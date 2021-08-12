Calliditas Therapeutics has resolved on a directed share issue in the amount of 2.4 million shares, raising proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CALTX) (Nasdaq: CALT), a biopharma company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, today announced, in accordance with the Company's press release earlier today, the closing of a directed share issue consisting of 2,400,000 common shares at a price of SEK 135 per share (the "Issue"). The Issue will raise proceeds for the Company of approximately SEK 324 million before transaction costs. The subscription price in the Issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure.

The Issue in brief

The Board of Directors of Calliditas has, in accordance with the issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 27, 2021, and as indicated in the Company's press release on earlier today, resolved on a directed share issue of 2,400,000 new shares at a subscription price of SEK 135 per share, consequently raising gross proceeds of approximately SEK 324 million. The subscription price in the Issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure which is why the Board of Directors' assessment is that the subscription price is in accordance with market conditions. The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to raise capital for the development of ongoing projects in a time and cost-effective manner. Moreover, the Company will further strengthen the shareholder base with Swedish and international institutional investors and sector specialist investors through the Issue.

Story continues

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Issue for:

i. ongoing clinical development;

ii. pre-commercial development in the United States;

iii. commercial activities for Nefecon, if approved for marketing by the FDA later this year; and

iv. general corporate purposes.

The Issue will entail a dilution of approximately 4.6 percent of the number of shares and votes in the Company. Through the Issue, the number of outstanding shares and votes will increase by 2,400,000, from 49,941,584 to 52,341,584. The share capital will increase by SEK 96,000, from SEK 1,997,663.36 to SEK 2,093,663.36.

In connection with the Issue, the Company has agreed to a lock-up undertaking, with customary exceptions, on future share issuances for a period of 90 days. In addition, members of the Board of Directors and management of Calliditas, who owns shares or warrants, have, in connection with the Issue, agreed not to sell any shares in the Company during a lock-up period of 90 days subject to customary exceptions.

Advisers

In conjunction with the Issue, the Company has engaged Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) and Jefferies GmbH as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Kempen & Co as Joint Bookrunner (together the "Banks"). Vinge act as legal adviser to the Company and Baker McKenzie act as legal adviser to the Banks.

For further information, please contact:

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO at Calliditas

E-mail: renee.lucander@calliditas.com

Marie Galay, Corporate Communications and IR

Tel.: +44 7955 129 845, e-mail: marie.galay@calliditas.com

The information in the press release is inside information that Calliditas is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons above, on August 12, 2021 at 23:55 (CEST).

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a biopharma company based in Stockholm, Sweden focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments in orphan indications, with an initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Calliditas' lead product candidate, Nefecon, is a proprietary, novel oral formulation of budesonide, an established, highly potent local immunosuppressant, for the treatment of adults with the autoimmune renal disease primary IgA nephropathy (IgAN), for which there is a high unmet medical need and there are no approved treatments. Calliditas has recently read out topline data from Part A of its global Phase 3 study in IgAN and, if approved, aims to commercialize Nefecon in the United States. Calliditas is also planning to start clinical trials with NOX inhibitors in primary biliary cholangitis and head and neck cancer. Calliditas is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX) and the Nasdaq Global Select Market (ticker: CALT).

Important information

Forward-looking statements

Information to distributors

