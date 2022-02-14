CallTower CRO William Rubio Named 2022 Channel Chief

CallTower Leadership included among the Most Influential Channel Chiefs in February 2022 Issue of CRN Magazine

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions announced today that CRN has named CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual list identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

William Rubio is an innovative executive with a diverse background in both engineering and sales. Through his pioneering approach to UCaaS, CCaaS and collaboration, William has anchored CallTower’s position among the industry’s top solution providers. He brings over 27 years of diverse experience in telecom, IT and Cloud to CallTower’s Sales Program.​

“I am honored to receive this esteemed recognition from CRN and The Channel Company on behalf of CallTower,” replied CallTower Chief Revenue Officer William Rubio. “The secret to our success at CallTower is delivering a partner program that provides a great solution and support to their clients and making the relationship rewarding to all.”

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

According to CRN: All channel chief honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community and strategies for driving channel growth and innovation.

About CRN

CRN is the top technology news and information source for solution providers, IT channel partners, and value-added resellers (VARs). CRN was first launched as Computer Retail Week in 1982, as a magazine targeted to computer resellers. It soon after was renamed Computer Reseller News by publisher The Channel Company.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations in over 100 countries and 6,000 cities globally with local calling. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Microsoft® Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

