CallRevu is selected by Sonic Automotive for Call Monitoring, Analytics and Alerts

BALTIMORE, MD, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, is proud to announce that Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH), a fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, has selected CallRevu and its Communication Intelligence platform to gain better analysis, action and alerts to improve the customer experience throughout the entire customer journey.

As the only provider solely focused on Automotive, Sonic found a trusted partner in CallRevu who fully understood its business and needs from the inside out. "We are very excited about this partnership -- after an exhaustive evaluation, the Sonic team was impressed by the CallRevu platform, innovation and most importantly the caliber and service of CallRevu's automotive experts. Simply put, they understand our needs and we are thrilled to partner with CallRevu," said Rachel Richards, Chief Marketing Officer of Sonic Automotive.

"We are so pleased to welcome Sonic into the CallRevu family. We are so proud of the company we keep, and our ability to put forth a comprehensive, integrated solution including our ecosystem partners like CDK and Team Velocity that enables customers like Sonic to do more with less with single point of accountability," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO, CallRevu. "This is all part of our vision and commitment to continuous innovation that provide automotive dealerships with solutions that drive ROI and customer experience," added Giagnacovo.

About CallRevu

CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don't have to and alerts you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues, even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more call-to-appointment conversions. (Could include additional business details… In business since? Private, public, major customers?? TBD)

About Sonic

Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. The Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to its guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, Sonic is committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Sonic's new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

