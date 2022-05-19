U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

Calling All Besties - Denny's is Hiring Best Friends and Offering Them a Chance to Win "The Perfect Weekend Off"

·4 min read

Denny's is Hiring 15,000 #Friendployees Who are Seeking Flexible Work Schedules in a Friend-Friendly Work Environment

SPARTANBURG, S.C., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At Denny's, everything is better together – pancakes and eggs, burgers and milkshakes, and besties at work. That's why we're inviting 7,500 people and their best friends to become #Friendployees at Denny's restaurants nationwide. And, because we know that friends who work together stay together, applicants can enter for a chance to score "The Perfect Weekend Off" – an all-expense paid vacay for two to the U.S. destination of their choice.

"Denny's is a company that values family and friends and we believe there is no better way to enjoy your day on – and off – than with your best friend," said Gail Sharps Myers, Denny's Chief People Officer. "One of the great things we always hear from our restaurant employees is how much they love our friend-friendly working environment and the flexibility of working at Denny's. We're excited to welcome 15,000 new employees to our restaurants and to celebrate the flexibility they'll have with us, we're offering #Friendployees who love to work and play together a chance to win 'The Perfect Weekend Off'."

For those applying for a gig at Denny's and entering "The Perfect Weekend Off" sweepstakes, flexibility is our top priority. Applicants can visit their local Denny's restaurant to complete a special "mattplication," a perforated placemat that includes a short application with a QR code that links to the entry form. Or, they can visit Careers.dennys.com to complete a simple job application and the entry form for a chance to win. No matter how they decide to enter, applicants should be sure to share their first and last name and a valid email address and phone number on their application and entry form. There is a maximum of one entry per person and sweepstakes entrants can enter without completing an application.

The lucky winner of "The Perfect Weekend Off" will not only get a vacay – they'll work for a friend-friendly brand that offers flexibility for time off with their bestie whenever they want, to do whatever they love – checking out a hoops game, going snowboarding or even hitting up the hottest music festival of the summer – it's their choice! The prize includes a three-day/two-night trip with two round-trip domestic flights, hotel accommodations for two nights and spending money.

Apply today for a job at Denny's that offers the ultimate flexibility in a friend-friendly environment and put your name in the hat "The Perfect Weekend Off" that runs now through June 17.

Abbreviated Sweepstakes Rules for "The Perfect Weekend Off"

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW OR REGULATION. Sweepstakes begins Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 6:30:01 a.m. Pacific Time ("PT") and ends Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:30:59 p.m. PT ("Sweepstakes Period"). To enter and for official rules and prize disclosure, click here. Sponsor: Denny's Inc., TX Support Center, 2900 Ranch Trail, Irving, TX 75063.

In connection with any travel, CDC guidelines and the recommendations of health officials must be followed. In addition, guests should be aware of and comply with government guidelines regarding travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines before visiting any destination. Please note that any public location where people are present provides an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19, and Sponsor cannot guarantee that any person will not be exposed during a visit.

About Denny's Corp. 
Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 30, 2022, Denny's had 1,643 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 153 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

(PRNewsfoto/Denny's Corporation)
(PRNewsfoto/Denny's Corporation)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-all-besties--dennys-is-hiring-best-friends-and-offering-them-a-chance-to-win-the-perfect-weekend-off-301551283.html

SOURCE Denny's Corporation

