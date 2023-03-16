U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

CallTower’s Cisco Offering Expands with the Addition of Webex® Contact Center Solution to Portfolio

CallTower, Inc.
·1 min read

The all-new, next-generation cloud contact center by Webex is now available from CallTower

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, ROCHESTER, NY, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today, the launch of their Webex® Contact Center solution, a comprehensive, customizable, highly secure solution to meet the complex needs of the world’s largest contact centers.

As a Certified Cisco® Calling Provider, CallTower can now deliver the all-new Webex Contact Center, which is built for the future of customer experiences. It gives users the functionality they need, in the omnichannel they prefer, with exceptional speed and accuracy. This solution notably increases customer satisfaction, challenge resolution and call agent productivity.

“CallTower is excited to deliver the next level Webex experience to our contact center customers to meet their evolving security and productivity needs,” stated CallTower VP of Software & Product Doug Larsen. “With Webex Contact Center, mission-critical services will always be available and operational thanks to a resilient and secure Cisco® architecture.”

CallTower’s Cisco solutions (Webex Calling / UCM, Webex Dedicated Instance and Webex Contact Center) are easy–to–use business communication technology tools that support mobility, messaging, conferencing and presence management for organizations of any size across the globe.

 

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, Operator Connect for Microsoft® Teams, Teams Direct Routing, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Zoom (BYOC), CT Cloud UCaaS and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com 

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


