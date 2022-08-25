U.S. markets open in 5 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,180.50
    +37.75 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,190.00
    +232.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,060.75
    +131.00 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,957.50
    +22.30 (+1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.41
    +0.52 (+0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,774.50
    +13.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.31 (+1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0033 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.34
    -1.77 (-7.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1842
    +0.0048 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4910
    -0.6030 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,725.83
    +406.48 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    515.29
    +16.48 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,529.87
    +58.36 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

Calling young innovators and entrepreneurs! Nestlé launches new Youth Entrepreneurship Platform

·3 min read

VEVEY, Switzerland , Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ -- As part of its Global Youth Initiative, Nestlé today launched the Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform (YEP), a new digital platform for young innovators and entrepreneurs who want to learn new knowledge and skills, test an idea or grow their businesses, in areas ranging from food science and technology to the development of products and services – including regenerative agriculture and sustainable packaging.

The Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform, a new digital platform for young innovators and entrepreneurs.
The Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform, a new digital platform for young innovators and entrepreneurs.

YEP brings together all Nestlé's existing innovation initiatives and programs in one place. The platform gives young innovators access to The Nestlé Entrepreneurship Academy plus dedicated programs to grow knowledge, learn new skills and gain experience. It also offers customized content and resources from specific geographies.

Stefan Palzer, Nestlé CTO, said, "At Nestlé we work with startups, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers to drive innovation, bring good ideas to market fast and provide nutritious, sustainable and affordable products for a growing world population."

"Our new digital platform supports young people to bring great ideas to life across the food value chain, shaping the future of food!"

Key programs available on Nestlé's Youth Entrepreneurship Platform include:

  • Nestlé R+D Accelerator: entrepreneurs can apply for challenges at one of Nestlé's 12 Accelerators across the world, to focus on developing disruptive food and beverage innovations and bringing them to market in six months. Participants can work together with Nestlé's R&D experts from around the world, such as food technologists, nutritionists, regulatory and food safety experts, designers and packaging experts. Each team also receives hands-on support from dedicated innovation coaches and mentoring from Nestlé's senior management.

  • Purina Unleashed: the first and only pet care program designed to identify and support innovative start-ups, focused on leveraging technology to improve the lives of pets and owners.

  • Numerous Nestlé market initiatives. For example, Ignite Ideas (Nestlé Hellas) supports startups and individuals; Reto Culinario (El Salvador), is an entrepreneurial contest and TV show that showcases youth culinary innovation; CEO X Youth Connect (East and Southern Africa), enables young people to engage with CEOs of large companies active in Nestlé's Alliance for YOUth.

According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), two out of every five young people are either unemployed or have a job that keeps them in poverty. For this reason, Nestlé launched Nestlé Needs YOUth in 2013. The company's Global Youth Initiative helps young people gain the skills they need to thrive in tomorrow's workplaces. Around the world, it has benefited more than 4 million young people across the three pillars, employability, agripreneurship and entrepreneurship.

Entrepreneurship can be a positive choice, a means of unlocking innovation, skills and energy to drive economic and social progress. Through the new platform, Nestlé is encouraging this, and is investing in early-stage companies and helping young entrepreneurs to put their ideas into practice."

"Young entrepreneurs need guidance, support, and above all, opportunities and platforms where their voices can be heard and their ideas realized. This includes building their knowledge and skills, testing their ideas in real-life situations, getting feedback from their audiences and receiving support to take their concept to the next level" said Laurent Freixe, Nestlé's CEO for Latin America and founder of the Nestlé Needs YOUth initiative.

"The Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform will help equip them with the skills, experience and mindset they need to kick-start their idea and business." 

Access to the Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform is free, presenting an attractive opportunity for young innovators to transform the future of food and collaborate with Nestlé towards a regenerative food system at scale.

Would you like to develop your skills? Grow an idea? Gain experience? Check out the Nestlé Youth Entrepreneurship Platform and discover the possibilities available.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883997/Nestle_Platform.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883999/Nestle.jpg

Nestlé Logo
Nestlé Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calling-young-innovators-and-entrepreneurs-nestle-launches-new-youth-entrepreneurship-platform-301611129.html

SOURCE Nestlé S.A.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/25/c9891.html

Recommended Stories

  • FTC drops Meta from antitrust suit, Pharmapacks to close, Tesla, Nio suspend EV charging in China

    Notable business headlines include the FTC dropping Mark Zuckerberg from Meta’s antitrust suit, Amazon seller Pharmapacks to close after failing to secure financing to remain operating, and Tesla and Nio suspending EV charging amid China’s power crunch.

  • Warren Buffett Boldly Loads Up On 4 Of His Best Stocks

    Warren Buffett likes to talk about buying more S&P 500 stocks when they're cheaper. But it turns out he's human, too.

  • Ex-Twitter security chief's whistleblower complaint is a 'godsend' for Elon Musk

    Twitter’s (TWTR) ex-security chief has filed a whistleblower complaint with claims that, if proven true, could make it easier for Elon Musk to walk away from his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Twitter Attorney Says Bot Data Given to Musk Was ‘Explicitly an Estimate’

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. provided data for spam and robot accounts that was “explicitly an estimate” to billionaire Elon Musk, who hasn’t shown any reason why that information is relevant to his plan to ditch a $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform, the company’s lawyer told a Delaware judge.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off th

  • 'I called him a jerk and walked out': Candidates share their worst job interviews ever

    They didn't get work, just some astonishing stories.

  • This LNG Stock Surges After Natural Gas Price Spike

    LNG stocks traded generally higher Wednesday, a day after U.S. natural gas futures fell back from levels not seen since 2008. Prices rose on news of a key pipeline supplying gas from Russia to Europe. Prices fell back following a reported delay in the restart of Freeport LNG's Texas export terminal. Freeport LNG said Tuesday it anticipates partial operations to...

  • Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts U.S. refinery units

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Thursday on mounting supply tightness concerns amid disruptions to Russian exports, the potential for major producers to cut output, and the partial shutdown of a U.S. refinery. "Brent crude oil prices rebounded above the $100/barrel mark following Saudi officials showing willingness to defend prices via an OPEC+ production cut if necessary," Citi analysts said in a note. Discussions on an agreement on Iran's nuclear programme remain stalled, calling into question any resumption of its exports.

  • US Shale Could Erase Debt by 2024, Freeing Up Cash for Gas Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- US shale producers are on course to make nearly $200 billion this year, enough to make the industry debt-free by 2024 and potentially fund a pivot toward more natural gas production, according to Deloitte LLP. Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on Wedne

  • Sherwin-Williams distribution center marks first project at long-planned Statesville development

    Sherwin-Williams confirmed to CBJ that site work has begun for a 798,000-square-foot facility at Larkin Regional Commerce Park, a long-planned development in Statesville.

  • Are you saving more than you need for retirement?

    How much will you spend in retirement? Despite what you’ve been led to believe, your spending is going to decline on a real basis – after adjusting for inflation – about 1.8% per year over the course of your retirement, according to Explanation for the Decline in Spending at Older Ages, research published by several authors affiliated with the RAND Corporation. Now, that might not sound like very much, said Hurd.

  • Oil ends higher on U.S. response to Iran nuclear deal comments

    Oil prices ended Wednesday higher after a volatile trading session on concerns that the United States will not consider additional concessions to Iran in its response to a draft agreement that would restore Tehran's nuclear deal - and potentially the OPEC member's crude exports. Iran said it had received a response from the United States to the EU's "final" text for revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

  • Explainer-Nord Stream turbine tension puts focus on gas pipeline parts

    Tension over giant turbines that Moscow blames for the reduction of flows via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline has put the focus on the equipment it needs to operate. The crucial part is SGT-A65, a Siemens Energy turbine that is 12 metres long, weighs 20 tonnes, and needs to be transported back to Gazprom's Nord Stream Portovaya compressor station following maintenance in July. It is stuck in transit in Germany, with Russia pointing to outstanding issues around its transport and Western sanctions, while Germany blames Moscow for deliberately holding up the process.

  • Broadcom (AVGO) Partners With Tencent to Develop CPO Switches

    Broadcom (AVGO) forms a strategic partnership with Tencent and has built the world's first 25.6-Tbps CPO system for hyperscale data center field deployment.

  • Shopify (SHOP) Unveils Shopify Capital to Aid Base Down Under

    Shopify (SHOP) introduces Shopify Capital in Australia ahead of the country's peak sales season to help merchants expand their operations.

  • Gas prices are going higher, even if demand drops: Trader

    Get your cheap gasoline while you can. After a 10-week streak of lower prices at the pump, an energy trader explains why higher prices are coming this fall.

  • Natural Gas Soars in Europe, Asia as Crisis Heats Up Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- European and Asian natural gas prices surged to near record highs as the worst energy crisis in decades intensified competition to secure supplies.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth Millions Sinks Off the Italian CoastBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study

  • 10 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that pay dividends. You can skip our detailed analysis of the semiconductor industry and its past performance, and go directly to read 5 Semiconductor Stocks that Pay Dividends. The U.S. semiconductor industry is the global market leader, making up 47% of global sales since the 1990’s, as […]

  • Brink’s driver was asleep during California jewelry heist, lawsuit claims

    One of the drivers of a Brink’s tractor-trailer was asleep inside the big rig, parked near a remote Southern California rest stop earlier this summer, when thieves broke a lock and stole millions of dollars worth of jewelry and gemstones, according to a lawsuit filed by the security company.

  • This Beaten-Down Stock Is Searching for a Lifeline. Has It Already Missed the Boat?

    Recession worries are dragging Kohl's stock down and its hoped-for salvation may be too little, too late.