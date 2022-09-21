U.S. markets close in 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,803.34
    -52.59 (-1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,296.07
    -410.16 (-1.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,255.60
    -169.45 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,777.91
    -9.60 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    -0.49 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.50
    +14.40 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.77
    +0.59 (+3.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9855
    -0.0117 (-1.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5100
    -0.0610 (-1.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1279
    -0.0102 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.9830
    +0.2800 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,120.20
    +71.03 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.65
    +1.78 (+0.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.64
    +44.98 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

CALLING ON ALL MEN TO ACT NOW TO DRIVE ACTION ON GENDER EQUALITY, WORLD LEADERS GATHER TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS AT UN WOMEN'S HeForShe SUMMIT

0
·4 min read

Gathering Heads of State, CEOs, non-profit and academic leaders alongside activists at the Summit, HeForShe continues to demand progress toward achieving gender equality

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ -- Against a global backdrop of receding rights for women and girls, as well as collective crises like climate change, conflict, and natural disasters, the HeForShe Summit gathered political, business, global development and social justice leaders to review progress on gender equality across countries, companies and communities. While UN Women recently reported that, at the current rate of progress, it may take close to 300 years to achieve full gender equality, the HeForShe Summit urged men to do their part in accelerating equality in whatever capacity they can.

"With the engaged allyship of men and boys, we are powerfully united in addressing inequality," said Sima Bahous, UN Under-Secretary-General & Executive Director, UN Women. "I see this strength in all the leaders at the HeForShe Summit, who are acting as inspiring agents of change in their fields."

At the Summit, HeForShe Alliance members shared best practices in advancing gender equality through targeted and ambitious commitments in areas such as equal representation in the workplace, economic empowerment, or global policies addressing domestic violence. World leaders gathered to speak on the importance of achieving equality, including Ms. Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, who said "I would like to live in a world where there are no differences between people. I would like to live in a world where the HeForShe initiative is not necessary."

UN Women and HeForShe also announced new members of the HeForShe Alliance and their ambitious commitments to accelerate progress towards gender equality. H.E. Mr. Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, and H.E. Mr. Felix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, committed their governments to enabling gender equal policies. Bolstering HeForShe partnerships in East Asia, Recruit Holdings was announced as the latest HeForShe Champion with a focus on achieving parity in their global organization by 2025.

Leaders from public, private and academic sectors discussed the issues facing women today during the event. Anita Bhatia, UN Women Deputy Executive Director, led a discussion on the compounding effects of crisis on gender with leaders from MTN Group, PwC, and the Centre for Rights Education and Awareness. The second discussion, led by Sanda Ojiambo, Assistant Secretary-General and CEO of the United Nations Global Compact with executive leadership from UN Women, INSEAD, and HCL Technologies, reinforced the substantial difficulties women face in advancing economically and highlighted key actions to reduce these barriers, particularly as today around 2.4 billion women of working age are not afforded equal economic opportunity. One such recommendation is to ensure sponsorship, not just mentorship, throughout a woman's academic and professional experience.

Closing the event, author and activist Frederick Joseph called on men and boys around the world to embrace the role they play in recognizing gender equality through everyday actions. Actress, activist, and singer Sofia Carson closed the Summit with an inspirational musical performance and took a moment to reiterate the unanimous call that brought these leaders together – men must have an active role in achieving a more equal world.

Join the conversation: Follow @HeForShe @UN_Women on Twitter using the hashtag #HeForSheSummit

About UN Women

UN Women is the UN organization dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women. A global champion for women and girls, UN Women was established to accelerate progress on meeting their needs worldwide. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org. UN Women, 220 East 42nd Street, New York, NY 10017, New York. Tel: +1 646 781-4400. Fax: +1 646 781-4496. For more information, visit www.unwomen.org.

About HeForShe:

Created by UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, HeForShe is a solidarity movement for gender equality that invites men and boys to act for a more equal world. HeForShe provides targeted platform where a global audience can engage and advocate for the achievement of gender equality in our lifetime. The movement invites people around the world to stand together as equal partners to craft a shared vision of a gender-equal world and implement specific, locally relevant solutions. For more information, visit: www.HeForShe.org/en.

Media Contact: Erica Sayers 
Email: erica(dot)sayers(at)unwomen(dot)org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-on-all-men-to-act-now-to-drive-action-on-gender-equality-world-leaders-gather-to-accelerate-progress-at-un-womens-heforshe-summit-301630178.html

SOURCE United Nations HeForShe

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/21/c7259.html

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Founder Milton Broke EV Maker’s Social Media Rules, Jury Told

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder Trevor Milton broke his own company’s social media rules, sharing potentially nonpublic information on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, a jury in Milton’s criminal fraud trial was told.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkrainePowell Signals More Pain to Come With Rates Heading HigherTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTrump Su

  • Nikola Leaders Saw ‘Massive’ Losses for GM Truck Deal But Backed Milton Anyway

    (Bloomberg) -- Top executives of Nikola Corp. saw billions of dollars in losses ahead from a manufacturing deal with General Motors Co. but backed founder Trevor Milton’s vision for the project anyway, the jury in Milton’s criminal fraud trial was told.Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitu

  • Judge Rules Charter Must Pay $1.15 Billion in Damages to Murder Victim’s Family

    A Texas court reduced a jury’s $7 billion judgment, but held Charter responsible for a technician who murdered a customer.

  • Georgia Mom Found Naked, Burned After Sending Chilling Message to Daughter

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Facebook/Venmo“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key to the house in the blue flower pot by the door.”That was the chilling Venmo message Deborrah “Debbie” Collier sent her daughter around 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 10—along with approximately $2,300—before the 59-year-old left her Athens, Georgia home in a rented SUV and vanished. Less than 24 hours later, authorities would discover her body, nude and severely burned, in a ravine ab

  • 17-year-old juvenile faces murder charges in deaths of missing NC teens. What we know.

    After being reported missing over the weekend, Lyric Woods and Devin Clark were found dead with gunshot wounds near Hillsborough Sunday afternoon.

  • Texas barbecue king caught in federal tip-sharing investigation

    Black's violated federal law by illegal tip sharing, which amounted to $230,353 in back wages for more than 270 employees, the Department of Labor said.

  • Citigroup sets new diversity goals for workforce by 2025

    Citigroup Inc introduced new diversity goals for gender, race and sexual orientation in its workforce for 2025, the bank said in a statement Tuesday. The company aims to boost global representation of women in assistant vice president (AVP) to managing director (MD) levels to 43.5% in 2025 from the current 40.6%. In North America, Citi seeks to increase the proportion of Black employees in the AVP to MD ranks to 11.5% over the same period from the current 8.1%.

  • FedEx Business Spotlight: LipRevolt

    LipRevolt is a cosmetic brand that caters to individuals who identify as women or gender nonconforming, especially women of color. LipRevolt seeks to promote social activism and the belief that you...

  • Director of vegan food giant Beyond Meat arrested for 'biting flesh off' man's nose

    The chief operating officer of the vegan food company Beyond Meat has been arrested for "terroristic threatening" after allegedly biting a man's nose during an argument.

  • Former church administrator charged in million-dollar fraud case

    A former church administrator from Vero Beach is charged in a million-dollar fraud case and investigators say she did not act alone.

  • Voices: The death of Mahsa Amini and the truth about the hijab

    As a female Muslim journalist, I often write in defense of the hijab and modest dress — but I also know oppression when I see it

  • Florida man kills ex-wife and stepson in dispute over lights left on in the house, authorities say

    A recently divorced Florida man fatally shot his ex-wife and her adult son in a “rage” over electricity and leaving the lights on in the house, Florida authorities said.

  • Russians abduct journalist and volunteer in Kherson Oblast

    ALONA MAZURENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:58 Russian occupiers abducted Zhanna Kyselova, a 54-year old journalist, and a volunteer in the occupied territories in Kherson Oblast. Source: Union of Journalists of Ukraine, National Police of Kherson Oblast Quote: "Yesterday, armed Russian military men abducted Zhanna Kyselova, a 54-year old journalist, from her home in the city of Kakhovka.

  • Iran unrest death toll grows as protests intensify

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranian authorities said three people including a member of the security forces had been killed on Tuesday during unrest sweeping the country, as anger at the death of a woman in the custody of the morality police fuelled protests for a fifth day. Official sources now say a total of seven people have been killed since protests erupted on Saturday over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan who died last week after being arrested in Tehran for "unsuitable attire". Reports from Kurdish rights group Hengaw said seven protesters had been killed by security forces, three of them on Tuesday, in or near Kurdish areas in the northwest of the country where unrest has been particularly intense and deadly.

  • Grandfather: A cross with lights on for Lyric Woods ‘because she was afraid of the dark’

    Stan Dean is working to keep his granddaughter, Lyric Woods, out of the darkness after she and another teen, Devin Clark, were found shot and killed Sunday in western Orange County.

  • Navalny says Putin’s mobilisation order will result in ‘massive amount of deaths’

    Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has accused president Vladimir Putin of trying to “smear hundreds of thousands of people” in a “criminal war” after he ordered a partial mobilisation of Russian reserves. The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny made the remark via a video message recorded from prison, which he had published by his lawyers.

  • Gay Meteorologist Fired For Performing on Cam Site, Takes Legal Action

    "I don't apologize for being openly gay or for being sex-positive," former Spectrum News NY1 weatherman Erick Adame said. "Those are gifts and I have no shame about them."

  • Typhoon Lagoon, Flamingo Crossings among Reedy Creek’s 2022 construction activity, despite DeSantis feud

    The Reedy Creek Improvement District in Orlando has kept busy with projects in and around Walt Disney World so far in 2022, despite awaiting what's next for it after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to dissolve the district in 2023. The special district, which acts as a governing entity for Walt Disney World, has filed and completed many permitted projects for the nearly nine months from January through Sept. 21, according to state records. Reedy Creek was the applicant on 10 permitted projects in Orange County recorded for this year and a named interested party on many more permits — often ones where Disney itself was the applicant.

  • Coroner who performed Rhoden family autopsies testifies during George Wagner's murder trial

    Ballistic evidence featured prominently Tuesday as Dr. Karen Looman testified during George Wagner IV's murder trial.

  • Be on High Alert for This While Grocery Shopping, Police Say in New Warning

    Grocery shopping is a task most of us have to cross off our to-do list at least once a week. Depending on when you do your shopping, you may find yourself fighting the crowds to hunt for the ingredients you need to make meals or scouring the aisles for a home essential you've recently run low on. It can be a stressful and overwhelming environment, which makes it a challenge to focus on anything else. Unfortunately, criminals are likely to strike when our guards are down. Now, police have issued