities struggling to quell outbreaks of the Delta variant. NSW reported 262 fresh cases, down from the pandemic high of 319 seen on Saturday, with more than five million people in Sydney regions along the coastline under a lockdown for six weeks already. "I urge everybody to please stick to the rules, the health advice, and only leave home if you absolutely have to," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.One woman in her 80s has died overnight bringing the total number of deaths in the current outbreak to 28.

  • Texas capital Austin activates emergency alert system as hospital beds fill with Covid patients

    “Our hospitals are severely stressed and there is little we can do to alleviate their burden with the surging cases,” the county medical director warned

  • Fears as more children falling ill in latest US Covid surge and school approaches

    National Institutes of Health director says 1,450 kids in hospital Teachers union shifts, calls for vaccine mandates for teachers NIH director Francis Collins holds up a model of the coronavirus as he testifies before a Senate appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill on 26 May 2021. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Amid increased fears that children are now both victims and vectors of the latest Covid-19 variant surge, National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins signaled on Sunday that

  • Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants

    The continued spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has spawned a Greek alphabet of variants - a naming system used by the World Health Organization to track concerning new mutations of the virus that causes COVID-19. Scientists remain focused on Delta, now the dominant variant rising rapidly around the world, but are tracking others to see what may one day take its place. It is striking unvaccinated populations in many countries and has proven capable of infecting a higher proportion of vaccinated people than its predecessors.

  • Fauci hopeful COVID vaccines get full OK by FDA within weeks

    The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities. The FDA has only granted emergency-use approval of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, but the agency is expected to soon give full approval to Pfizer. The Biden administration has stated that the federal government will not mandate vaccinations beyond the federal workforce, but is increasingly urging state and local governments as well as businesses to consider such mandates.

  • Austin warns of ‘catastrophe’ as Texas again becomes epicenter of pandemic

    City implores residents to stay home, mask up and get vaccinated as ICU capacity in hospitals dwindles to single digits Downtown Austin, Texas, in March 2021. Photograph: Eric Gay/AP With Covid-19 cases skyrocketing exponentially and intensive care unit capacity in hospitals dwindling to single digits, officials in the Austin area are warning of “catastrophe” as Texas again becomes an epicenter of the pandemic. Austin’s local governments issued an urgent message through their emergency notificat