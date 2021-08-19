U.S. markets open in 7 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    -10.75 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,808.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,818.50
    -30.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,142.00
    -13.00 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.27
    -1.19 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.10
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1677
    -0.0044 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.57
    +3.66 (+20.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3709
    -0.0038 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1020
    +0.3420 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,402.98
    -957.39 (-2.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,114.73
    -13.95 (-1.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.33
    -240.58 (-0.87%)
     

Calliditas Therapeutics: Interim Report Q2, 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Filing of Marketing Authorisation Application on accelerated basis with EMA

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Following the filing for accelerated approval with the FDA in Q1, we filed our submission for conditional approval with EMA in May. Both FDA and EMA applications are being processed on an accelerated basis and in the U.S our target PDUFA date is September 15th.

During the 2nd quarter we significantly ramped up our pre commercial activities in the US following the strengthening of the team announced in Q1. We have added significant internal resources as well as entered into some key partnerships, in order to ensure that we are well positioned to initiate commercialization in Q4, subject to a positive outcome of the FDA approval process.

During Q2 we also explored avenues to non-dilutive financing by way of a competitive process in order to provide the company with access to additional capital in advance of, as well as post a potential regulatory approval. In parallel we also ran a successful competitive process focused on securing a strong European commercial partner for Nefecon. The result of these processes which was announced in Q3 resulted in over $100m of non- dilutive capital potentially being available to the company, divided between approximately $50m available pre-approval with the remainder becoming available post FDA and EMA approvals and subsequent US commercialization. These processes, together with the accelerated book building procedure raising approximately gross $37m (SEK 324 million) which we completed in Q3, have significantly enhanced our financial strength after the close of Q2."

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Summary of Q2 2021

April 1June 30, 2021

  • No net sales were recognized for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Operating loss amounted to SEK 159.4 million and SEK 66.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Loss before income tax amounted to SEK 165.2 million and SEK 61.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Loss per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 3.20 and SEK 1.50 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

  • Cash amounted to SEK 709.3 million and SEK 1,459.6 million as of June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Significant events during Q2 2021, in summary

  • In April 2021, Calliditas was granted accelerated assessment procedure by the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) Committee for Human Medicinal Products (CHMP) for Nefecon, reducing the maximum timeframe for review of the application for marketing authorization. If approved, Nefecon could be available to patients in Europe in first half of 2022.

  • In April 2021, Calliditas announced that the FDA accepted the submission and granted Priority Review for the NDA for Nefecon. The FDA have set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date of September 15, 2021. Subject to approval, this would enable commercialization of Nefecon in the US in Q4, 2021.

  • In May 2021, Calliditas announced that the company submitted a Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for Nefecon.

Significant events after the end of reporting period, in summary

  • In July 2021, Calliditas signed a loan facility of up to the EUR equivalent of $75 million with Kreos Capital.

  • In July 2021, Calliditas and STADA Arzneimittel AG entered into a license agreement to register and commercialize Nefecon in the European Economic Area (EEA) member states, Switzerland and the UK valued at a total of 97.5 million EUR ($115m) in initial upfront and potential milestone payments, plus royalties.

  • In August 2021, Calliditas received FDA fast track designation for setanaxib in PBC.

  • In August 2021, Calliditas completed an accelerated book building procedure and resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, raising proceeds of SEK 324.0 million before transaction costs.

Investor presentation August 19, 14:30 CET

Audio cast with teleconference, Q2 2021, August 19, 2021, 14:30 (Europe/Stockholm)

Webcast: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/calliditas-therapeutics-q2-2021

Teleconference: SE: +46850558356 UK: +443333009266 US: +16467224903

Financial calendar

Interim Report for the period January 1September 30, 2021 November 18, 2021

Year-end Report for the period January 1December 31, 2021 February 24, 2022

For further information, please contact:

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO at Calliditas
Email: renee.lucander@calliditas.com

Mikael Widell, Investor Relations
Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com
Telephone: +46 703 11 99 60

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 07:00 CET on August 19, 2021.

About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of adults with the autoimmune renal disease primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas has recently read out topline data from Part A of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is also planning to start clinical trials with NOX inhibitors in primary biliary cholangitis and head and neck cancer. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding Calliditas' strategy, business plans and focus. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, any related to Calliditas'' business, operations, clinical trials, supply chain, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines, competition from other biopharmaceutical companies, and other risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" Calliditas' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Calliditas cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Calliditas disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Calliditas'' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/interim-report-q2--2021,c3399327

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16574/3399327/1455932.pdf

Interim report January-June 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16574/3399327/a8625db737d3591c.pdf

Press release Q2 2021 ENG

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calliditas-therapeutics-interim-report-q2-2021-301358607.html

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics

Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Q2 revenue jumps 68% on strength of gaming and data center businesses

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's Q2 earnings report.

  • Alibaba Sinks to Record Low as China Plans Further Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares slumped as much as 4.3% to a record low in Hong Kong on Thursday, extending a selloff in Chinese technology giants after Beijing hit the industry with a fresh round of regulations.Shares dropped after China said it is studying separate proposals to further ensure the rights of drivers who work for online companies and to step up oversight of the live streaming industry. Sentiment for China’s largest advertising platform also soured after peer Tenc

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • Key Palantir Levels To Watch As It Looks Like Its Breaking Out

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) shares are trading higher Wednesday after Investor’s Business Daily reported the stock as a new long idea. The company has traded along an uptrend for the past few weeks and now looks to be breaking out of a pattern. Palantir Technologies was up 5.47% at $25.28 at market close Wednesday. See Also: What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today? Palantir Technologies Daily Chart Analysis The stock looks to be breaking out of what technical traders call an asce

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • Nvidia Stock Is Surging after Strong Earnings. Here’s What to Know.

    Shares of graphics-chips maker Nvidia are rising in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings. Games and data-center revenue set records.

  • China Dip Buyers Finally Reach ‘Breaking Point’ After 56% Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- After several crushing months, dip-buyers are finally starting to abandon Chinese tech stocks.The $4.9 billion KraneShares CSI China Internet Fund (ticker KWEB) has posted two straight days of outflows, putting the exchange-traded fund on track to break its five-week streak of inflows, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s as losses approach 60% from its mid-February high, with China’s wide-ranging regulatory crackdown battering fund mainstays from Tencent Holdings Ltd.

  • Time to Take Profits in Amazon.com (AMZN)?

    Nelson Capital Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the letter, the fund discussed their economic overview, their asset transactions, tax updates, featured equity, and a special topic about the housing bubble. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to […]

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • Market Recap: Wednesday, August 18

    Stocks sank on Wednesday Wednesday, with investors digesting Federal Reserve meeting minutes that signaled officials were increasing discussions over the start of tapering their asset purchase program. Eric Lynch, managing director of Scharf Investments and Rebecca Felton, RiverFront Investment Group joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.&nbsp;

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Retail shareholders ask questions on Robinhood call

    Robinhood's (HOOD) earnings call included a series of previously submitted shareholder questions ranging “Will Hood pay out a dividend in the future?” to “Is Robinhood getting a crypto wallet?"

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 200% Gains (Or More)

    The Federal Reserve, for now, remains committed to its low-rate policy, so the stock market is the place to look for investors seeking a high return. To find names that can deliver solid returns and now come with a bargain price tag, investors will often turn to penny stocks, or those trading for less than $5 per share. Sure, there could be a very good reason these tickers are so affordable, but should there be even minor share price appreciation, massive percentage gains could materialize, alon

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Bounced Back Today

    After tumbling on Tuesday, shares of Canadian lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) bounced right back Wednesday, achieving an 11.3% gain as of 12:40 p.m. EDT today. Yesterday, I noted that Lithium Americas' decline seemed tied to notes from Bank of America warning of the potential for lithium prices to plateau. As electric vehicle (EV) news site Electrek reports today, Tesla has just confirmed that it plans to soon open its Supercharger network of charging stations to other manufacturers' EVs.

  • Pfizer Ousts Moderna as Day Traders’ Favorite Vaccine Maker

    (Bloomberg) -- Move over Moderna Inc., Pfizer Inc. is the new day traders’ favorite Covid-19 vaccine stock. Pfizer climbed about 9% in the the four trading days through Tuesday, with retail traders snapping up about $63 million of the shares on Tuesday alone, according to data from Vanda Research. The day-trading crowd sold off more positions than they bought in Moderna and BioNTech.It marks a sharp change in fortunes. Both Moderna and BioNTech have amassed triple digit gains this year, a rally

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures drift lower after Fed minutes highlight taper talk

    Stock futures opened slightly lower Wednesday evening after a selloff during the regular trading day, driven by jitters over a potential shift in monetary policy that might remove some of the stimulus underpinning equity markets.