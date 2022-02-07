U.S. markets closed

Callon Petroleum Company Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call for February 24, 2022

1 min read
  CPE

HOUSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) ("Callon" or the "Company") plans to host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial and operating results.

Webcast:

Date: February 24, 2022
Time: 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Webcast: www.callon.com
Select "News/Events" under the "Investors" section of the website.

An archive of the conference call webcast will be available at www.callon.com under the "Investors" section of the website.

The Company plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after market close on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality assets in the leading oil plays of South and West Texas.

Contact Information

Kevin Smith
Director of Investor Relations
Callon Petroleum Company
ir@callon.com
(281) 589-5200

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callon-petroleum-company-schedules-fourth-quarter-2021-conference-call-for-february-24-2022-301476851.html

SOURCE Callon Petroleum Company

