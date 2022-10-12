U.S. markets open in 5 hours 4 minutes

CallTower Expands Channel Partnerships Team

CallTower, Inc.
·3 min read

Jessica Flannery-Ball and Madison Doner join CallTower’s Channel Partnerships and Sales Team

SOUTH JORDAN, UT; ROCHESTER, NY; USA, Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, an international leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions has expanded its Channel Partnership team with the additions of Global Director of OEM Alliances, Jessica Flannery-Ball and Partner Marketing Strategist, Madison Doner.

In her over 20 years of direct and channel sales experience, Jessica Flannery-Ball has built a reputation of integrity, discipline, and passion.  She is known to approach partners and customers from a place of curiosity, aiming to understand how they transact to ensure their goals are met. She strives to build partnerships based on mutual respect and understanding and prides herself on being a strategic thinker, seeking to understand how to bring more value and strengthen partnerships. Jessica was a 2020 Avant Hustle Award Winner for Top Channel Manager. In her previous position, she was actively involved in ERGs, serving as Co-Chair of the Mom Support Group (sub-ERG of WISE Leaders).

In her newest role as Global Director at OEM Alliances at CallTower, she will bring her expertise in Demand Gen and Enablement to develop plans that outline how the partners she supports can maximize their potential together. She will strategically sell and market to the Global Community, drive increased CallTower adoption, and increase marketplace knowledge & sales conversion through joint selling efforts.

Madison Doner began her career in communications as a journalist in the fast-paced environment of local news. Upon receiving her Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism as well as Global and International Studies from the State University of New York at Oswego, Madison started her career at the NBC affiliate in Missoula, Montana as a news reporter and anchor. In 2021, she took on a similar role at an ABC affiliate in Virginia, where she built relationships with government officials while covering the gubernatorial race.

In joining CallTower as our Partner Marketing Strategist, Madison will be strategically marketing and aligning sales team members within the Master Agent community, fast-tracking CallTower adoption, and increasing marketplace knowledge and sales conversion through tactical efforts. Madison is focused on driving sales growth through Master Agent alliances, executing events with CallTower connections and growing the organization.

“We are excited to have Jessica and Madison join the CallTower Channel team”, says CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “Their addition to our team is instrumental as we continue to build upon our channel partner relationships and grow the CallTower family.”

 

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a global cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, Office 365, GCC High Teams Audio Conferencing and PSTN, Cisco® Webex Calling / UCM, Cisco® CCPP, CT Cloud UCaaS, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and four contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information contact marketing@calltower.com

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


