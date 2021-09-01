U.S. markets open in 7 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,534.00
    +13.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,439.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,623.50
    +41.00 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,283.60
    +12.40 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.97
    +0.47 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.30
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.23 (-0.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.29 (+1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3738
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.2370 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,431.04
    +245.54 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,225.39
    +29.80 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,407.15
    +317.61 (+1.13%)
     

CallTower Launches New Innovative Cisco Cloud Calling Solutions for Businesses of All Sizes

CallTower, Inc.
·2 min read

CallTower combines the power of Cisco Webex Calling and UCM with their optimized voice network for peak performance

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced the availability of their Cisco Webex Calling and UCM solutions. CallTower customers can take advantage of Cisco’s powerful new multi-tenant cloud offering under the umbrella of their robust implementation, adoption and support systems.

CallTower’s Cisco Webex Calling solution is designed to enhance the user experience (UX) of customers with fewer than 1000 seats. This solution is managed in Cisco’s control hub and works with Cisco 6800s, 7800s, and 8800s MPP phones. The CallTower Connect admin portal provides the added benefits of PSTN traffic on CallTower’s voice-optimized network and API integration, CDRs and analytics. Customers can be sure that they are accessing one of the highest functioning UC calling platforms available.

For customers that have more than 1000 seats, CallTower’s Cisco UCM solution is the right solution. CallTower has 18 years of experience hosting Cisco CallManager and has built a robust API integration with this tool, enabling a streamlined migration to UCM. Customers are empowered by CallTower Connect, an online self-provisioning portal which enables administrative options.

“CallTower Connect is the glue that holds together the one-stop-shop catalog of CallTower solutions,” noted Doug Larsen, Senior Director of Software and Product. “Connect allows our customers to easily personalize and control their CallTower solutions and greatly reduce IT administrative workload overall.”

"Delivering a robust Cisco calling solution to our customers was an obvious collaboration move for CallTower,” explained CallTower CRO William Rubio. “Our powerful global voice network, the legacy prowess of the Cisco system and the user experience of Webex is a next level combination for any organization using the unified communication space. Leverage that with our second-to-none support organization, and you will ensure your Cisco solution is up and running perfectly.”

About CallTower
Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Hosted Skype for Business, Cisco® UCM, HCS, Webex, CT Cloud UC, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana police chief says Ida hit his town harder than Katrina: 'All hell broke loose'

    Louisiana police chief says Ida hit his town harder than Katrina: 'All hell broke loose'

  • Why Globalstar Stock Just Crashed 13%

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) soared 64% on Monday on reports that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) appeared to be planning to build satellite telephony capability into its new iPhone 13 smartphone. As Bloomberg reports this morning, Apple is in fact building a limited satellite communications capability into its new phones, but the new capability is geared primarily toward enabling a phone user to report a car crash or similar emergency when stranded in an area outside of cellphone coverage. Make no mistake -- this is pretty great news for Apple, and will likely help it to sell more iPhones.

  • Nvidia Aims To Beat Amazon, Alphabet With New AI Speech Technology

    NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) has launched new research and tools to capture natural speech qualities by letting one train the AI system with one's voice, TechCrunch reports based on the Interspeech 2021 Conference. The features could give Amazon’.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Alexa, Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Assistant, and other AI assistants a run for their money. NVIDIA's text-to-speech research team has developed a RAD-TTS model that allows training a text-to-speech model

  • Elizabeth Holmes trial begins, Cathie Woods goes all-in on Komatsu, Apple’s iPhone satellite plans

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Thursday’s business headlines.

  • Why Digital Turbine's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

    Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is trading higher Tuesday after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P MidCap 400. Digital Turbine will replace Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LGND) in the S&P MidCap 400. The changes are set to take effect prior to the opening of trading on Sept. 7. Digital Turbine is engaged in media and mobile communications, delivering end-to-end products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers a

  • Apple’s Satellite Phone Plans Are Questioned, and Space Stocks Are Falling

    Satellite stocks are giving back some of those gains after some reports dig deeper into Apple's reported plans for space-based communications.

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk Raises a Red Flag About Nvidia’s $40 Billion Acquisition of Arm. Here’s Why.

    Tesla might care about the outcome of this deal for a few reasons. The biggest one is the electric vehicle pioneer's self-driving technology.

  • Unfinished Tractors, Pickup Trucks Pile Up as Components Run Short

    Supply-chain problems are causing order backlogs and cutting into sales volumes for companies like Cleveland-Cliffs, Honeywell and Illinois Tool Works.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo VP Fights SEC on Fake Accounts — With Silence

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Wells Fargo & Co. top executive allegedly at the center of the company’s fake accounts scandal is asserting her constitutional right against self-incrimination to push back against claims by the Securities Exchange Commission that she misled investors. Carrie Tolstedt, who was a senior vice president before she left the bank in 2016, cited her right under the Fifth Amendment not to be a witness against herself more than 100 times in a response filed Friday to the agency’s

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in this job far ou

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bulls Target a Return to $49,000. A Move Back to $48,500 Remains Key

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader market. A Bitcoin move back through to $49,000 would support a breakout afternoon.

  • China Evergrande Says Construction of Some Projects Has Stalled, Warns of Possible Default

    The cash-strapped developer said work has been suspended on some of its real-estate projects after it delayed payments to its suppliers and contractors.

  • Apple Plans to Add Satellite Features to iPhones for Emergencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to bring satellite capabilities to the iPhone will be focused on emergency situations, allowing users to send texts to first responders and report crashes in areas without cellular coverage. The company is developing at least two related emergency features that will rely on satellite networks, aiming to release them in future iPhones, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.Apple has been working on satellite technology for years, with a team explor

  • Coca-Cola's and Microsoft's Latest Gamble: A Giant CO2 Vacuum Cleaner

    A Swiss startup has created a giant vacuum cleaner to capture carbon dioxide from the air, helping companies offset their emissions. WSJ visits the facility to see how it traps the gas for sale to clients like Coca-Cola, which uses it in fizzy drinks. Composite: Clément Bürge

  • New Apple Watch With Larger Screen Suffers Production Snags

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s upcoming smartwatch is suffering production snags as manufacturers adjust to a new design, likely leading to supply constraints or shipment delays, according to a person familiar with the situation. The device is expected to have a larger screen, alongside a faster processor, Bloomberg has reported. The upgrade has brought manufacturing challenges, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the situation isn’t public. The company is expected to un

  • Vaccine mandates: Here are the companies requiring proof of inoculation from employees

    More employers announced vaccination requirements for their workers after the Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine got full approval.

  • Apple’s Next iPhone Could Offer Satellite Service. Space Stocks Are Jumping.

    The news outlet MacRumors reported that the iPhone 13 may include a Qualcomm chip that supports low-earth-orbit satellite communications.

  • Intuit in Talks to Buy Mailchimp for More Than $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy email marketing firm Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Another buyer could also emerge for the company and others are interested, they added. The deal would unite two providers of services for small businesse