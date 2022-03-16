U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,281.76
    +19.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,588.98
    +44.64 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,101.69
    +153.07 (+1.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.83
    +22.86 (+1.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.86
    -1.58 (-1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    -25.00 (-1.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.74
    -0.42 (-1.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0979
    +0.0025 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.2370
    +0.0770 (+3.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3077
    +0.0038 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.7710
    +0.4710 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,615.07
    +364.54 (+0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.58
    +9.03 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.68
    +115.98 (+1.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,762.01
    +415.53 (+1.64%)
     

CallRevu is selected by Sonic Automotive for Call Monitoring, Analytics and Alerts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SAH
    Watchlist

Deeper, richer insights with the Automotive Industry leader in Communication Intelligence

BALTIMORE, MD, March 16, 2022 /CNW/ - CallRevu, an industry leader in automotive call monitoring and analytics, is proud to announce that Sonic Automotive (NYSE: SAH), a fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, one of the largest automotive retailers in the United States, has selected CallRevu and its Communication Intelligence platform to gain better analysis, action and alerts to improve the customer experience throughout the entire customer journey.

As the only provider solely focused on Automotive, Sonic found a trusted partner in CallRevu who fully understood its business and needs from the inside out. "We are very excited about this partnership -- after an exhaustive evaluation, the Sonic team was impressed by the CallRevu platform, innovation and most importantly the caliber and service of CallRevu's automotive experts. Simply put, they understand our needs and we are thrilled to partner with CallRevu," said Rachel Richards, Chief Marketing Officer of Sonic Automotive.

"We are so pleased to welcome Sonic into the CallRevu family. We are so proud of the company we keep, and our ability to put forth a comprehensive, integrated solution including our ecosystem partners like CDK and Team Velocity that enables customers like Sonic to do more with less with single point of accountability," said Anthony Giagnacovo, CEO, CallRevu. "This is all part of our vision and commitment to continuous innovation that provide automotive dealerships with solutions that drive ROI and customer experience," added Giagnacovo.

About CallRevu
CallRevu is the only call management solution made in a dealership for dealerships. CallRevu listens to your calls so you don't have to and alerts you within minutes to mishandled sales opportunities, potential CSI issues, even phone routing and connectivity problems. Our call monitoring service helps dealers around the U.S. and Canada convert calls into appointments to improve the bottom line. We track, listen, summarize, alert, report, and coach on all phone data analytics to help dealers drive more call-to-appointment conversions. (Could include additional business details… In business since? Private, public, major customers?? TBD)

About Sonic
Sonic Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 500 company based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is on a quest to become the most valuable automotive retailer and service brand in America. The Company culture thrives on creating, innovating, and providing industry-leading guest experiences, driven by strategic investments in technology, teammates, and ideas that ultimately fulfill ownership dreams, enrich lives, and deliver happiness to its guests and teammates. As one of the largest automotive retailers in America, Sonic is committed to delivering on this goal while pursuing expansive growth and taking progressive measures to be the leader in this category. Sonic's new platforms, programs, and people are set to drive the next generation of automotive experiences. More information about Sonic Automotive can be found at www.sonicautomotive.com and ir.sonicautomotive.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/callrevu-is-selected-by-sonic-automotive-for-call-monitoring-analytics-and-alerts-301504366.html

SOURCE CallRevu

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/16/c1715.html

Recommended Stories

  • 'Extremely sensitive' small businesses brace for Fed interest rate hikes

    Consumer borrowing costs are headed higher as interest rate hikes are enacted by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

  • Here’s what you should know about COVID relief and taxes for your small business

    There's plenty of confusion for businesses owners when it comes to COVID relief funding, since some states have been inconsistent with the tax treatment.

  • SEC probing Big Four accounting firms over conflict-of-interest concerns: report

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a probe into conflict-of-interest concerns within the financial sector that includes the Big Four accounting firms - Deloitte , Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers.Sources told The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday that the probe will focus on whether accounting firms undermined their ability to conduct independent audits by offering other consulting or non-audit services to...

  • Do Consumers Really Understand the D-to-c Difference?

    Scalefast’s third installation of its d-to-c hype report examines the consumer point of view on blurring lines between direct-to-consumer and traditional retail.

  • Analyst Report: Coupa Software Incorporated

    Coupa Software is a cloud-based provider of business spend management, or BSM, solutions. Coupa’s BSM platform provides visibility into all spend, allowing companies to gain control over their spending, optimize their supplier network and supply chains, and manage liquidity. The platform’s transactional core consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment solutions, while supporting modules ranging from strategic sourcing solutions to supply chain design and planning solutions round out the comprehensive spend management ecosystem.

  • Calgary CEO Christina Pilarski Named Top Entrepreneur to Look Out For

    Christina Pilarski, CEO of Calgary-based full-service marketing and communications agency CIPR Communications, has been recognized by the Entrepreneur Herald as a leading entrepreneur. She was named to their list of the Top 30 Entrepreneurs to Look Out for in 2022.

  • LIQUID SOUL Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Promotes Managing Partner Hamilton Brown to President

    LIQUID SOUL, a culturally driven, full-service marketing agency, celebrates its 20th anniversary. Hamilton Brown is promoted to president.

  • Survey: 75% of Women Business Owners Attribute Success to Mentorship

    Women business owners face many challenges starting out. Check out this report to see how women use mentorship to move obstacles blocking their paths.

  • Goodway Group Appoints Agency Veteran, Laurel Collins, as VP of Media Planning

    The global digital marketing and ecommerce leader joins Goodway Group to align clients’ business strategies to media plans

  • Retiree Fulfills Business Dreams, Owns 17 Beauty Salons in Walmart

    Steve Ojeshina is not letting retirement slow him down. The former mechanical engineer has 17 beauty salons in Walmart.

  • The 8 worst-performing S&P 500 stocks with the highest ratings are expected to rebound by more than 50% over the next year

    DEEP DIVE Investors don’t need to be told that stocks have been volatile. There’s a market of extremes as Russia’s war in Ukraine continues and investors wait to see what the Federal Open Market Committee does with interest-rate policy March 16.

  • Oil futures settle more than 20% below recent highs to enter a bear market

    Prices for the U.S. oil benchmark entered a bear market Tuesday after finishing more than 20% below their settlement of $123.70 a barrel on March 8, which was the highest finish since August 2008. Oil prices continued their selloff amid renewed COVID-related shutdowns in China, while peace talks continued between Russia and Ukraine, said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, meanwhile, left its supply and

  • China Stocks Rocket As Officials Signal An End To Regulatory Crackdown

    Chinese stocks surged Wednesday to their best day since 2008 as government officials signaled its regulatory crackdown could end soon.

  • Cryptocurrency Exchanges Make their Mark on the Mideast

    Two cryptocurrency exchanges are making their presence felt in the Mideast. FTX said it received a virtual-asset license in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. FTX Europe, a recently-established division operating in Europe and the Middle East, is among the anchors in the Dubai World Trade Centre, an economic free zone.

  • Relentless Selling in China Stocks Evokes Memories of 2008 Crash

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff across Chinese stocks deepened on Tuesday, with concerns about the nation’s ties to Russia and persistent regulatory pressure sending a key index to the lowest level since 2008.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: EU Sanctions Abramovich; Biden Plans Europe TripLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortUkraine Update: China Seeks to Avoid Russia Sanctions SideswipeElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin to ‘Single Combat’ for UkraineU.S. Sewer Data Warns

  • Apple supplier Foxconn sees possible revenue hit from supply chain woes

    Apple supplier Foxconn forecast an up to 3% fall in revenue for the year in what could be its first annual sales decline in six years, as a shortage of chips squeezes smartphone production and demand cools following a surge during the pandemic. The stoppages from Foxconn - the world's largest contract electronics maker - and other companies including Japan's Toyota Motor have fuelled concerns over how global supply chains could be impacted as China deals with its biggest spike in COVID-19 infections since early 2020. Chairman Liu Young-way said on a post-earnings call on Wednesday that Foxconn would only have better clarity on supply chain uncertainty in the second half of the year.

  • Apple: iPhone SE Could Drive Further Upside, Says Top Analyst

    Apple (AAPL) held its first product event of the year last week, and as expected, the tech giant announced the third generation of its budget model - the iPhone SE. The latest iteration boasts 5G capabilities and comes with the same A15 chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup. Evercore analyst Amit Daryanani is confident the launch will provide a “notable tailwind” for Apple, believing the company can ship more than 35 million units in its first year on the market. “At a blended ASP of ~$450 or modes

  • Brookfield to Partner With Elliott for Nielsen Take-Private Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is part of a consortium that’s in talks to take information services company Nielsen Holdings PLC private, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Keeps Up Shelling Ahead of More TalksLuxury Cruise Ship Runs Aground While Leaving Caribbean PortRussia Is Spiraling Toward a $150 Billion Default NightmareUkraine’s Anti-Tank Missiles Could See Russia Shift War TacticsUkraine Update: China Seeks t

  • Dow ends nearly 600 points higher as oil retreats below $100 a barrel

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday as oil prices continued to pull back from 14-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped around 599 points, or 1.8%, to close near 33,544, according to prelminary figures, while the S&P 500 advanced around 89 points, or 2.1%, finishing near 4,262. the Nasdaq Composite rose around 367 points, or 2.9%, to end near 12,948.62. Crude prices, which saw the U.S. benchmark soar to a 14-year high near $130 a barrel last week as investors reacted to Russia's inv

  • Caleres Shares Jump After Reporting Record Results for the Full Year

    Shares of Caleres rose modestly after markets closed on Tuesday.