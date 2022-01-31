U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,413.75
    -9.50 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,459.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,466.00
    +33.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,951.40
    -14.20 (-0.72%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.43
    +0.61 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +7.60 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1194
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8110
    +0.0290 (+1.63%)
     

  • Vix

    28.39
    -2.10 (-6.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3443
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3000
    +0.1100 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,298.08
    -699.09 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.82
    +13.37 (+1.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,477.67
    +11.60 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Callinex Announces Expansion of Rainbow Deposit to Surface and at Depth with Multiple Copper-Gold-Zinc Assays

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CLLXF

Highlights:

  • Rainbow open at depth with deepest intercept at Rainbow to date, a 225m step-out from previous deepest hole (PBM-111);

  • Subsequent borehole EM survey supports the extension of Rainbow at depth; and

  • Multiple near surface copper-gold-zinc assays at the newly discovered Red Zone.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Callinex Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Callinex") (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is pleased to announce results from an additional 13 drill holes encompassing 5,490m of drilling from the 2021 exploration campaign to expand the high-grade copper, gold, silver and zinc Rainbow Deposit (the "Rainbow"). Assay results from 7,540m of drilling from 17 drill holes completed in Q4 2021 are still pending. The Rainbow is located at the 100% owned Pine Bay Project within a mineral lease, less than 250m from a high-voltage hydroelectric power-line and 550m from a historic shaft with direct road access to processing facilities in Flin Flon, Manitoba (District Overview Map).

The interpreted strike and plunging direction has been widened and opened up significantly at depth with the intersections of the Yellow Zone in drill holes PBM-146a, PBM-146-W and PBM-158. Drill hole PBM-158, the deepest and most northern hole intersected to date at Rainbow, returned 5.0m of 1.56% copper equivalent ("CuEq") (consisting of 1.45% copper ("Cu"), 0.07 g/t gold ("Au"), 1.86 g/t silver ("Ag") and 0.11% zinc ("Zn")). PBM-158 is located 225m along strike to the North of discovery hole PBM-111, the most southerly hole to intersect the Rainbow at depth (Rainbow Deposit Long Section).

Jim Pickell, member of Callinex's technical team, stated, "Given the intense geochemical alteration patterns and favourable geology at the deepest explored levels of the Rainbow VMS deposit, it is exciting that a newly defined strong borehole (PBM-158) geophysical anomaly is located immediately below those high-grade massive sulphides."

Pine Bay Project Rainbow Deposit Long Section January 2022 (CNW Group/Callinex Mines Inc.)
Pine Bay Project Rainbow Deposit Long Section January 2022 (CNW Group/Callinex Mines Inc.)

A subsequent borehole electromagnetic ("BPEM") survey completed and modeled from PBM-158 indicates significant potential for Rainbow to continue at depth. This is also supported by intense sericite and chlorite alteration that is strongest in the deepest holes drilled into the deposit (Rainbow Alteration Cross Section). The Yellow Zone starts up at 600m below surface and has a strike of 225m based on this most recent intersection. Typically Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") lenses discovered in the Flin Flon Greenstone belt have a depth extent that's 5-8 times the strike.

Alan Vowles, member of Callinex's technical team, added, "I am quite encouraged by the off-hole anomaly in PBM-158 because the Tau indicates it is even a little more conductive than the original off-hole target in PBM-033 that we drilled and discovered the Rainbow. Additionally, because the off-hole target in PBM-158 is below the hole it indicates strong potential that Rainbow continues at depth".

The BPEM anomaly modeled from PBM-158 measures 190m by 400m. The Time Constant or Tau, a measure of conductance, of the off-hole anomaly in PBM-158 is 27.07 milliseconds (ms). By comparison, the Tau of the anomaly in PBM-033, which vectored to the discovery of Rainbow, was 22.87 ms.

Rainbow Deposit Alteration Indices (CNW Group/Callinex Mines Inc.)
Rainbow Deposit Alteration Indices (CNW Group/Callinex Mines Inc.)

Six drill holes announced have intersected a newly discovered copper-gold-zinc rich Red Zone that remains open towards surface and has been intersected to a depth of 375m below surface. The Red Zone is highlighted by drill hole PBM-145 which returned 12.0m of 3.43% CuEq (consisting of 0.57% Cu, 0.90 g/t Au, 20.27 g/t Ag and 5.25% Zn). There are still four drill holes that are pending from the assay laboratory above the 200m level.

JJ O'Donnell, Callinex Exploration Manager, stated, "We are pleased to have delineated a new zone as we continue to test the Rainbow horizon to surface. The recent drilling in the Red Zone has produced the highest returned assays for gold and zinc (PBM-145 266m-267m @ 4.29 g/t Au, PBM-145 235m-236m @ 16.8% Zn) to date at the Rainbow Deposit. The new Red Zone illustrates the Rainbow Deposit is a typical VMS displaying stacking of lenses, and metal zonation from copper rich lenses to more zinc rich portions."

Delineation drilling of Rainbow continues to return high-grade copper. PBM-138-W1 intersected the Orange Zone and returned 31.0m of 3.53% CuEq comprising 3.04% Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, 3.55 g/t Ag and 0.74% Zn. PBM-138-W1 is located 15m above PBM-138 which intersected 37m of 6% copper, 0.35 g/t gold, 6.13 g/t silver, 0.09% zinc or 6.33% CuEq and 50m below PBM-118 which returned 5.55m of 7.77% CuEq (See News Release Dated September 7, 2021 and News Release Dated April 26, 2021)

The Company plans to delineate Rainbow within the first 1km of surface and test Rainbow at depth. In anticipation of publishing a maiden resource estimate for the deposits at the Pine Bay Project, drilling will also be completed on the historic Pine Bay Deposit located 650m away. Since the Company discovered the Rainbow Deposit in August 2020, the Company has drilled 71 holes (including 15 wedges) for a total of 39,950m into the deposit area.

Callinex will soon outline high-priority targets located within the interpreted growth fault corridor which hosts Rainbow and five other deposits, three of which have seen some level of historic production. Additionally the Company will outline targets from the regional Induced Polarization survey that covers 5.5 km of the trend that hosts the Rainbow and Sourdough deposit to the south.

The Company has also received a majority of the assays from the limited drilling to follow-up on silver discovered near surface at the Nash Creek Project located in the Bathurst Mining District, NB during the 2019/2020 exploration campaign. None of the assay results received contain appreciable amounts of silver, a focus of the campaign. A 2018 PEA on the Company's zinc rich Bathurst projects outlined a mine plan that generates a strong economic return with a post-tax IRR of 36.6% and NPV8% of $239 million post-tax at current zinc/lead prices.

Table 1: Pine Bay Drill Results to date

Drill Hole

Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval (m)

True Width

(m)

Cu

%

Au g/t

Ag g/t

Zn

%

Sg

CuEq

%

PBM-128-W1

Orange

589.6

596.6

7.60

6.87

6.28

0.60

13.03

0.39

3.93

6.95

PBM-134

Orange

525.0

531.4

6.40

5.85

1.07

0.38

8.52

2.34

3.56

2.29

PBM-138-W1

Orange

656.0

687.0

31.00

28.54

3.04

0.26

3.55

0.74

3.76

3.53

PBM-145

Orange

194.0

205.0

11.00

5.50

0.15

0.26

4.40

1.29

3.15

0.86

PBM-145a

Red

232.0

244.0

12.00

6.40

0.57

0.98

20.27

5.25

3.60

3.43

PBM-145b

Red

258.0

267.0

9.00

4.90

0.86

1.28

15.02

1.72

3.27

2.52

PBM-148

Red

Nil










PBM-146-W1

Yellow

770.55

774.23

3.68

2.22

2.79

0.45

6.46

0.41

3.67

3.31

PBM-146a

Yellow

818.0

825.0

7.00

4.40

1.34

0.19

3.15

0.50

3.16

1.68

PBM-149a

Red

214.0

219.0

5.00

2.30

0.04

0.25

3.60

2.07

3.07

1.03

PBM-149b

Red

305.0

315.0

10.00

4.50

0.55

0.85

3.85

0.37

3.74

1.31

PBM-150a

Red

233.0

237.0

4.00

2.40

1.08

0.05

2.14

0.39

3.15

1.29

PBM-150b

Red

257.0

260.0

3.00

1.68

0.49

0.61

20.13

2.17

3.07

1.90

PBM-151

Red

238.0

244.0

6.00

2.44

0.01

0.13

12.43

1.78

2.98

0.89

PBM-152

Red

229.0

233.0

4.00

2.35

0.03

0.13

2.88

1.21

2.96

0.60

PBM-153

Red

194.0

198.0

4.00

2.35

0.04

0.21

7.24

3.14

3.08

1.45

PBM-154

Red

Nil










PBM-158

Yellow

928.0

933.0

5.00

2.94

1.45

0.07

1.86

0.11

2.90

1.56

Notes:


1.

BM-128-W1 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N 331378m East and 6071255m North and 295.0m above sea level, and started at 290Az, -83 degree dip with the top of wedge set at depth 163.5m. PBM-134 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331378m East and 6071255m North and 295.0m above sea level, and started at 294Az, -65 degree dip. PBM-138-W1 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331378m East and 6071255m North and 295.0m above sea level, and started at 290Az, -80 degree dip with the top of wedge set at depth 392.5m. PBM-145 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 320Az, -70 degree dip. PBM-146a collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331433m East and 6071327m North and 294.0m above sea level, and started at 300Az, -80 degree dip. PBM-146-W1 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 33143m East and 6071327m North and 294.0m above sea level, and started at 300Az, -80 degree dip with the top of wedge set at depth 488.5m. PBM-158 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331450m East and 6071362m North and 298.0m above sea level, and started at 310Az, -85 degree dip. PBM-148 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 326Az, -45 degree dip. PBM-149 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 325Az, -75 degree dip. PBM-150 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 284Az, -70 degree dip. PBM-151 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 285Az, -77 degree dip. PBM-152 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 301Az, -65 degree dip. PBM-153 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331063m East and 6071424m North and 293.0m above sea level, and started at 293Az, -75 degree dip. PBM-154 collar is located at the following Universal Transverse Mercator (UTM) coordinates using the North American Datum of 1983 (NAD83) within UTM Zone 14N: 331110m East and 6071474m North and 295.0m above sea level, and started at 299Az, -75 degree dip.



2.

The size of the drill core is NQ.



3.

True Width calculations assumed the Rainbow Horizon to strike 032 degrees azimuth, with a 80 degree easterly dip.



4.

All CuEq (copper equivalent) assay results in this news release use the following pricing: US$3.00 copper per pound ($6,720/tonne), US$1.15 zinc per pound, US$1,450/troy ounce gold ($46.62/gram), US$16.50/toy ounce silver ($0.53/gram), calculation CuEQ= Cu%+(Zn% x zinc price per pound / copper price per pound)+(Au g/t x Au price per gram / copper price per tonne) x100 + (Ag g/t x Ag price per gram / copper price per tonne) x 100. 100% metal recoveries used, ie. no process recoveries or smelter payables were included in the calculation.

J.J. O'Donnell, P.Geo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1: Flin Flon Mining District Region Overview
Figure 2: Pine Bay Long Section Looking West with 2021 Drilling
Figure 3: Rainbow Deposit Alteration Cross Section

QA / QC Protocols
Individual samples were labeled, placed in plastic sample bags, and sealed. Groups of samples were then placed in security sealed bags and shipped directly to SGS lab in Vancouver, BC for analysis. Samples were weighed then crushed to 75% passing 2mm and pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns in order to produce a 250g pulverized split. 35 elements including copper, zinc, lead and silver assays were determined by Aqua Regia digestion with a combination of ICP-MS and ICP-AES finish, with over limits rerun using an ore grade analysis (two acid digest ICP-AES). Gold was analyzed by fire assay. Specific gravity (sg) measured for each sample using the pycnometer and water and air method. QA/QC included the insertion and continual monitoring of numerous standards, blanks, and duplicates

About Callinex Mines Inc.
Callinex Mines Inc. (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the rapidly expanding Rainbow Discovery at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The second asset in the portfolio is the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc. The third asset, 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, is located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. Callinex prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), an pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete the proposed drill program and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Callinex does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callinex-announces-expansion-of-rainbow-deposit-to-surface-and-at-depth-with-multiple-copper-gold-zinc-assays-301471451.html

SOURCE Callinex Mines Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c6284.html

Recommended Stories

  • Orvana to Amend Technical Report on the Don Mario Property, Bolivia

    Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSX: ORV) (the "Company" or "Orvana") announces that, as a result of a review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC"), the Company is issuing the following news release regarding our disclosure on the Don Mario Property.

  • Global Gas Demand Growth Hit by Europe’s Energy Crisis, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global demand for natural gas will increase only marginally this year as declining use in Europe stifles a post-pandemic recovery in consumption of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Near

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Amid Software Sector Volatility?

    Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, has rebounded. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Court says Credit Suisse faces $45.5 million claim in money-laundering case

    Swiss prosecutors are pursuing around 42.4 million Swiss francs ($45.5 million) in compensation from Credit Suisse in a money-laundering trial due to begin on Feb. 7, the Swiss Federal Criminal Court (FCC) said on Monday. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) indicted the bank in December 2020 after an investigation into the activities of a Bulgarian crime ring involving top-level wrestlers accused of laundering profits from cocaine trafficking. "The OAG has stated that it is seeking compensation of around 34.8 million Swiss francs as well as additional compensation of around 7.6 million francs from Credit Suisse AG," an FCC spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

  • Amundi’s Cash-Rich Gulf Clients Look Beyond U.S. to China, India

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest asset manager said its wealthy clients in the Persian Gulf are looking beyond U.S. markets and instead focusing more on equities in developing nations like China and India.Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldS&P 500 Futures Fall, Signaling Volatile Day Ahead: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to

  • Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson's total compensation rose 39% in 2021 to $20.4 million

    Starbucks Corp. disclosed that Chief Executive Kevin Johnson's total compensation for 2021 totaled $20.43 million in 2021, up 39% from $14.67 million in 2020, which was down from $19.24 million in 2019. According to the coffee giant's 2021 proxy statement released late Friday, Johnson's base salary rose 4.5% from a year ago to $1.61 million, while the value of stock awards grew 32% to $14.76 million and non-equity incentive plan compensation increased 117% to $4.03 million, while all other compe

  • How Low Can Bitcoin Go? The Views Vary.

    The crypto has breached a number of key support levels, stirring debate over whether it has further to decline or is primed for a bounce. Pick your prognostication.

  • Crypto exchange FTX raises $400M in new venture capital, now valued at $32 billion

    Crypto exchange startup FTX announced on Monday it raised an additional $400 million in venture capital, valuing the platform at $32 billion.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; Tesla Rises On Upgrade

    Dow Jones futures: Apple is leading but the market rally attempt still needs this. Google earnings loom. Tesla got an analyst upgrade.

  • Ex-Central Bank Chief Mark Carney Adds Consulting Role to Job Portfolio

    Mark Carney, the former head of the central banks of the U.K. and Canada and the U.N.’s point man on climate change and finance, has taken on a new role advising companies with Macro Advisory Partners, a consulting firm.

  • Stock futures inch into positive territory overnight after a wild week on Wall Street

    U.S. stock-index futures recovered from early-session losses Sunday, after Wall Street narrowly avoided its fourth straight weekly loss Friday.

  • Valuation: What's wrong with trillion-dollar companies?

    The idea that 1% of the companies in the index account for about 25% of the total market value is jarring, and some folks see that as a vulnerability for the stock market.

  • U.S. helps fund California port project as export delays hurt food makers

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Sunday it will help fund a new container yard for agricultural exports at California's Port of Oakland, as the government, ports and food companies scramble to ease costly shipping delays. Ships delivering cargo at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, have also skipped Oakland, a major hub for agricultural exports, to return to Asia more quickly. Oakland's export volume in 2021 declined 8% from the previous year, the port said, hurting shipments of products like nuts, dairy and produce.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy Amid Rebranding, Afterpay Acquisition And Bitcoin Price Fall?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Personalization and Customization Are an Increasing Part of Customer Experience Strategies in Data-Rich Industries, According to Dash Research

    New Forecast Projects the CX Personalization and Optimization Market to Reach $11.6 Billion Worldwide by 2026

  • An Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund World

    (Bloomberg) -- The most successful idea in hedge funds is now simply strength in numbers. Most Read from BloombergCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldFutures Signal U.S. May Trail Global Equity Rally: Markets WrapSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealInvestors are plowing money into funds that d

  • Ionis, Pfizer scrap plans for experimental cardiovascular drug

    Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. fell 7.9% in premarket trading on Monday after the company and Pfizer Inc. said they discontinued a program testing an experimental treatment for cardiovascular risk reduction and severe hypertriglyceridemia. The companies said that although the drug, vupanorsen, met the primary endpoint in a Phase 2b study, there was concern about its viability as a treatment for those indications. Pfizer had licensed the drug from Ionis in 2019; those rights have now been r

  • Stocks rebound but head for worst January since 2016

    Stocks staged a modest rebound on Monday as traders put aside concerns about interest rate rises and the crisis in Ukraine to dip back in, but global equities are still headed for their worst January since 2016 after a bruising month. Still, investors say the backdrop for equities remains uncertain as central banks tighten policy -- the Bank of England is expected to hike rates again on Thursday -- and another jolt higher in oil prices adds to inflationary worries. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed up 0.68%.

  • Saudi Digital Security Firm Elm Sets IPO Price at Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Elm Co., a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, set the final offer price for its initial share sale at the top of a range as investors flock to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qata