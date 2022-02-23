Callon Petroleum Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results and Provides 2022 Plan Focused on Free Cash Flow and Debt Reduction Initiatives

Cision

HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") today reported results of operations for the three months and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Presentation slides accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company's website at www.callon.com

2021 Highlights

Full-year 2021 production of 95.6 MBoe/d (64% oil)

Year-end proved reserves of 484.6 MMBoe (60% oil) with a standardized measure of future discounted cash flows of total proved reserves of $6.3 billion

PV-10 of total proved reserves of $7.1 billion; Proved developed reserves represent 57% of total reserve volumes with an associated PV-10 of $4.5 billion

Generated net cash provided by operating activities of $974.1 million and adjusted free cash flow of $274.2 million

Net income of $365.2 million, or $7.26 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of $998.8 million, and adjusted income of $437.4 million or $8.69 per diluted share

Achieved a full year operating margin of $42.05 per Boe, a 141% increase over last year

Announced approximately $210 million in non-core asset sales

Asset monetization proceeds, debt exchanges, and free cash flow contributed to a reduction in total debt of approximately $760 million, excluding cash consideration paid for acquisitions

Exited the year with a net debt / last twelve months EBITDA ratio of 2.3x pro forma for the Primexx acquisition and a net debt / fourth quarter annualized EBITDA of 2.0x

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights

Fourth quarter 2021 production of 112.4 MBoe/d (64% oil) with 16.8 net wells placed on production

Generated $366.3 million of net cash provided by operating activities and adjusted free cash flow of $123.6 million

Net income of $285.4 million, or $4.78 per diluted share, adjusted EBITDA of $339.2 million, and adjusted income of $159.2 million or $2.66 per diluted share

Achieved an operating margin of $48.71 per Boe, a 130% increase over last year

Closed the acquisition of 35,000 net acres and approximately 18,000 net barrels of oil equivalent per day in the Delaware Basin

Realized $153 million in proceeds through the divestiture of non-core Eagle Ford and Midland producing assets and water infrastructure assets

2022 Capital Plan Highlights

Operational capital budget of $725 million, with approximately 85% allocated to the Permian Basin

Annual production guidance of 101 - 105 MBoe/d (64% oil)

Transition to more efficient, larger scale development on recently acquired southern Delaware properties with an expanded drilled and uncompleted well inventory and execute on identified opportunities to reduce lifting costs by 30%

Maintenance capital spending program driving stable production profile relative to 2021 after adjusting for acquisitions and divestitures

Expected adjusted free cash flow generation of greater than $500 million and an estimated reinvestment rate1 of less than 60% at $75/Bbl oil (WTI benchmark)

Joe Gatto, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "During the fourth quarter and throughout the year, our team has outperformed expectations and set new records, all the while dealing with pandemic-related workplace challenges and a dynamic industry environment. Our operations team once again delivered solid results with production for the fourth quarter and the full year coming in at the high end of guidance while delivering our program under budget for the year.

"In 2021, Callon successfully completed a large acquisition that was both accretive and deleveraging. We followed through on our monetization targets for the year, announcing approximately $210 million in gross proceeds from non-core asset sales. Financially, we set several new records, generating record net income of $365.2 million and annual adjusted EBITDA of $999 million which represents an increase of over 40% relative to last year. Our capital discipline and high margins enabled us to deliver $274 million in adjusted free cash flow, a new company record. These outstanding achievements allowed us to dramatically improve the balance sheet and reduce Callon's leverage ratio by over 2x during the year. We look forward to raising the bar even further in 2022.

"Our 2022 capital budget reflects both our continued commitment to capital discipline and a greater focus on Callon's high rate of return Permian Basin assets. Inclusive of capitalized expenses, our capital budget implies a reinvestment rate1 of approximately 60% of adjusted discretionary cash flow at $75 per barrel WTI price and an adjusted free cash flow breakeven price of approximately $40 per barrel. We are in the process of implementing our operating model on the recently acquired Delaware assets and are actively taking measures to improve both production efficiency and operating cost structure. After completing our work to transition the acquired assets to larger project developments in the first quarter, we expect to generate oil production growth in excess of 10% over the course of the year.

"The industry continues to face inflationary cost pressures in items like steel tubulars and fuel, as well as overall labor and service costs. These inflationary pressures have increased estimated spot market well costs by over 15% based on recent data points. Given our scaled program of steady development activity and longer-term agreements with service providers, we expect to benefit from a wide range of efficiencies and limit the anticipated inflationary impact on our well costs to approximately 10%.

"Based on our planned operational activity and leading operating margins, we expect to generate over $500 million in adjusted free cash flow in 2022, based on $75 per barrel. This level of free cash flow puts us on a path to further reduce our absolute debt levels and achieve a leverage ratio of less than 1.5x by year end 2022," concluded Mr. Gatto.

Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Updates

Callon advanced its sustainability initiatives during 2021 with the Company achieving numerous milestones as detailed below:

Issued its second sustainability report, aligned with SASB and TCFD frameworks

Completed the second series of field electrification projects in the Eagle Ford and Delaware Basin

Improved its carbon footprint through flaring reduction initiatives

Reduced its spill occurrences and total fluid spill rate

Invested in employee development and wellness with the initiation of the Employee Development Program and Employee Wellness Program

Expanded community engagement through employee volunteering and financial support of education, social, and environmental initiatives

The Company remains committed to continued GHG emission reductions. As a result of these achievements, Callon made significant progress in environmental performance in 2021 and is announcing the adoption of more aggressive reduction goals:

End routine flaring by end of 2022, an acceleration of three years versus the previous goal

50% reduction in GHG intensity by 2024, targeting the high end of previous guidance and accelerating the achievement timeline by one year

Reduce all flaring to less than 1% by 2024

Reduce methane intensity to less than 0.2% by 2024

To advance these goals, Callon will be investing nearly $20 million in emission reduction projects this year as part of a broader multi-year emission reduction program. This capital allocation will help expand the field electrification and other system upgrades that will allow Callon to continue to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and overall carbon footprint.

Operations Update and Outlook

At December 31, 2021, Callon had 1,326 gross (1,187.1 net) horizontal wells producing from established flow units in the Permian and Eagle Ford. Net daily production for the three months ended December 31, 2021 grew 18% to 112.4 MBoe/d (64% oil) as compared to the same period of 2020. Full year production for 2021 averaged 95.6 MBoe/d (64% oil), a decrease of 6% over 2020 volumes.

For the three months ended December 31, 2021, Callon drilled 27 gross (24.9 net) horizontal wells and placed a combined 19 gross (16.8 net) horizontal wells on production. Wells placed on production during the quarter were completed in the Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A in the Midland Basin and the 3rd Bone Spring, Wolfcamp A and Wolfcamp C in the Delaware Basin.

Currently, the Company has seven active rigs with four in the Delaware Basin, one in the Eagle Ford, and two in the Midland Basin. Callon plans to release one of the Delaware rigs in late April. The Company is operating two completion crews with operations currently in the Delaware Basin.

2022 Capital Expenditures Budget

Callon has established an operational capital expenditure budget of $725 million for 2022 with approximately 83% of spending directed towards drilling, completion and equipment expenditures. The increase of approximately $216 million from 2021 levels reflects an increase in the number of drilled wells and the impact of cost inflation on items such as fuel, steel and labor. The Company's 2022 development capital will be primarily focused on the Permian Basin, representing approximately 85% of the total budget.

The Permian development plan is characterized by large multi-bench project developments as the Company employs the life of field development philosophy. Permian development activity will predominantly feature co-development of the Wolfcamp A and B in the Delaware Basin and the Lower Spraberry and Wolfcamp A and B in the Midland Basin. The Eagle Ford program remains focused on the well-established target zone, the Lower Eagle Ford Shale, with the Company also planning to test the Austin Chalk in the second half of the year. In total, Callon expects to drill 125 to 130 gross wells and complete 113 to 118 gross wells.

The 2022 capital plan will leverage the structural savings and operational efficiencies that result from an integrated supply chain management focus and extensive experience operating in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford. In particular, the Company believes that overlaying its development model on the newly acquired Delaware acreage will yield significant improvements in capital efficiency and operating cost structure. A repeatable program of moderated development activity, combined with service agreements to manage capital costs and strong operating cash margins, are expected to provide a foundation of durable free cash flow in 2022 and beyond.

The remainder of Callon's full year 2022 outlook is provided later in this release under the section titled "2022 Guidance."

Capital Expenditures

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Callon incurred $508.6 million in operational capital expenditures on an accrual basis as compared to $488.6 million in 2020. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, the Company incurred $159.8 million in operational capital expenditures on an accrual basis, which represented a $44.8 million increase from the third quarter of 2021. Total capital expenditures, inclusive of capitalized expenses, are detailed below on an accrual and cash basis:





Three Months Ended December 31, 2021



Operational

Capitalized

Capitalized

Total Capital



Capital (a)

Interest

G&A

Expenditures



(In thousands) Cash basis (b)

$117,502

$22,398

$11,035

$150,935 Timing adjustments (c)

46,357

193

—

46,550 Non-cash items

(4,073)

3,001

2,588

1,516 Accrual basis

$159,786

$25,592

$13,623

$199,001





(a) Includes drilling, completions, facilities and equipment, but excludes land, seismic, and asset retirement costs. (b) Cash basis is presented here to help users of financial information reconcile amounts from the cash flow statement to the balance sheet by accounting for timing related changes in working capital that align with our development pace and rig count. (c) Includes timing adjustments related to cash disbursements in the current period for capital expenditures incurred in the prior period.

Hedge Portfolio Summary

As of February 18, 2022, Callon had the following outstanding oil, natural gas and NGL derivative contracts:



For the Full Year

For the Full Year Oil Contracts (WTI) 2022

2023 Swap Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 5,891,000

905,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $61.61

$71.20 Collar Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 7,097,500

2,096,500 Weighted average price per Bbl





Ceiling (short call) $67.70

$80.25 Floor (long put) $56.15

$69.48 Short Call Swaption Contracts a





Total volume (Bbls) —

1,825,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $—

$72.00







Oil Contracts (Midland Basis Differential)





Swap Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 2,372,500

— Weighted average price per Bbl $0.50

$—







Oil Contracts (Argus Houston MEH)





Collar Contracts





Total volume (Bbls) 452,500

— Weighted average price per Bbl





Ceiling (short call) $63.15

$— Floor (long put) $51.25

$—





(a) The 2023 short call swaption contracts have exercise expiration dates of December 30, 2022.



For the Full Year

For the Full Year Natural Gas Contracts (Henry Hub) 2022

2023 Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 11,600,000

— Weighted average price per MMBtu $3.65

$— Collar Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 9,100,000

1,800,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu





Ceiling (short call) $4.14

$5.59 Floor (long put) $3.29

$4.63







Natural Gas Contracts (Waha Basis Differential)





Swap Contracts





Total volume (MMBtu) 1,220,000

6,080,000 Weighted average price per MMBtu ($0.75)

($0.75)



For the Full Year NGL Contracts (OPIS Mont Belvieu Purity Ethane) 2022 Swap Contracts

Total volume (Bbls) 378,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $15.70



NGL Contracts (OPIS Mont Belvieu Non-TET Propane)

Swap Contracts

Total volume (Bbls) 252,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $48.43



NGL Contracts (OPIS Mont Belvieu Non-TET Butane)

Swap Contracts

Total volume (Bbls) 99,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $54.39



NGL Contracts (OPIS Mont Belvieu Non-TET Isobutane)

Swap Contracts

Total volume (Bbls) 54,000 Weighted average price per Bbl $54.29

Operating and Financial Results The following table presents summary information for the periods indicated:





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2021 Total production















Oil (MBbls)















Permian

4,727

3,428

3,445

14,475 Eagle Ford

1,839

2,447

1,980

7,749 Total oil

6,566

5,875

5,425

22,224

















Natural gas (MMcf)















Permian

9,183

7,153

7,474

29,682 Eagle Ford

2,090

2,242

2,264

7,704 Total natural gas

11,273

9,395

9,738

37,386

















NGLs (MBbls)















Permian

1,549

1,315

1,331

5,155 Eagle Ford

344

417

353

1,284 Total NGLs

1,893

1,732

1,684

6,439

















Total production (MBoe)















Permian

7,806

5,936

6,022

24,577 Eagle Ford

2,532

3,237

2,710

10,317 Total barrels of oil equivalent

10,338

9,173

8,732

34,894

















Total daily production (Boe/d)















Permian

84,848

64,517

65,459

67,334 Eagle Ford

27,517

35,186

29,455

28,265 Total barrels of oil equivalent

112,365

99,703

94,914

95,599 Oil as % of total daily production

64%

64%

62%

64%

















Average realized sales price (excluding impact of derivative settlements)















Oil (per Bbl)















Permian

$76.86

$69.60

$41.02

$68.20 Eagle Ford

77.84

69.76

41.12

68.27 Total oil

$77.13

$69.67

$41.06

$68.22

















Natural gas (per Mcf)















Permian

$4.81

$3.78

$1.68

$3.69 Eagle Ford

6.00

4.22

2.65

4.13 Total natural gas

$5.03

$3.89

$1.91

$3.78

















NGL (per Bbl)















Permian

$37.50

$34.41

$15.00

$30.60 Eagle Ford

34.00

30.81

16.16

28.12 Total NGL

$36.86

$33.54

$15.24

$30.11

















Average realized sales price (per Boe)















Permian

$59.64

$52.37

$28.87

$51.05 Eagle Ford

66.10

59.63

34.36

57.86 Total average realized sales price

$61.22

$54.93

$30.57

$53.06

















Average realized sales price (including impact of derivative settlements)















Oil (per Bbl)

$57.05

$54.00

$39.62

$51.22 Natural gas (per Mcf)

3.81

2.21

1.89

2.84 NGLs (per Bbl)

34.56

31.71

15.24

28.54 Total average realized sales price (per Boe)

$46.72

$42.84

$29.66

$40.93

