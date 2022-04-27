U.S. markets open in 45 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,182.75
    +12.25 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,362.00
    +202.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,028.75
    +12.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.70
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.17
    -0.53 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,903.80
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0561
    -0.0082 (-0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7530
    -0.0190 (-0.69%)
     

  • Vix

    31.41
    +4.39 (+16.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2539
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9410
    +0.7310 (+0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,969.73
    -1,492.08 (-3.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    905.49
    -38.38 (-4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.54
    +49.35 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

Callinex Commences Drilling to Define High-Grade Copper Rainbow Deposit and Test Priority Targets in the Flin Flon Mining District of Manitoba

·2 min read

Highlights:

  • One drill rig will focus on continuing to define the Rainbow in anticipation of a 43-101 resource estimate on the deposit; and

  • A second rig will test geophysical targets identified at the base of the interpreted growth fault that hosts Rainbow and five other deposits and along the trend that also hosts the Sourdough deposit and past-producing Centennial Mine.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Callinex Mines Inc. (the "Company" or "Callinex") (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is pleased to announce that it has commenced its 2022 drilling campaign (the "Campaign") at its Pine Bay Project (the "Project") located 16km from Flin Flon, MB (District Overview Map). The fully funded 20,000 meter drilling campaign will focus on continuing to delineate the high-grade copper Rainbow Deposit and test recently identified regional exploration targets.

Callinex Logo (CNW Group/Callinex Mines Inc.)
Callinex Logo (CNW Group/Callinex Mines Inc.)

One drill rig will continue stepping out and infill drilling the Red, Orange and Yellow zones of the Rainbow Deposit (the "Rainbow") at an optimal 100m spacings between drill intersections within the first 900m of surface (Rainbow Deposit Long Section). The Company anticipates ~10,00m of drilling to be completed on the Rainbow prior to the publication of a maiden 43-101 resource estimate on the deposit. Additionally, a current 43-101 resource estimate will be completed on the nearby historic Pine Bay Deposit, however no additional drilling will be required. Rainbow is located on Callinex's mineral lease, less than 250m from a high-voltage power-line and 550m from a historic shaft with direct road access to processing facilities in Flin Flon, MB.

A second rig is testing several high-priority exploration targets that were recently identified. Drilling will test a number of electromagnetic ("EM") geophysical targets identified at the base of the interpreted growth fault that hosts Rainbow and five other deposits, three of which have seen some level of historic production (See News Release dated March 10, 2022). This rig will also test targets identified from regional induced polarization and EM surveys completed along 5.5km of the trend that hosts the Rainbow and Sourdough deposits and past-producing Centennial Mine (See News Release dated February 2, 2022).

The Company has also granted 250,000 stock options exercisable at a price of $3.11 per share to its directors, officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable for a period of five years.

J.J. O'Donnell, P.Geo, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 and Exploration Manager for Callinex, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Figure 1: Flin Flon Mining District Region Overview

Figure 2: Pine Bay Long Section Looking West with 2021 Drilling

About Callinex Mines Inc.

Callinex Mines Inc. (TSXV: CNX) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the rapidly expanding Rainbow Discovery at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The second asset in the portfolio is the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc. The third asset, 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, is located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. Callinex prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), an pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete future drill programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. Except as required under applicable securities laws, Callinex does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callinex-commences-drilling-to-define-high-grade-copper-rainbow-deposit-and-test-priority-targets-in-the-flin-flon-mining-district-of-manitoba-301534111.html

SOURCE Callinex Mines Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Almost 60% of Bitcoin mining now on sustainable energy: BMC

    The Bitcoin Mining Council, a voluntary forum of cryptocurrency mining companies supported by Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Inc., said its latest quarterly survey showed the global Bitcoin mining industry is relying more on electricity from sustainable sources. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The global Bitcoin mining industry had a […]

  • Yield Guild Games Partner Ola GG Raises $8M to Expand P2E in Spanish-Speaking Markets

    The funds will be used to acquire yield-generating NFTs and create language-specific educational content.

  • China Locks Down Northern Hub for Coal and Rare Earths Output

    (Bloomberg) -- The lockdown of Baotou in the northern region of Inner Mongolia takes China’s Covid Zero policy deep into coal country and to a crucial hub for the production of rare earths.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Sustainable Energy Use Jumps Amidst Ongoing Scrutiny

    The Bitcoin Mining Council published its quarterly report on Monday, providing some compelling data on Bitcoin mining and the use of sustainable energy.

  • Mixed Signals Ahead of Microsoft Report

    Mr. Softee faces the same issue as other tech giants, i.e. ultra-high valuation in a rising rate environment.

  • China Central Bank Seeks to Calm Markets with Support Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank pledged to increase support for the real economy as authorities try to reassure financial markets battered by a worsening growth outlook and rising Covid lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal f

  • Alphabet Q1 earnings miss despite in-line revenue

    Google's parent company Alphabet reported first-quarter sales that were roughly in-line with estimates, with the tech giant showing resilience in its key search and YouTube advertising businesses.

  • Generali shareholder showdown to decide CEO Donnet's fate

    Generali's shareholders will decide the future of the Italian insurer's CEO Philippe Donnet in a vote on Friday, after a rebel investor locked in a bitter power struggle proposed a rival. Donnet, chief executive of Generali since 2016, has been put forward for a third term by its board and enjoys the backing of top shareholder Mediobanca. But he faces opposition from billionaire investors Leonardo Del Vecchio and Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who has come up with his own slate of board nominees.

  • Mondelez Agrees To Acquire Confectionery Company Ricolino For $1.3B

    Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) has agreed to acquire Grupo Bimbo’s confectionery business, Ricolino, for $1.3 billion. The company expects the acquisition to double the size of its Mexico business and provide an attractive entry point into the chocolate category while expanding its presence in snacking. Ricolino’s annual revenue is about $500 million. It employs 6,000 associates and has four manufacturing facilities. Ricolino’s chocolate and candy brands, including Ricolino, Vero, La

  • Market Wrap: Cryptos and Stocks Fall; Bitcoin Trades Below $40K

    Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptos declined on Tuesday, tracking losses in stocks. Some analysts are watching for signs of a decisive breakout or breakdown beyond $40K. Meanwhile DOGE pared most of yesterday's rally.

  • Trading in Sri Lanka Stocks Halted Second Day as Rout Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Trading in Sri Lanka stocks was suspended for a second day with investors getting just five minutes of transactions between halts, as the market continued to slide amid an economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names Envoy‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Empe

  • Low risk, high reward: Here's how the low-volatility anomaly can lead to surprisingly outsized returns

    Beat the market. And sleep well at night too.

  • Owens Corning Agrees To Acquire WearDeck For Undisclosed Sum

    Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has agreed with JR Plastics Corporation to acquire WearDeck, a composite decking, and structural lumber manufacturer. Deal terms were not disclosed. The acquisition supports OC’s strategy to strengthen its position in building and construction products. WearDeck products offer a durable solution for weather-resistant decking. WearDeck employs about 100 people and expects to deliver sales of about $60 million in FY22. Owens Corning estimates the North American decking mar

  • Wagestream plans to hit 1 million U.S.-based users — and will need more area office space to do it

    London fintech Wagestream has had plenty of success in the U.K.; now its founders want to replicate that in the U.S. By the end of the year the company plans to triple its square footage in its U.S. headquarters — currently based in Arlington — and quadruple the number of workers with access to the Wagestream app in the country from around 250,000 to 1 million. Co-founders Portman Wills and Peter Briffett started Wagestream in 2018 as an alternative to high-interest payday lenders for “frontline” workers in the restaurant, hospitality and health care industries. Employers who pay for the software-as-a-service, or SaaS, gain access to the app for their workers, who can then receive wages they’ve already earned ahead of payday.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein Full Interview

    Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein told Bloomberg TV that the group is focusing on de-risking and strategy implementation as it seeks to turn the business around after a disappointing quarter. The company reported a bigger-than-expected loss, parted ways with three senior executives and warned that the full damage from one of the most turbulent periods in its history is yet to be accounted for.

  • Clariant wraps up whistleblower probe, swaps out CFO

    Restated and preliminary 2020 financial statements implied a continuing operations EBITDA margin of 15.5 % versus the 15.0% previously reported, while its preliminary 2021 EBITDA margin of 16.2% was in line with previous guidance, it said. The Swiss speciality chemicals group in February delayed the release of its 2021 results as investigators looked into the allegations. "With the investigation completed, Clariant's Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen has decided to step down by 1 July 2022 to allow for a fresh start," it said.

  • Russian court orders seizure of $7 million in Google's Russian funds, property - reports

    Alphabet Inc.'s Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Russian news agencies reported that the case concerns Gazprom Media Holding's GPM Entertainment Television, which filed a suit demanding that Google restore access to its YouTube account.

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After FDA Signs Off On Another Covid Booster?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after the FDA said it will allow another Covid booster in people age 50 and older? Is MRNA stock a buy right now?

  • Finding a Career in Financial Services With ESG Investing

    by Sarah Adams of Vert Asset Management

  • GlaxoSmithKline earnings, revenue beat expectations

    Earnings per share were 35.6 pence in the quarter, a jump from 21.3 pence in the same quarter the year prior. Adjusted earnings per share--a closely-watched metric--were 32.8 pence, which the company said is 43% higher than the year prior.