CallTower is Making the Business World a Smaller Place by Unifying Company Communications Globally with Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

CallTower, Inc.
·3 min read

CallTower’s Commercial Microsoft Teams Direct Routing Phone System strengthens global sites on a single platform

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, BOSTON, MA, CHICAGO, IL, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering cloud-based enterprise-class unified communications, contact center and collaboration solutions, today announced that it has augmented its international coverage for its Commercial Native Microsoft Teams Direct Routing UCaaS solution. CallTower’s multinational Microsoft Direct Routing solution now delivers services to over 100 countries using high quality local routes. This approach provides simple, global landline and mobile calling for Microsoft Office 365 Teams.

Multinational companies struggle to unify their communications globally. CallTower delivers the ability to communicate using Microsoft Teams as a unified platform with CallTower as the single voice provider, rather than using different Phone Systems and a different provider in each country. Working independently, Office 365 is a powerful enabler, extending it with CallTower’s Commercial Teams Direct Routing solution brings the business world together. Their Teams Direct Routing solution connects calls to landlines, mobiles, or international destinations from a single, dedicated geographic number through Teams to anywhere in the world, including areas where Calling Plans for Teams are not available from Microsoft. Number portability allows customers to move existing numbers to their new system or allocate new numbers, enabling businesses to continue to use established phone numbers.


CallTower was the first solution provider to deliver a Native Office 365 Microsoft Teams experience with global calling plans empowered by a 24/7/365 client services team. This solution ensures a personalized implementation, adoption, training, and support strategy. As a Microsoft Gold Partner, CallTower's monitoring, and management services provide the highest quality user experience. The Microsoft Phone System powered by CallTower enables customers to bring their current voice services into the Microsoft Cloud through Teams Direct Routing. CallTower delivers features addressing missing key Microsoft Teams UCaaS feature gaps and functionality that is not available through other providers.

CallTower’s Commercial Native Teams Direct Routing solution for businesses includes:

  • Porting between customer's PBX to Teams by CallTower

  • CallTower's network and platforms completely optimized for voice

  • Managed Direct Routing service through geo-redundant hosted SBC's

  • Extensive global carrier connections optimizing our network for voice

  • Emergency Services in 30+ Countries

  • Text Messaging and CRM Integration

  • Live Training and 24/7/365 Support

  • Direct Connectivity to Microsoft

  • No Equipment Needed

  • Analog Device Support - SIP devices, faxes, paging, door buzzers, security gates, credit card machines

  • Highly Scalable to meet your business needs

  • Geo-redundant, robust global links – enterprise grade routes

  • POPs in 24 Locations, for low latency pathways

  • Geographic DIDs available 100+ countries

  • Quality assured Calling Line ID (CLI) routes, highest quality international routes

  • Direct Connection via Azure= Low latency + control

  • Competitive local and international rates

  • Number portability, keep your numbers

  • Rapid global deployment

“We’re thrilled to enhance the delivery of our Commercial Microsoft Teams Direct Routing and GCC High solutions into EMEA and APAC regions in over 100 countries,” said CallTower’s Chief Revenue Officer, William Rubio. “With today’s evolving needs for collaborative business communication technologies unifying communications globally is essential. With CallTower’s Teams solution we customize solutions to meet the specific business needs, varied deployment locations in those challenging global locations, and technology integrations.”

CallTower is also the only provider to deliver Teams Direct Routing for GCC High for the Microsoft Government Cloud and recently announced additional security options in the Microsoft cloud.

About CallTower

Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Native Skype for Business, Cisco® HCS, Webex, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

For more information, contact marketing@calltower.com.

CONTACT: Kade Herbert CallTower, Inc. 8003475444 marketing@calltower.com


