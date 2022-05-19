U.S. markets open in 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,882.75
    -40.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,105.00
    -335.00 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.25
    -108.25 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,757.70
    -15.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.26
    -4.33 (-3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.30
    +22.40 (+1.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.28 (+1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0552
    +0.0086 (+0.82%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7780
    -0.1080 (-3.74%)
     

  • Vix

    32.07
    +5.97 (+22.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2435
    +0.0092 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2050
    -1.0920 (-0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,503.63
    -4.24 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.59
    -15.09 (-2.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.73
    -174.36 (-2.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Calliditas receives positive CHMP opinion in IgA nephropathy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CALT
  • CLTEF

STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq: CALT, Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) ("Calliditas") today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a conditional marketing authorisation for KinpeygoTM for the treatment of primary immunoglobulin A (IgA) nephropathy (IgAN) in adults at risk of rapid disease progression with a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) ≥1.5 g/gram. If confirmed by the European Commission (EC), Kinpeygo will be the first and only approved treatment for IgAN, a rare, progressive autoimmune disease of the kidney with a high unmet need, with more than 50% of patients potentially progressing to end-stage renal disease (ESRD). Upon approval Kinpeygo, which was developed under the name Nefecon, will be marketed exclusively by STADA Arzneimittel AG.

The CHMP's positive opinion will now be forwarded to the EC, which has the authority to grant a marketing authorisation for Kinpeygo in the European Union (EU) member states, and which will be adopted by Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. A final decision by the EC on granting a marketing authorisation is anticipated in Q3 2022. Kinpeygo is already marketed under an accelerated approval in the United States under the brand name TARPEYOTM.

"This is a great outcome, which reflects the strong clinical results from our Phase 3 trial. We are delighted that patients suffering from IgAN in Europe will hopefully soon be able to access a drug developed specifically to target this disease," said CEO Renée Aguiar-Lucander.

In May 2021, Calliditas announced that it had submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the EMA, which had previously granted Orphan Drug Designation to this drug candidate in the treatment of IgAN. In July 2021, Calliditas and STADA announced that the two companies had entered into a license agreement to register and commercialize Kinpeygo in the European Economic Area (EEA) member states, Switzerland and the UK.

If confirmed by the European Commission (EC), Kinpeygo will be granted a conditional marketing authorisation that is based on achievement of the primary endpoint of reduction of proteinuria in Part A of the NeflgArd pivotal Phase 3 study. Patients taking 16mg of Kinpeygo once daily showed a statistically significant 31% reduction in proteinuria from baseline vs 5% in the placebo arm after 9 months of treatment.

For further information, please contact:

Marie Galay, IR Manager, Calliditas
Tel.: +44 79 55 12 98 45, email: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information in the press release is information that Calliditas is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on May 19, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. CET.

About Primary Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy

Primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy or IgAN or Berger's Disease) is a rare, progressive, chronic autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys and occurs when galactose-deficient IgA1 are recognized by autoantibodies, creating IgA1 immune complexes that become deposited in the glomerular mesangium of the kidney. This deposition in the kidney can lead to progressive kidney damage and potentially a clinical course resulting in end-stage renal disease. IgAN most often develops between late teens and late 30s.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a commercial stage biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product, TARPEYOTM (budesonide) delayed release capsules, has been approved by the FDA. This drug product is awaiting European Commission (EC) approval following a positive CHMP opinion. Additionally, Calliditas is conducting a pivotal clinical trial with its NOX inhibitor product candidate setanaxib in primary biliary cholangitis and a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in head and neck cancer. Calliditas' common shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and its American Depositary Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, commercialization efforts, business plans, regulatory submissions, clinical development plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas' business, operations, EC authorization for KINPEYGO, commercialization plans for and market acceptance of KINPEYGO, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-in-iga-nephropathy,c3570820

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3570820/1582170.pdf

Positive opinion CHMP Eng

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calliditas-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-in-iga-nephropathy-301551200.html

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Aldeyra's Dry Eye Candidate Tops Vehicle In Post-Hoc Analysis Using Computer Automated Grading In Ocular Redness

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) reported a post-hoc analysis from the completed Phase 3 TRANQUILITY dry eye chamber trial of reproxalap for dry eye disease. Using computer-automated grading of digital photography from the trial demonstrated statistical significance in favor of reproxalap over the vehicle for the primary endpoint of reducing ocular redness. As previously announced, the Phase 3 TRANQUILITY trial failed to meet the primary endpoint of ocular redness. Aldeyra intends to disc

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that as a backdrop, let's consider two biotech stocks that don't grab a lot of headlines but deserve serious consideration: Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY) and Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM). Incyte is a drugmaker with a particular focus on the field of oncology. Its best-selling product is called Jakafi, which treats some types of bone marrow cancer, among other conditions.

  • The cost of retiree healthcare is climbing — here’s what you should expect to spend

    Healthcare costs continue to rise, and Americans planning to retire should prepare ahead of time. The average 65-year-old couple retiring in 2022 can expect to spend $315,000 in retirement on healthcare alone, according to Fidelity Investments’ annual report on retirees’ healthcare planning — that’s a 5% increase from 2021 when it was $300,000 and nearly double from the first report in 2002 when it was $160,000. The estimate includes Medicare Part A and Part B coverage, which covers doctors’ appointments, hospital visits and physical therapy, as well as Part D for prescription drugs.

  • Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA): "How about if a child is halfway out of the birth canal? Is an abortion permissible then?"

    Dr. Yashica Robinson, Board member of Physicians for Reproductive Health and the director of the Alabama Women’s Wellness Center testified today in front of the House Judiciary Committee hearing to examine abortion access and care across the country. Robinson is the head of one of the last few abortion clinics in her state. While speaking before the committee Robinson emphasized the importance of abortion as essential health care.

  • Zealand Pharma to seek FDA approval of its treatment for rare genetic disorder in babies

    U.S.-listed shares of Zealand Pharma soared 21.2% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its investigational treatment for babies with a rare genetic disorder met the primary endpoint. Zealand is testing dasiglucagon as a treatment for pediatric patients with congenital hyperinsulinism, which causes excess insulin secretion and low blood sugar. The company said it plans to discuss submitting a new drug application to the Food and Drug Administ

  • People Are Sharing Small, Very Doable "Life Hacks" That Have Improved Their Mental Health Or Mood Over Time

    "It's such a small trick, but it's made a world of difference in my life."View Entire Post ›

  • TIMELINE-Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies

    The nationwide shortage of baby formula has prompted the United States to temporarily allow foreign imports from other suppliers, while reaching a deal with Abbott Laboratories on steps to resume production at its Michigan plant. Top infant formula makers, including Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle, are also ramping up supplies to the country. Abbott recalls dozens of types of powdered baby formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, made at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed those products; Recalled products had an expiry date of April 1, 2022 or later.

  • WHO raises alarm about 'healthcare on a knife-edge' in Ukraine

    The World Health Organization's Europe chief sounded the alarm on Tuesday about healthcare provision in Ukraine during the war with Russia and called for an investigation into more than 200 attacks on the healthcare system. Hans Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe, said every third patient had problems with access to medicines, one in five in the conflict zone needed psychological help, sexual violence was on the rise and there was a risk of cholera outbreaks. "No health professional should have to deliver healthcare on a knife-edge," Kluge added.

  • Harris to meet with abortion providers as court ruling looms

    Vice President Kamala Harris will speak Thursday with abortion providers from states with some of the nation's strictest restrictions to thank them for their work, the White House said. Harris' virtual meeting with medical professionals practicing in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Montana comes weeks after the leaks of a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting that justices are on the brink of overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. Justices are expected to issue their final ruling in the next six weeks, but those states and others are already laying the groundwork to ban abortion outright if the court allows individual states to set their own rules for the procedure.

  • After-effects of COVID-19 could lead to underlying conditions for children, CDC says

    “You need to get husband, wake up your son, you need to put him in the car and take him to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta immediately,” the doctor told her.

  • FDA Says Eating This Could Cause "Serious Adverse Events" in New Warning

    If you look around your kitchen and pantry, you'll probably recognize many long-familiar brand names on products you've consumed for decades. And that broad brand recognition is exactly what some marketers are depending on when they create copycat products meant to resemble these favorites. To that end, the Food&Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning meant to protect you and those around you. Read on to find out what it is, why it's necessary, and what to do if you or your loved ones

  • Monkeypox in the U.S. a ‘public health urgency,’ CDC epidemiologist says, as global cases mount among ‘sexual networks’

    Yet scientists are still gathering data on whether the disease, which is transmitted through air droplets, can also be spread through sex.

  • Pfizer Retakes A Key Line — And Drags BioNTech, Moderna With It

    Vaccine stocks Pfizer and BioNTech rose moderately Tuesday after the Food and Drug Administration signed off on Covid boosters for children.

  • What's being done to address the baby formula shortage

    The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of baby formula. The real turning point came in mid-February, after supply chain constraints were already pressuring the sector.

  • The Rise Of The BBL: How Getting A Brazilian Butt Lift Impacted These Patients

    For some patients, getting a BBL isn't about keeping up with the latest trend. But, as others realized after their procedures, shelling out for a curvier silhouette can be complicated.

  • A third of U.S. should consider masks indoors again, officials say, amid new COVID surge

    COVID-19 cases are increasing in the United States – and could get even worse over the coming months, federal health officials warned Wednesday in urging areas hardest hit to consider reissuing calls for indoor masking.

  • Her baby died in his sleep. Her 29-year quest to find out why has led to a big breakthrough on SIDS

    To new parents, many things are terrifying—yet few of them are as scary as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS. Much of how and why SIDS occurs is still unknown, but a new piece of research, published last week in eBioMedicine, found clues suggesting that there might be a biological component to it. Compared to other babies, both living and who died of other causes, infants who died of SIDS were consistently found to have lower levels of butyrylcholinesterase, an enzyme that helps provide arousal from sleep.

  • Why Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics Rose 13.4% on Tuesday

    The clinical-stage biotech saw its shares rise after releasing preclinical data on two of its therapies.

  • First monkeypox case in U.S. this year identified; 6 people in U.S. being monitored by health officials for potential exposure, CDC says

    Cases have recently been reported in Britain, Portugal, and Spain, according to the AP and Stat News.

  • Indigenous and Alaska Native women could face escalated violence if Roe is repealed

    They are also two to three times more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women, according to the CDC According to the CDC, Indigenous and Alaska Native women and Black women are more likely to die as a result of pregnancy than white women Photograph: Allison Bailey/Rex/Shutterstock The repeal of federally protected abortion rights would result in an increase in violence experienced by Indigenous women, girls and all those who birth, predicted the director of one of the leading res