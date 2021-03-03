U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Apple's creepy new show 'Calls' is a star-filled visual podcast

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

True crime podcasts and audio thrillers are all the rage, so why not make an entire TV show around dramatic phone calls? That seems to be the main pitch for the new Apple TV+ series Calls, which debuts on March 19th. Don't expect any sophisticated dramatizations, though. Based on the trailer, Calls really is just a series of phone chats with simple accompanying visuals.

Apple says the series will follow a "darkly dramatic mystery" that's revealed over a series of phone conversations that "become surreal as the characters face growingly unsettling experiences." The big draw is the show's cast, which includes Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), Nick Jonas and Rosario Dawson. With talent like that, watching nine short episodes doesn't seem that tough.

The series is directed by noted horror filmmaker Fede Alvarez (Don't Breathe), and adapted from the French series by Timothée Hochet. While it's a very experimental concept, the trailer has me intrigued. But this will probably be a show I end up watching on my phone or tablet, podcast-like, instead of in my living room.

  • Hulu update brings picture-in-picture back to the iPhone

    Hulu has added picture-in-picture support back into iOS, making it possible for iPhone and iPad users to keep an eye on programs while browsing other apps, MacRumors has reported.

  • Canon EOS R5 review: A powerhouse of a camera with video compromises

    Canon’s EOS R5 is an innovative high-resolution 8K mirrorless camera, but it’s not for everyone.

  • The 2022 C40 Recharge will be Volvo’s first leather-free EV

    Volvo is going all in on going green and will begin selling its vehicles virtually — starting with the newly unveiled 2022 C40 Recharge.

  • Lenovo's capable Chromebook Duet is cheaper than ever on Amazon

    Lenovo's Chromebook Duet is on sale for $231 at Amazon right now.

  • 'Pokémon Go' on HoloLens 2 is a glimpse at the future of AR gaming

    Niantic brought Pokemon Go to the HoloLens 2 to show off the full power of Microsoft Mesh AR.

  • Facebook takes down hundreds of fake Instagram accounts in Russia

    Facebook has taken down hundreds of fake Instagram accounts in Russia that were trying to interfere with protests in the country.

  • The Morning After: Who wants to go to the Moon?

    For this morning's roundup, we're looking under the hood of the Perseverance rover, and a way for you to visit the Moon in 2023 on a SpaceX rocket.

  • The Cash app's parent company is now running its own bank

    Square Financial Services is bringing financing for Square sellers in-house.

  • Bill Nye explains disasters in Peacock's 'The End is Nye'

    Bill Nye is heading back to TV (again).

  • 'Aliens: Fireteam' is an online-only survival shooter with Xenomorph hordes

    Nope, it's not a horror title.

  • Intel ordered to pay $2.18 billion in patent lawsuit

    Intel has been ordered to pay $2.18 billion dollars after losing a lawsuit over two decade-old patents.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks trade mixed as bond yields resurge

    Stocks traded slightly higher on Wednesday after sliding a day earlier, as investors weighed optimism over widespread post-pandemic business reopenings against concerns over economic overheating.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how you stay financially healthy in the pandemic

    Buffett has shared these bits of wisdom to protect your money from COVID.

  • A $21 Trillion Treasuries Mystery Is Bedeviling Global Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders have been saying for years that liquidity is there in the world’s biggest bond market, except when you really need it.Last week’s startling gyrations in U.S. Treasury yields may offer fresh backing for that mantra, and prompt another bout of soul-searching in a $21 trillion market that forms the bedrock of global finance. While stocks are prone to sudden swings, such episodes are supposed to be few and far between in a government-debt market that sets the benchmark risk-free rate for much of the world.Yet jarring moves occur periodically in Treasuries, forming a bit of a mystery as no two events have been the same. Some point to heightened bank regulations in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. Scrutiny over liquidity shortfalls intensified in October 2014 when a 12-minute crash and rebound in yields happened with no apparent trigger. Panic selling during the pandemic-fueled chaos a year ago, exacerbated when hedge funds’ leveraged wagers blew up, brought the issue to the fore again.And then came last week, when the gap between bid and offer prices for 30-year bonds hit the widest since the panic of March 2020.The latest events “are a stark reminder what happens when liquidity suddenly vanishes in the deepest, largest bond market,” said Ben Emons, managing director of global macro strategy at Medley Global Advisors.At issue is whether this vast market is more vulnerable to sudden bouts of turbulence thanks to measures that have made it more difficult for banks to hold Treasuries. Some analysts say the tumult last week was magnified by questions over whether the Federal Reserve will extend an easing of bank capital requirements, which is set to end March 31. Put in place early on in the pandemic, the measure is seen as making it easier for banks to add Treasuries to their balance sheets.The 2014 episode triggered a deep dive into the market structure, and regulators have pushed through some changes -- such as increased transparency -- and speculation has grown that more steps to bolster the market’s structure may be ahead.“While the scale and speed of flows associated with the COVID shock are likely pretty far out in the tail of the probability distribution, the crisis highlighted vulnerabilities in the critically important Treasury market that warrant careful analysis,” Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Monday in prepared remarks to the Institute of International Bankers.There are plenty of potential culprits in last week’s bond-market tumble -- which has since mostly reversed -- from improving economic readings to more technical drivers. Ultra-loose Fed policy and the prospect of fresh U.S. fiscal stimulus have investors betting on quicker growth and inflation. Add to that a wave of convexity hedgers, and unwinding by big trend-following investors -- such as commodity trading advisers.Based on Bloomberg’s U.S. Government Securities Liquidity Index, a gauge of how far yields are deviating from a fair-value model, liquidity conditions worsened recently, though it was nothing like what was seen in March.For Zoltan Pozsar, a strategist at Credit Suisse, the action began in Asia with bond investors reacting to perceived hawkish signs from the central banks of Australia and New Zealand. That sentiment then carried over into the U.S. as carry trades and other levered positions in the bond market were wiped out. A disastrous auction of seven-year notes on Thursday added fuel to the unraveling.Last week’s drama “brings to mind other notable episodes in recent years in which a deterioration in the Treasury market microstructure was primarily to blame,” JPMorgan & Chase Co. strategist Henry St John wrote in a note with colleagues.One key gauge of Treasury liquidity -- market depth, or the ability to trade without substantially moving prices -- plunged in March 2020 to levels not seen since the 2008 crisis, according to data compiled by JPMorgan. That severe degree of liquidity shortfall didn’t resurface last week.The bond-market rout only briefly took a toll on share prices last week, with equities surging to start this week, following a sharp retreat in Treasury yields amid month-end buying.The Fed cut rates to nearly zero in March 2020, launched a raft of emergency lending facilities and ramped up bond buying to ensure low borrowing costs and smooth market functioning. That breakdown in functioning has sparked calls for change from regulators and market participants alike.GLOBAL INSIGHT: Recovery? Yes. Tantrum? No. Yield Driver ModelFor now, Treasuries have settled down. Pozsar notes that the jump in yields has provided an opportunity for some value investors to swoop in and pick up extra yield, effectively helping offset the impact of the leveraged investors who scrambled for the exits last week.“Some levered players were shaken out of their positions,” Pozsar said in a forthcoming episode of Bloomberg’s Odd Lots podcast. “It’s not comfortable -- especially if you’re on the wrong side of the trade -- but I don’t think that we should be going down a path where we should redesign the Treasury market.”Why Liquidity Is a Simple Idea But Hard to Nail Down: QuickTake(Updates with details on Bloomberg’s liquidity index in 10th paragraph, and a chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Bitcoin Jumps Above $50,000 in Recovery from Last Week’s Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin rallied back above $50,000, surpassing the key psychological level as bullish momentum returned after last week’s selloff.The digital token climbed as much as 11% before paring some gains to trade around $50,900 as of 9:51 a.m. in New York, reaching the highest level in two weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The cryptocurrency has been volatile with prices plunging 21% last week before recovering with the earlier broad bounce back in global equities. On a technical basis, the GTI Global Strength Indicator, which detects trend fluctuations, has begun to curl upward, suggesting a bullish move for Bitcoin.“With the return of the stimulus fueling activities in the U.S. and elsewhere -- this is very good for scarce assets such as Bitcoin,” said Antoni Trenchev, managing partner and co-founder of Nexo in London, a crypto lender.Meanwhile, more big-name investors are backing crypto. Billionaire hedge-fund manager Bloomberg reported late Tuesday that Marc Lasry and former U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chairman Christopher Giancarlo have invested in crypto-asset and blockchain investment firm BlockTower Capital.“Bitcoin is now, for the most part, steadily getting constant endorsements,” said Ed Moya, senior market analyst for OANDA. “You’re still in the early stages of this institutional interest and that’s why I think you’re probably going to have people become a lot more open minded to cryptos.”The investments underscore a growing trend of institutional money flowing into the digital space, which is simultaneously gaining attention from regulators as the nascent industry seeks to carve out a place in mainstream finance. The outlook for the cryptocurrency industry is still under fierce debate. Proponents point to growing institutional adoption while critics say Bitcoin is a giant bubble destined to burst like its 2017 boom and bust cycle.RegulatorsOn Tuesday, Gary Gensler, nominee for chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said that making sure crypto markets are free of fraud and manipulation is a challenge for the agency.Gensler, who served as a CFTC chairman during the Obama administration, has been viewed as a strong advocate for digital assets. He serves as a senior advisor to the MIT Media Lab Digital Currency Initiative and teaches about blockchain technology and digital currencies.“While the Bitcoin market reacted quickly to his comments, Gensler was largely positive about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies,” said John Wu, president of blockchain technology firm Ava Labs. “I’m hopeful the new administration will help foster innovation in blockchains, cryptocurrencies and digital assets, instead of stifling it.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Britain to loosen listing rules as Brexit puts London on back foot

    Britain will modernise its listing rules to attract more high-growth company and so-called blank cheque flotations, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said London was on the back foot after Brexit. The London Stock Exchange is facing tougher competition from NYSE and Nasdaq in New York, and from Euronext in Amsterdam since Britain fully left the European Union on Dec. 31.

  • The wealth tax can work because it’s ‘something we are already doing’ when people die: Rep. Jayapal

    Three Democratic lawmakers are trying to address “a structural problem with our tax code."

  • GBP/USD Price Forecast – British Pound Finding Support

    The British pound initially fell a bit during the trading session on Tuesday but found buyers underneath the 1.39 level to turn around and rally.

  • Stellantis aims to lift Fiat Chrysler margins towards PSA levels

    Carmaker Stellantis, created by the merger of Peugeot-maker PSA and Fiat Chrysler (FCA), aims to lift profit margins this year towards the levels attained by its Chief Executive Carlos Tavares at PSA. With 14 brands under one roof, including Fiat, Peugeot, Opel, Jeep, Ram and Maserati, the world's fourth largest carmaker was formed in January. The group said on Wednesday it was targeting an adjusted operating profit margin of 5.5%-7.5% this year, assuming no further significant COVID-19 related lockdowns.