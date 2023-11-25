Calls for AI tax overhaul amid concerns machines ‘cheaper to use’ than humans

AI

The creative industries have called for an overhaul of the UK’s tax regime for the artificial intelligence (AI) era amid concerns it will be cheaper to buy machines than hire humans.

Senior figures from the film, publishing and music industries have urged the Government to rethink taxes to ensure companies are not incentivised to automate their systems at the expense of jobs.

The concerns were raised last week in a meeting with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer ahead of the Autumn Statement.

Bosses from the creative industries pointed to full expensing, a £10bn tax break that allows businesses to claim back up to 25p for every £1 invested in machinery and software.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt this week pledged to permanently extend the policy, which had been due to end in March 2026.

But Nicola Solomon, chief executive of the Society of Authors, warned such measures could have harmful consequences for humans and urged the Government to level the playing field.

She said: “If you buy in large amounts of machinery or software you will get capital allowances for that. If you take on real people, you have to pay their tax, their National Insurance and so on.

“So it actually becomes cheaper to buy and use machinery than to buy and use people, even if the base costs were the same.”

Mr Hunt is exploring ways to expand the full expensing scheme, though it is thought this would merely extend the tax break to leased plants and machinery. Ms Solomon said the Government should consider measures such as universal basic income and improved rights for freelancers.

Senior figures from the film, publishing and music industries met with Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer over their concerns - Lucy North/PA Wire

She also warned that the tax breaks risked diverting money to US tech giants at the expense of the British economy.

Ms Solomon said: “We need money to be in the hands of people, because we all understand that people spend and that stimulates the economy.

“But if the money goes into the hands of a very few tech companies often based outside the UK, often that don’t pay tax in the UK, then what we are doing is siphoning money out of the economy, and that is bad for everybody.”

Story continues

The Society of Authors represents more than 12,000 writers, illustrators and translators across the UK and counts Stephen Fry and Ian McEwan among its fellows.

The UK chief executives of record labels Universal, Sony and Warner also attended the meeting in Whitehall earlier this week.

A spokesman for the Treasury said: “The Chancellor’s Autumn Statement is predicted to boost investment by £20bn a year by the end of the next decade, partly due to full expensing being made permanent, which over 200 companies and trade associations called for to help them invest for less.

“This effective corporate tax cut is worth over £50bn and frees up cash for companies to employ more people, which is further enhanced by measures in the statement that reward work and boost productivity – such as slashing national insurance for 27m employees.”

The tax row opens up a new front in the battle between the creative industries and Big Tech over AI.

Musicians, actors, authors and news organisations are among those concerned that their intellectual property (IP) has been widely used without permission to train AI software.

The Government has established a working group with the Intellectual Property Office to explore a new code of conduct on AI.

However, sources said talks were at an “impasse” as tech companies were refusing to accept that their use of IP represents a breach of copyright, sparking friction in discussions and the threat of lawsuits.

Ed Newton-Rex, a top executive at Stability AI, quit earlier this month as he claimed tech firms were abusing copyright rules and “exploiting” creators.

Dr Jo Twist, chief executive of the BPI, which represents record labels, said the resignation should be a “wake-up call” for policymakers.

She added: “It is the first time someone from the AI world has spoken out against a practice that treats human creativity as mere fodder for AI – and because he exposes it as a deliberate strategy adopted by companies worth billions of dollars to avoid paying creators for the use of their work.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.