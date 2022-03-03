CallTower Acquires OneStream Networks

Combining two global unified communications and collaboration industry powerhouses to broaden CallTower’s position as a leading international cloud-based communication solutions provider with expanded global offerings

SALT LAKE CITY, UT and ROCHESTER, NY, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower , an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced the acquisition of OneStream Networks, a Rochester, New York-based global leader in voice solutions.

In joining forces, CallTower will deliver a broader range of global communication solutions and services to existing and future customers. OneStream Networks’ global cloud-connected and premise-based SIP voice services include Cisco Cloud Connected PSTN (with Webex Calling, Cisco Unified Communication Manager [UCM] Cloud, Webex Dedicated Instance and Webex Contact Center), Zoom, Avaya, Genesys, NICE CXone and Microsoft Direct Routing. The unified organizations deliver an enhanced international offering. OneStream’s international, in-region Microsoft Teams Direct Routing capabilities augment CallTower's existing Operator Connect for Microsoft Teams to provide a robust global solution. This acquisition will deliver additional innovative communication pathways for cloud solutions with international data centers, increased service offerings and superior customer experience.

"The acquisition of OneStream Networks creates an exciting and strategic opportunity for our customers, partners and growth in providing multiple international, enterprise communication solutions," said CallTower's Chief Executive Officer, Bret England. "The combination of CallTower and OneStream gives our collective customers additional communication solutions, as well as vast resources to implement, integrate and support those solutions. We are looking forward to quick integration, releasing further innovative global solutions, continuing to provide best-in-class customer experience and welcoming the OneStream employees as part of the CallTower family."

Both companies are highly rated by customers and partners on implementation and service, along with expertise in communication technologies and solutions. Together, CallTower and OneStream Networks have successfully implemented and continue to support over 750,000 users on cloud-based communication services, providing the foundation for exceptional future growth. The combined organizations empower business communications with eleven data centers: seven in the United States, two in Europe and two in Asia.

Q Advisors , a telecom, media, and technology global investment banking boutique, acted as the exclusive financial advisor and placement agent to CallTower in connection with this transaction and relevant financing by Boundary Street Capital .

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center, and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers. These communications solutions are managed and maintained via CallTower’s proprietary provisioning platform, CallTower Connect.

About OneStream Networks

OneStream Networks is purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP trunking, SD-WAN, Cloud PBX and Contact Center services. With availability in 200+ countries, global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs and multi-provider MPLS transport options, OneStream Networks delivers unparalleled scope and reach for SIP trunking and Cloud PBX/UC/CC services. OneStream Networks has become the standard for enterprise customers, VARs, and agents looking to create cost-savings, consolidation, vendor reduction and simplified management for single site and multi-site, multi-national voice applications. Customers and VARs/Agents count on OneStream Networks for certified solutions (Cisco and others) and best-in-class performance, reliability, and support.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

CONTACT: Seanna Baumgartner CallTower, Inc. 1-617-936-7793 seanna@calltower.com



